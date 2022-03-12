PREP ROUNDUP: Balanced offense leads Jaguars past Faith in third-place game

The No. 4 Corsica-Stickney girls basketball team had four double-figure scorers as it cruised to a 75-50 win over No. 6 Faith in the Class B third-place game in Watertown on Saturday.

The Jaguars went into the second quarter with a 20-8 lead and carried a 35-24 lead into the break.

Corsica-Stickney began to pull away in the third with a 21-8 advantage in the quarter.

Rachel Gerlach paced the Jaguars with 23 points, Payton DeLange added 15 points and Morgan Clites finished with 12.

Avery Broughton tacked on 11 points and 11 rebounds for Corsica-Stickney.

Kaycee Groves led the Longhorns with 16 points, while TyAnn Mortenson and Cassidy Schuelke finished with 11 points apiece.

Corsica-Stickney finished with a record of 22-4, while Faith ended the season at 19-7.

ABERDEEN RONCALLI 44, ABERDEEN CHRISTIAN 34: No. 1 Aberdeen Roncalli took the consolation title over No. 7 Aberdeen Christian at the Class B state tournament.

Morgan Fiedler led the Cavaliers (24-2) with 16 points, while Madelyn Bragg and Olivia Hanson chipped in with seven apiece.

Joy Rohrbach and Grace Kaiser led the Knights (21-5) with 11 points apiece.

WHITE RIVER 54, WALL 52: The No. 5 Tigers pulled away from No. 3 Wall late as they finished seventh at the Class B state tournament.

Maleighya Estes led White River with 27 points, while Carlee Cameron tacked on 11 points.

Estes wrapped up her high school career with 2,214 total points as she finished 17th on the all-time girls scoring list.

Paige Kjerstad paced the Eagles with 18 points, Nora Dinger added 14 points and Ava Dinger had 13 points.

The Tigers finished the season at 19-5, while Wall was 21-5.

Class A

WEST CENTRAL 62, WAGNER 54: No. 2 West Central took third place at the Class A State Tournament with a win over top-ranked Wagner.

Addy Kramer led the Trojans with 20 points, Rylee Haldeman added 16 points and Tabor Teel finished with 11 points and 11 boards.

Macy Koupal led the Red Raiders with 20 points and 12 rebounds, while Emma Yost chipped in with 13 points and 13 boards.

West Central finished the season at 23-3, while Wagner closed it out at 22-3.

RED CLOUD 62, DAKOTA VALLEY 43: Stevi Fallis scored 24 points as she led the No. 8 Crusaders to a win over No. 7 Dakota Valley in the consolation title game.

Sharissa Haas chipped in with 12 points for Red Cloud.

Rylee Rosenquist paced the Panthers with 20 points and 12 rebounds, while Peyton Tritz finished with 13 points.

The Crusaders finished the season at 22-3, while Dakota Valley was 20-6.

SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN 62, LAKOTA TECH 58: No. 6 Sioux Falls Christian outscored the No. 4 Tatanka 19-11 in the fourth quarter to pick up the win in the seventh-place game.

Kylah vanDonkersgoed paced the Chargers with 22 points, Ellie Lems added 15 points and Maya Nelson finished with 11.

Shayla Bravo led Lakota Tech with 16 points and Tobi Carlow added 14.

Sioux Falls Christian finished the season at 21-5, while the Tatanka closed it out at 20-4.

Class AA

SIOUX FALLS JEFFERSON 46, BRANDON VALLEY 42: No. 8 Sioux Falls Jefferson scored a narrow victory over No. 3 Brandon Valley in the third place game.

Cierra Watkins led the Cavaliers with 15 points and Nancy Peter finished with 14.

Hilary Behrens paced the Lynx with 13 points, while Kylie Foss added 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Jefferson finished the season at 13-11, while Brandon Valley was 18-6.

SIOUX FALLS WASHINGTON 49, HARRISBURG 37: The No. 1 Warriors scored a victory over No. 11 Harrisburg on Saturday.

Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda paced Washington with 15 points and 12 boards, while Hannah Harpe and Taylor Thompson added seven points apiece.

Emilee Boyer led the Tigers with 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Warriors finished the season at 22-2, while Harrisburg closed it out at 10-14.

RAPID CITY CENTRAL 48, SOUX FALLS LINCOLN 39: No. 5 Rapid City Central scored the seventh place finish at the Class AA state tournament with a win over No. 7 Sioux Falls Lincoln.

Josie Hill led the way for the Cobblers (17-7) with 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Sadie Glade chipped in with 12 points.

Alaina Sorensen paced the Patriots (10-14) with a game-high 17 points.

