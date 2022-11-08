 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP

PREP ROUNDUP: Belle Fourche tops Mobridge-Pollock for state tournament berth

  • Updated
110322-BF-HC30.jpg (copy)

Belle Fourche senior Mataya Ward celebrates winning a point during the Broncs' win over Hill City in the final round of the Region 8A Tournament on Nov. 3 in Belle Fourche.

 Matt Gade, Journal staff

The No. 7 Belle Fourche volleyball team secured a spot in the Class A state tournament with a four-set victory over No. 10 Mobridge-Pollock Tuesday night in Harding County.

The Broncs got out to a solid start after winning the first set 25-17, followed by a 25-15 victory in the second.

The Tigers didn't fold, however, as they came back to take the third set 25-20 and cut the deficit to 2-1.

Belle Fourche bounced back in the fourth and put the match away with a narrow 25-23 victory.

No other information was made available for this match.

The Broncs (30-7) will play in the state tournament starting Nov. 17, while Mobridge closed out the season at 27-5.

WAGNER 3, WINNER 0: Top-seeded Wagner took a spot in the Class A state tournament after sweeping No. 16 Winner on Tuesday.

The Red Raiders won the first set 25-14, took the second 25-13 and closed it out with a 25-18 victory in the third.

No other information was made available for this match.

The Warriors finished out the season at 12-19.

ELKTON-LAKE BENTON 3, LAKOTA TECH 0: No. 3 Elkton-Lake Benton cruised to a Class A state tournament berth with a win over No. 14 Lakota Tech.

The Elks won the first set 25-12, took the second 25-14 and finished it out with a 25-7 win in the third.

No other information was made available for this match.

The Tatanka closed out the regular season at 22-9.

ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 3, RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 0: No. 13 Elk Point-Jefferson scored an upset victory over No. 4 Rapid City Christian and earned a spot in the Class A state tournament.

The Huskies won the first two sets 25-19, while closing it out with a 25-18 win in the third.

No other information was made available for this match.

The Comets closed out the season at 29-7.

Class B

BURKE 3, KADOKA AREA 0: No. 2 Burke advanced to the Class B state volleyball tournament with a win over No. 15 Kadoka Area in a SoDak 16 matchup on Tuesday.

The Cougars opened with a 25-17 win in the first set, took the second 25-16 and put it away with a 25-15 third.

No other information was made available for this match.

Burke (31-4) will play in the Class B state tournament starting Nov. 17, while Kadoka finished at 16-15.

CHESTER AREA 3, FAITH 0: No. 3 Chester Area cruised to a Class B state tournament berth with a win over the No. 14 Longhorns.

The Flyers scored a 25-9 win in the first set and closed it out with 25-14 and 25-11 victories in the next two.

No other information was made available for this match.

Chester will play in the state tournament staring Nov. 17, while the Longhorns close out the season at 19-14.

FREEMAN 3, JONES COUNTY 0: No. 12 Freeman scored an upset victory in No. 5 Jones County in the SoDak 16 round of the playoffs on Tuesday.

Freeman took the first set 25-21, won the second 25-15 and finished it out with a 25-21 win in the third.

No other information was made available for this match.

The Coyotes closed out the season at 30-2.

WOLSEY-WESSINGTON 3, TIMBER LAKE 0: No. 6 Wolsey-Wessington earned a straight set victory over No. 11 Timber Lake as it advanced to the Class B state tournament.

Wolsey scored a 25-14 victory in the first set, took the second 25-18 and closed it out with a 25-23 victory in the third.

No other information was made available for this match.

Timber Lake finished the season at 22-8. 

