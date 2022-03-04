PREP ROUNDUP: Brandon Valley girls pull away from Spearfish in SoDak 16

The No. 3 Brandon Valley girls basketball team gained an early lead and maintained it the rest of the way as it scored a 45-33 victory over No. 14 Spearfish in the Class AA SoDak 16 on Friday.

The Lynx opened with a 13-8 advantage to close out the first quarter and outscored the Spartans 12-8 in the second for a 25-16 lead at the break.

Brandon Valley carried a 34-24 lead into the fourth and put the game out of reach.

Hilary Behrens led the way for the Lynx with 16 points, while Sidney Thue chipped in with 14.

Stella Marcus paced Spearfish with 11 points, Tayler Duncan tacked on eight points and Sofie Guthmiller closed it out with seven.

The Spartans finished out the season at 8-13.

Boys Basketball

Region 6A Playoffs

WINNER 72, MOBRIDGE-POLLOCK 52: The No. 1 Warriors used a 28-13 third-quarter advantage to pull away from No. 4 Mobridge-Pollock in the final round of the Region 6A playoffs.

Blake Volmer led Winner with 21 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, while Elijah Peterson finished with 12 points.

Michael Wald led the Tigers with 19 points and Trent Schmeichel added 10.

The Warriors (21-1) will play in the SoDak 16 on Tuesday.

STANLEY COUNTY 42, CHAMBERLAIN 34: The No. 2 Buffaloes earned their spot in the SoDak 16 with a win over the No. 3 Cubs.

No other information was made available for this game.

Stanley County (15-7) will play Tuesday, while Chamberlain closed out the season at 13-9.

Region 7A

LAKOTA TECH 79, TODD COUNTY 59: The No. 1 Tatanka jumped out to a 25-12 advantage at the end of the first quarter as they cruised past the No. 4 Falcons for a spot in the SoDak 16.

No other information was made available for this game.

Lakota Tech (15-5) will play in the SoDak 16 on Tuesday, while Todd County closes out the season at 10-11.

RED CLOUD 64, LITTLE WOUND 61: The No. 2 Crusaders edged No. 3 Little Wound in their SoDak 16 qualifier on Friday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Red Cloud (15-6) will play for a chance at the state tournament on Tuesday, while the Mustangs finished the season at 15-7.

Region 7B

WHITE RIVER 67, WALL 38: The No. 1 Tigers punched their ticket to the Class B SoDak 16 with a win over the No. 4 Eagles Friday night in White River.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Tigers (18-2) will play Tuesday, while Wall closed out the season at 13-9.

LYMAN 55, PHILIP 46: The No. 2 Raiders scored a win over the No. 3 Scotties in the final round of the Region 7B playoffs on Friday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Lyman (16-6) will play in the SoDak 16 on Tuesday, while Philip finished at 15-7.

Region 8B

TIMBER LAKE 65, LEMMON 55: The No. 1 Panthers earned a spot in the Class B SoDak 16 with a victory over No. 4 Lemmon.

No other information was made available for this game.

Timber Lake (18-3) will play Tuesday, while Lemmon finished the season at 12-10.

HARDING COUNTY 72, FAITH 62: No. 2 Harding County advanced to the SoDak 16 with a win over the No. 3 Longhorns.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Ranchers (16-5) will play Tuesday, while Faith finished the season at 12-10.

Girls Hockey

SIOUX FALLS FLYERS 4, RUSHMORE THUNDER 1: The Flyers scored all four of their goals in the second period as they cruised past Rushmore in the opening round of the state tournament on Friday in Aberdeen

Neither team could find the net in the first period, but Sioux Falls broke that scoreless tie on a Gaby Schroder goal in the sixth minute of the second.

Berit Hefti added to the Flyers’ lead less than three minutes later and Schroder scored her second of the game a short time after.

Lilly Moon gave Sioux Falls a 4-0 advantage in the 14th minute and closed the scoring for the Flyers.

The Thunder scored their only goal of the game six minutes and 45 seconds into the third period on an unassisted shot from Lucia Vidas.

Rushmore will play Watertown in the first consolation round Friday.

