 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
PREP ROUNDUP

PREP ROUNDUP: Broncs buck Golddiggers to reach 8A finals

  • Updated
  • 0
Belle Fourche logo

The No. 2 Belle Fourche volleyball team advanced to the second round of the Region 8A playoffs with a straight-set victory over No. 7 Lead-Deadwood Tuesday night in Belle Fourche.

The Broncs had little trouble from the outset as they won the first set 25-10, before taking the second 25-8.

Belle Fourche kept that momentum going in the third and put the match away with a 25-7 victory in the third.

No other information was made available for this match.

The Broncs (30-6) will play Hill City on Thursday, while the Golddiggers finished the season at 2-27.

Region 7A

LAKOTA TECH 3, TODD COUNTY 0: No. 7 Lakota Tech advanced to the second round of the Region 7A playoffs with a win over No. 8 Todd County.

People are also reading…

The Tatanka won the match with 25-11, 25-14 and 25-13 victories.

No other information was made available for this match.

Lakota Tech (22-9) will play Little Wound in the second round on Thursday, while the Falcons close out the season at 0-30.

LITTLE WOUND 3, ST. FRANCIS INDIAN 0: No. 4 Little Wound earned a straight-set victory over No. 5 St. Francis Indian.

The Mustangs (12-12) won the first set 25-11, edged the Warriors 25-23 in the second and closed it out with a 25-16 third.

No other information was made available for this match.

St. Francis Indian closed out the season at 8-18.

PINE RIDGE 3, BENNETT COUNTY 0: No. 2 Pine Ridge advanced to the second round of the playoffs with a win over No. 7 Bennett County.

The Thorpes opened with a 25-15 win in the first, took the second 25-20 and closed it out with a 25-19 third.

No other information was made available for this match.

Pine Ridge (18-12) will play Winner on Thursday, while the Warriors closed out the season at 3-24.

WINNER 3, RED CLOUD 0: No. 3 Winner earned a spot in the second round of the playoffs with a win over the No. 6 Crusaders.

The Warriors (11-19) took a 2-0 advantage with 25-18 and 25-23 wins in the first two sets, before closing it out with a 25-15 third.

No other information was made available for this match.

Red Cloud finished the season at 8-17.

Region 6A

MILLER 3, CROW CREEK 0: Top seeded Miller cruised to a straight-set victory over No. 8 Crow Creek in the opening round of the 6A Playoffs on Tuesday.

The Rustlers won the first set 25-15, took the second 25-3 and put the match away with a 25-4 third.

No other information was made available for this match.

Miller (30-2) will play Dupree in the second round on Thursday, while the Chieftains closed out the season at 5-19.

MOBRIDGE-POLLOCK 3, MCLAUGHLIN 0: The No. 2 Tigers advanced to the second round of the playoffs with a win over No. 7 McLaughlin.

Mobridge took the first set 25-6, won the second 25-8 and finished it out with a 25-11 third.

No other information was made available for this match.

The Tigers (25-6) will host Stanley County on Thursday, while the Mustangs finished the season at 7-17.

STANLEY COUNTY 3, CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE 1: No. 3 Stanley County secured a spot in the second round of the playoffs with a win over No. 6 Cheyenne-Eagle Butte.

The Buffaloes won the first set 25-19 and took the second 25-20, but the Braves battled back to win the third 25-21.

Stanley County (14-12) regained the momentum in the fourth and put the match away with a 25-19 victory.

No other information was made available for this match.

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte finished out the season at 6-20.

Region 8B

TIMBER LAKE 3, TAKINI 0: No. 1 Timber Lake advanced to the second round of the Region 8B playoffs with a win over No. 8 Takini.

The Panthers won the first set 25-14, took the second 25-5 and put it away with a 25-8 third.

No other information was made available for this match.

Timber Lake (21-8) will play Lemmon on Tuesday, while the Skyhawks finished out the season at 6-18.

LEMMON 3, BISON 0: No. 4 Lemmon punched its ticket to the second round of the playoffs with a win over No. 5 Bison.

