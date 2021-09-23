PREP ROUNDUP: Bradley's hat trick leads Raiders past Patriots

Despite giving up eight goals to a relentless Raiders offense (48 total shots), Douglas goalkeeper Olivia Hackett finished with 29 saves.

Rapid City Stevens (9-1-1) will close out the regular season Thursday against Spearfish, while the Patriots (0-8) play at St. Thomas More on Saturday.

SPEARFISH 3, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 1: The Spartans picked up their fifth consecutive win with a victory over the Cobblers on Thursday.

Spearfish opened the scoring in the 12th minute on a goal from Brooke Peotter.

Kylea Becker got Central on the board in the 76th minute to cut the deficit to 2-1, but the Spartans had an answer when Adelyn Bowman found the back of the net two minutes later to put the game away.

“It is just one of those games where you just have to kind of shrug it off,” Central coach Mark Morgan said. “It could have been a good game to win, especially with the steam we got after the Stevens game. We just have to let it go, get back to what we do and get back on our game.”

Spearfish (8-3) hosts St. Thomas More on Tuesday, while the Cobblers (8-3) close out the regular season against Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood on Thursday.

Volleyball