PREP ROUNDUP: Allison France leads Douglas to triangular win

Allison France shot a 50 over nine holes to lead the Douglas/New Underwood girls golf team to a win over Lead-Deadwood in a triangular Monday at Rapid City Elks Golf Course.

The Patriots finished with a total score of 220, beating the Golddiggers by 34 strokes. Rapid City Central sported just one golfer in sophomore Presley McCamly, who tied for second individually with a 53.

The other 53 came from Douglas/New Underwood's Madison Lindblom, while teammate Madison Meier placed fourth with a 57. Freshman Delaney Mattson led Lead-Deadwood with a 58.

Stevens wins tri in Belle Fourche

The Raiders finished with four golfers in the top five as they topped Belle Fourche in a triangular Monday at Belle Fourche Country Club.

Stevens finished with a total score of 225, beating the Broncs by 44 strokes. Hot Springs had just participants.

Taylor Wit led the 12-player field with a nine-hole score of 39, while Tanna Phares followed in second place with a 43, Kamryn Shull shot a 44 for fourth place and Lauren Knapp rounded out the Raiders' scoring with a 46, good for fifth place.

Sydney Olstad came in third for the Lady Bison with a 44, while Reagan Hatling paced the Broncs with a 55.

Boys Tennis

SPEARFISH 9, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 0: The Spartans didn't drop a set in a shutout win over the Cobblers on Monday at the courts at Spearfish High School.

Ty Sieber beat Anson Griffin 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, Rudy Isburg topped Jeremy Dahl 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 singles, Bridger Meyer bested Jaxon Jung 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3 singles, Lucas Rodgers downed Triston Ducheneaux 6-0, 6-1 at No. 4 singles, Leo Isburg beat Hugh Knickrehm 6-1, 6-3 at No. 5 singles and Auston O'Bryan picked up a 6-4, 6-2 win over Remington Fagerland at No. 6 singles.

Meyer and Rodgers bested Griffin and Dahl 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles, Sieber and Rudy Isburg topped Jung and Ducheneaux 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles and Leo Isburg and O'Bryan earned a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Fagerland and Knickrehm at No. 3 doubles.