The Cowgirls (15-15) won the first set 25-13, took the second 25-21 and finished it out with a 26-24 third.

No other information was made available for this match.

The Cardinals finished the season at 11-17.

NEWELL 3, HARDING COUNTY 0: No. 2 Newell cruised to the second round of the playoffs with a win over No. 7 Harding County.

The Irrigators took the first two sets with a pair of 25-16 wins, before closing it out with a 25-22 third.

No other information was made available for this match.

Newell (24-9) will play Faith on Thursday, while the Ranchers finished the season at 7-24.

FAITH 3, MCINTOSH 0: No. 3 Faith advanced to the second next round of the playoffs with a win over No. 6 McIntosh.

The Longhorns (20-12) secured the win with 25-17, 25-21 and 25-16 victories.

No other information was made available for this match.

The Tigers closed out the season at 11-19.

Region 7B

JONES COUNTY 3, CRAZY HORSE 0: No 1. Jones County ran past No. 9 Crazy Horse in its Region 7B first round matchup on Tuesday.

The Coyotes won the first set 25-1 and put the match away with a pair of 25-2 victories in the next two.

No other information was made available for this match.

Jones County (29-1) will play Wall on Thursday, while the Chiefs close out the season at 3-16.

PHILIP 3, WHITE RIVER 0: No. 2 Philip took its spot in the second round of the playoffs with a win over No. 7 White River.

The Scotties won the first set 25-15, took the second 25-9 and closed it out with a 25-16 third.

No other information was made available for this match.

Philip (19-11) will play Kadoka Area on Thursday, while the Tigers closed out the season at 13-12.

KADOKA AREA 3, NEW UNDERWOOD 0: No. 6 Kadoka Area scored the upset victory over No. 3 New Underwood on Tuesday.

The Kougars (15-14) took the first two sets 25-17 and closed it out with a narrow 26-24 victory in the third.

No other information was made available for this match.

The Tigers finished the season at 18-14.

Region 6B

FAULKTON AREA 3, LOWER BRULE 0: No. 2 Faulkton Area cruised to the second round off the Region 6B playoffs with a win over No. 7 Lower Brule.

The Trojans won the first set 25-9, took the second 25-7 and closed it out with a 25-5 third.

No other information was made available for this match.

Faulkton Area (19-11) will play Ipswich on Thursday, while the Sioux finished at 11-14.

IPSWICH 3, LYMAN 0: The No. 3 Tigers earned their spot in the second round of the playoffs with a win over No. 6 Lyman.

Ipswich (16-13) put the match away with 25-17, 25-16 and 25-11 victories.

No other information was made available for this match.

The Raiders finished the season at 18-17.

Regular Season

STURGIS 3, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 0: The Scoopers closed out the regular season with a win after defeating Rapid City Central on Tuesday.

Sturgis won the first set 25-21, took the second 25-14 and finished it out with a 25-18 third.

No other information was made available for this match.

The Scoopers finished the season at 5-25, while the Cobblers (3-29) host Sioux Falls Lincoln on Friday.  

RAPID CITY STEVENS 3, SPEARFISH 1: Despite losing the first set, the Raiders battled back to score a win over the Spartans.

Spearfish won the first set 25-20, but Stevens roared back to take the next three 25-18, 25-22 and 25-18.

No other information was made available for this match.

The Raiders (22-10) will host Sioux Falls Washington on Friday, while the Spartans (11-20) host Douglas to close out the regular season on Thursday.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Oct. 27

Your Two Cents for Oct. 27

If you want to know who will pick up the tab for Medicaid expansion when the Federal Government pulls the upfront Fed funding, look no further…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 29

Your Two Cents for Oct. 29

Income tax is a tax on productivity while sales tax is a tax on consumption. I would gladly pay more in sales taxes, with food exempted, than …

Your Two Cents for Nov. 1

Your Two Cents for Nov. 1

Whatever happened to the time when parents were held responsible for feeding and raising their kids? With all the welfare benefits available, …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Today Explained: Abortion on the Ballot in Midterms Elections

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News