PREP ROUNDUP: Belle Fourche tops Mobridge-Pollock for state tournament berth

The No. 7 Belle Fourche volleyball team secured a spot in the Class A state tournament with a four-set victory over No. 10 Mobridge-Pollock Tuesday night in Harding County.

The Broncs got out to a solid start after winning the first set 25-17, followed by a 25-15 victory in the second.

The Tigers didn't fold, however, as they came back to take the third set 25-20 and cut the deficit to 2-1.

Belle Fourche bounced back in the fourth and put the match away with a narrow 25-23 victory.

The Broncs (30-7) will play in the state tournament starting Nov. 17, while Mobridge closed out the season at 27-5.

WAGNER 3, WINNER 0: Top-seeded Wagner took a spot in the Class A state tournament after sweeping No. 16 Winner on Tuesday.

The Red Raiders won the first set 25-14, took the second 25-13 and closed it out with a 25-18 victory in the third.

The Warriors finished out the season at 12-19.

ELKTON-LAKE BENTON 3, LAKOTA TECH 0: No. 3 Elkton-Lake Benton cruised to a Class A state tournament berth with a win over No. 14 Lakota Tech.

The Elks won the first set 25-12, took the second 25-14 and finished it out with a 25-7 win in the third.

The Tatanka closed out the regular season at 22-9.

ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 3, RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 0: No. 13 Elk Point-Jefferson scored an upset victory over No. 4 Rapid City Christian and earned a spot in the Class A state tournament.

The Huskies won the first two sets 25-19, while closing it out with a 25-18 win in the third.

The Comets closed out the season at 29-7.

Class B

BURKE 3, KADOKA AREA 0: No. 2 Burke advanced to the Class B state volleyball tournament with a win over No. 15 Kadoka Area in a SoDak 16 matchup on Tuesday.

The Cougars opened with a 25-17 win in the first set, took the second 25-16 and put it away with a 25-15 third.

Burke (31-4) will play in the Class B state tournament starting Nov. 17, while Kadoka finished at 16-15.

CHESTER AREA 3, FAITH 0: No. 3 Chester Area cruised to a Class B state tournament berth with a win over the No. 14 Longhorns.

The Flyers scored a 25-9 win in the first set and closed it out with 25-14 and 25-11 victories in the next two.

Chester will play in the state tournament staring Nov. 17, while the Longhorns close out the season at 19-14.

FREEMAN 3, JONES COUNTY 0: No. 12 Freeman scored an upset victory in No. 5 Jones County in the SoDak 16 round of the playoffs on Tuesday.

Freeman took the first set 25-21, won the second 25-15 and finished it out with a 25-21 win in the third.

The Coyotes closed out the season at 30-2.

WOLSEY-WESSINGTON 3, TIMBER LAKE 0: No. 6 Wolsey-Wessington earned a straight set victory over No. 11 Timber Lake as it advanced to the Class B state tournament.

Wolsey scored a 25-14 victory in the first set, took the second 25-18 and closed it out with a 25-23 victory in the third.

Timber Lake finished the season at 22-8.