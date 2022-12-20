PREP ROUNDUP: Andrew Divis' buzzer-beater sends Douglas past Central

Andrew Divis drilled a game-winning 3-pointer from 30 feet out as time expired to give the Douglas boys basketball team a 49-46 victory over Rapid City Central on Tuesday night in Box Elder.

Tied 46-46 after a layup from Central’s Lincoln Archambault with less than seven seconds left, Divis grabbed the inbound pass, took it across half court and hit the game-winning 3 to lift the Patriots past the Cobblers.

Central took a 14-9 lead at the end of the first quarter and carried a 26-22 advantage into the break, before Douglas cut the deficit to two points (38-36) heading into the fourth.

Divis led the Patriots with 16 points, including four 3s, while Jason Fischer finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Archambault and Shun-Zi White Woman paced the Cobblers with nine points apiece.

Douglas (1-1) travels to St. Thomas More on Thursday, while Rapid City Central (1-2) hosts crosstown rival Rapid City Stevens Jan. 30.

BELLE FOURCHE 49, WALL 47: Anthony Budmayr hit a 3 with less than a minute remaining in regulation to give Belle Fourche the win over Wall.

Jett Jensen paced Belle Fourche with 19 points, while Budmayr chipped in with 12.

Cedar Amiotte, Brodi Sundall and Younger Amiotte led the Eagles with 13 points apiece.

The Broncs (1-1) will play Hot Springs on Thursday, while Wall (2-4) travels to Jones County on Jan. 6.

JONES COUNTY 61, STANLEY COUNTY 51: Cooper Feddersen scored 31 points to lead Jones County to its first win of the season.

Jett Nix finished with a double-double for the Coyotes as he scored 16 points while pulling in 10 rebounds.

Jones County (1-2) will play at Burke on Tuesday, while the Buffaloes (1-1) host Winner Jan. 29.

GREGORY 58, NORTH CENTRAL, NEB., 44: Gregory opened the regular season with a win over North Central, Nebraska on Tuesday.

Daniel Mitchell led the Gorillas with 15 points, while Rane Kenzy chipped in with 10 points.

Raden Orton paced North Central with 12 points and Zak Swanson finished with 10.

Up next, Gregory will play Viborg-Hurley Dec. 28.

TIOSPA ZINA 65, WEBSTER AREA 36: Tiospa Zina earned its fourth win in a row with a victory over Webster Area on Tuesday.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Wambdi (5-1) will play Hamlin Jan. 5, while the Bearcats (0-2) host Aberdeen Roncalli Dec. 29.

Girls Basketball

RAPID CITY CENTRAL 53, DOUGLAS 18: Rapid City Central bounced back from a loss to defeat the Patriots on Tuesday night in Box Elder.

The Cobbler jumped out to a 25-5 advantage halfway through the second quarter and extended it to 41-10 at the half.

Teila Jiron led the way for Central with 10 points, while Rayna Johnson paced Douglas with four points.

The Cobblers (2-1) will play crosstown rival Rapid City Stevens Dec. 29, while the Patriots (0-3) host Sturgis Dec. 30.

SCOTLAND 40, BURKE 31: The Highlanders picked up their third win of the season with a victory over Burke on Tuesday.

Jenna Vitek paced Scotland with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Martina DeBoer chipped in with 11 points.

Trinity Bietz led the Highlanders on the boards with 11.

Adisyn Indahl led the Cougars with 15 points and Paige Bull finished with six points and six rebounds.

Scotland (3-1) will play Ethan Dec. 29, while Burke (1-1) is at Jones County on Tuesday.

Wrestling

RAPID CITY STEVENS 77, DOUGLAS/RC CHISTIAN/NEW UNDERWOOD 5: The Raiders cruised to a win over Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood Tuesday night.

Stevens opened the dual with five consecutive pin victories, including wins from Shea Richter at 106 pounds, Max Schoenhard at 113, Corbin Zent (120), Jacob Williams (126), Joe Juenger at 132 and Brayden Voorhees at 138.

Kale Crowser earned the lone victory for the Patriots with a win at 152 pounds.

Rapid City Stevens is back in action Monday against Spearfish, while Douglas/RC Christian/New Underwood is at Rapid City Central Jan. 17.