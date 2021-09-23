PREP ROUNDUP: Bradley's hat trick leads Raiders past Patriots

The third-ranked Rapid City Stevens boys' soccer team improved to 9-2 on the season, cruising to an 8-0 win over Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood Thursday night at Noordemeer Field.
Six Raiders found the net, led by Trey Bradley’s hat trick. Stevens scored five goals in just over seven minutes of action, leading 5-0 by the midway point of the first half.
Wyatt Thomas opened the scoring in the 13th minute followed by quick goals from Kaito Mumm, two goals from Bradley and a score from Zack Williams.
“We came out focused,” said Raiders coach Jeff Fierro. “What I liked about all our goals is they were set up with good combinations and teamwork.”
Bradley’s third goal gave the Raiders a 6-0 lead at the half. Sam Tschetter and Christian Slack added second-half goals.
Levi Busching and Ryan Gaughan has two assists each. Tschetter, Mumm, Bradley and Keegan Blaha also recorded assists.
The Raiders took 33 shots with 20 on frame and limited the Patriots to four shots with three on net.
The Raiders travel to Spearfish for their regular season finale next Thursday. The Patriots (3-7-1) visit St. Thomas More Saturday.
SPEARFISH 4, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 1: Spearfish overcame and early deficit and won its eighth match of the season with a victory over Rapid City Central on Thursday.
The Cobblers scored the first goal of the match when Landin Winter beat the Spartan defense on an assist from Clayton Kepler in the 30tt minute.
Spearfish took over from there, starting with a Lucas Rodgers goal seven minutes later.
Ashton Covell gave the Spartans their first lead of the game in the 55th minute and Rudy Isburg added to it five minutes later.
Up 3-1, Tayte Schartz closed out the scoring in the 63rd minute for Spearfish.
The Spartans (8-2-1) host St. Thomas More on Tuesday, while Rapid City Central (2-6-3) closes out the regular season against Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood on Thursday.
Girls Soccer
RAPID CITY STEVENS 8, DOUGLAS/RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN/NEW UNDERWOOD 0: Led by a balanced offensive attack, Rapid City Stevens cruised to a victory over the Patriots on Thursday.
The Raiders got out to a quick start, scoring in the second minute when Breanna Reagan found the back of the net on an assist from Leah Arnold.
Stevens added five more goals in the first half, including another from Reagan and a pair from Callie Connell.
The other four goals were scored by Tenly Synhorst, Shea Ellender, Bri Bishop and Kaylie McIntyre.
Despite giving up eight goals to a relentless Raiders offense (48 total shots), Douglas goalkeeper Olivia Hackett finished with 29 saves.
Rapid City Stevens (9-1-1) will close out the regular season Thursday against Spearfish, while the Patriots (0-8) play at St. Thomas More on Saturday.
SPEARFISH 3, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 1: The Spartans picked up their fifth consecutive win with a victory over the Cobblers on Thursday.
Spearfish opened the scoring in the 12th minute on a goal from Brooke Peotter.
Kylea Becker got Central on the board in the 76th minute to cut the deficit to 2-1, but the Spartans had an answer when Adelyn Bowman found the back of the net two minutes later to put the game away.
“It is just one of those games where you just have to kind of shrug it off,” Central coach Mark Morgan said. “It could have been a good game to win, especially with the steam we got after the Stevens game. We just have to let it go, get back to what we do and get back on our game.”
Spearfish (8-3) hosts St. Thomas More on Tuesday, while the Cobblers (8-3) close out the regular season against Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood on Thursday.
Volleyball
RAPID CITY STEVENS 3, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 0: Rapid City Stevens scored a straight-sets victory over the Cobblers on Thursday.
The Raiders took the first set 25-23, won the second 25-18 and put the match away with a 25-14 third.
No other information was made available for this match.
Rapid City Stevens (8-7) will play at Brookings Oct. 8, while Rapid City Central (4-10) travels to Scottsbluff, Neb., next Friday.
SPEARFISH 3, CUSTER 0: The Spartans cruised to a win over the Wildcats on Thursday.
Spearfish won the first set 25-18 and put the match away with 25-15 and 25-16 victories.
No other information was made available for this match.
The Spartans (4-9) will play at St. Thomas More on Tuesday, while Custer (2-8) is at Lakota Tech.
DOUGLAS 3, STURGIS 2: The Patriots overcame a two-sets-to-none deficit to beat the Scoopers in Box Elder, 19-25, 23-25, 25-17, 25-21, 15-10.
Talyiah Green tallied 19 kills for Douglas, while Makayla Regevig collected 33 of her team's 88 digs.
GREGORY 3, CORSICA-STICKNEY 1: Gregory won the third and fourth sets to pick up the win over Corsica-Stickney on Thursday.
The Gorillas edged the Jaguars 29-27 in the first set, before Corsica-Stickney took the second 25-22.
Gregory won the next two sets 25-23 and 25-17 to close out the match.
Brooklynn Kenzy led the way for the Gorillas with 12 kills and 10 assists, while Mya Determan finished with 11 kills.
Rachel Gerlach paced the Jaguars with 11 kills, Morgan Clites added 10 kills and Sutton Eide finished with 30 assists.
Gregory (9-5) will host White River on Tuesday.