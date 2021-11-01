PREP ROUNDUP: Avianna Garcia leads Pine Ridge to win in volleyball regionals

Avianna Garcia tallied eight kills and two blocks as No. 2 Pine Ridge defeated No. 7 St. Francis Indian 25-18, 25-19, 25-14 in the first round of the Region 7A volleyball tournament Monday.

Pine Ridge (15-12) will host No. 6 Bennett County (4-26) on Thursday for a spot in the SoDak 16.

No. 6 Bennett County 3, No. 3 Red Cloud 2: The Lady Warriors held off a push by the Lady Crusaders and eked out an upset victory Monday, winning 25-17, 25-23, 14-25, 20-25, 15-13 in the first round of the Region 7A tournament.

Bennett County (4-26) will face No. 2 Pine Ridge (15-12) on the road Thursday for a spot in the SoDaK 16.

REGION 7B

No. 7 Wall 3, No. 10 Crazy Horse 0: The Lady Eagles cruised to a 25-1, 25-5, 25-4 win over over the Lady Chiefs in first round of the Region 7B tournament.

Wall (13-13) will play No. 2 White River (24-4) in the second round Tuesday.

No. 9 Lyman 3, Oelrichs 0: The Raiders won a close first set and went on to grab a straight-sets victory over the Tigers, 30-28, 25-15, 25-20 on Monday in the first round of regionals.

Lyman (4-25) will face top-seeded Philip (29-6) in the second round Tuesday.

REGION 8B

No. 7 McIntosh 3, No. 10 Wakpala 0: The Tigers rolled to a 25-8, 25-9, 25-14 first-round victory over the Lady Sioux.

McIntosh (7-22) will play No. 2 Faith (18-17) in the second round Tuesday.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0