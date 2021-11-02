PREP ROUNDUP: Belle Fourche cruises to first-round playoff win

The No. 3 Broncs cruised to a straight-set victory over the No. 6 Wildcats in the first round of the Region 8A playoffs on Tuesday.

No other information was made available for this match.

Belle Fourche (27-8) will play Hill City Thursday for a spot in the SoDak 16, while Custer finishes the season at 10-17.

Region 6A

WINNER 3, CROW CREEK 0: No. 2 Winner advanced to the second round of the Region 6A playoffs with a straight sets victory over No. 7 Crow Creek on Tuesday.

Warriors cruised to a 25-7 victory in the first set and made it 2-0 with a 25-13 win in the second.

Winner wouldn’t let up in the third as it finished the match with a 25-10 victory.

Ellie Brozik paced the Warriors with 12 kills and Skyler Hansen chipped in with eight, while Lexi Klein recorded 16 assists, nine digs and four aces.

Winner (18-13) will play Dupree in the second round on Thursday for a spot in the SoDak 16, while Crow Creek closed out the season at 10-21.

CHAMBERLAIN 3, CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE 0: The No. 4 Cubs earned their spot in the second round of the playoffs with a win over the No. 5 Braves on Tuesday.

Chamberlain kicked off the match with a 25-10 win in the first, took the second 25-21 and won the third 25-19.

No other information was made available for this match.

The Cubs (9-20) will play Mobridge-Pollock on Thursday for a spot in the SoDak 16, while Cheyenne-Eagle Butte finishes the season at 10-20.

Region 7B

PHILIP 3, LYMAN 0: The No. 1 Scotties picked up a straight sets win over the No. 9 Raiders Tuesday night in the first round of the Region 7B playoffs in Philip.

The Scotties jumped out to a two-set advantage with a 25-11 win in the first set, followed by a 25-13 victory in the second.

They closed it out with a 25-18 victory in the third.

No other information was made available for this match.

Philip (31-6) will play Jones County in SoDak16 qualifier on Thursday, while Lyman finishes the season at 4-27.

JONES COUNTY 3, KADOKA AREA 1: No. 4 Jones County bounced back from a first-set loss to pick up a win over No. 5 Kadoka Area on Tuesday.

Kadoka Area won the first set 25-19, but the Coyotes (18-8) fought back to win the next three 25-13, 25-19 and 25-17.

No other information was made available for this match.

Jones County faces Philip on Thursday for a spot in the SoDak 16, while the Kougars closed out the season at 18-14.

WHITE RIVER 3, WALL 1: Despite dropping the opening set, the No. 2 Tigers advanced to the next round of the playoffs with a win over the No. 7 Eagles.

Wall took the first set 25-20 before White River won the next three 25-13, 25-18 and 25-22 to put the match away.

No other information was made available for this match.

The Tigers (26-4) will play Edgemont on Thursday for a spot in the SoDak 16, while the Eagles finish at 13-15.

EDGEMONT 3, NEW UNDERWOOD 1: No. 3 Edgemont earned its way into the next round of the playoffs with a win over No. 6 New Underwood.

The Moguls (20-10) took the first two sets 25-14 and 25-10, but New Underwood cut the deficit to 2-1 with a 25-18 win in the third.

Both teams battled in the fourth, but Edgemont ultimately gained the advantage and edged the Tigers 28-26.

No other information was made available for this match.

Edgemont plays White River on Thursday for a spot in the SoDak 16, while New Underwood closed out its season at 13-20.

Region 8B

TIMBER LAKE 3, TIOSPAYE TOPA 0: The Top-seeded Panthers ran past the Thunderhawks in the first round of the Region 8B playoffs on Tuesday.

The Panthers won the first set 25-12, took the second 25-11 and closed it out with another 25-12 win in the third.

No other information was made available for this match.

The Panthers (22-4) will take on Harding County on Thursday, while Tiospaye Topa closed out the season at 6-10.

HARDING COUNTY 3, NEWELL 1: The No. 4 Ranchers earned their way into a SoDak16 qualifying match with a win over the No. 5 Irrigators on Tuesday.

Harding County (17-16) won the first set 25-13, but Newell took the second 25-22 to tie the match at one set apiece.

The Ranchers regained the momentum and took the next two sets 25-22 and 25-22.

No other information was made available for this match.

The Irrigators finish the season at 13-19.

FAITH 3, MCINTOSH 0: The No. 2 Longhorns swept the No. 7 Tigers in the second round of the Region 8B playoffs on Tuesday.

Faith won the opening set 25-20, took the second 25-13 and finished off the match with a 25-12 win in the third.

No other information was made available for this match.

Faith (19-17) will play Bison in the second round on Thursday, while the Tigers closed out the season at 7-23.

BISON 3, LEMMON 1: The No. 3 Cardinals pulled out the victory and advanced to the next round of the playoffs in four sets over the No. 6 Cowgirls on Tuesday.

Bison (15-11) won the first two sets 28-26 and 25-16, before Lemmon won the third 25-18.

The Cardinals regained momentum in the fourth and put the match away with a 25-21 win.

No other information was made available for this match.

The Cowgirls finish the season at 12-19.

Regular Season

RAPID CITY STEVENS 3, SPEARFISH 0: The Raiders earned their third victory in a row with a win over Spearfish Tuesday night in Rapid City.

Stevens led 2-0 after a pair of 25-16 victories in the first two sets, before closing it out with a 25-21 win in the third.

No other information was made available for this match.

The Raiders (16-5) will play at Sioux Falls Washington on Friday, while the Patriots closed out the season at 4-21.

STURGIS 3, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 2: The Scoopers won the last three sets to pick up the five-set comeback victory over Rapid City Central to close out their regular season Tuesday.

The Cobblers kicked off the match with a two-set advantage with 25­-22 and 25-17 victories.

Sturgis didn't go away, however, as it won the third set 25-23 and took the fourth 25­-21 to tie the match.

In the fifth, the Scoopers kept their momentum and finished the match with a 15-10 victory.

No other information was made available for this match.

Sturgis closed out the regular season at 11-20, while Rapid City Central (7-26) plays at Sioux Falls Lincoln on Friday.

