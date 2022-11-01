PREP ROUNDUP: Broncs buck Golddiggers to reach 8A finals

The No. 2 Belle Fourche volleyball team advanced to the second round of the Region 8A playoffs with a straight-set victory over No. 7 Lead-Deadwood Tuesday night in Belle Fourche.

The Broncs had little trouble from the outset as they won the first set 25-10, before taking the second 25-8.

Belle Fourche kept that momentum going in the third and put the match away with a 25-7 victory in the third.

No other information was made available for this match.

The Broncs (30-6) will play Hill City on Thursday, while the Golddiggers finished the season at 2-27.

Region 7A

LAKOTA TECH 3, TODD COUNTY 0: No. 7 Lakota Tech advanced to the second round of the Region 7A playoffs with a win over No. 8 Todd County.

The Tatanka won the match with 25-11, 25-14 and 25-13 victories.

No other information was made available for this match.

Lakota Tech (22-9) will play Little Wound in the second round on Thursday, while the Falcons close out the season at 0-30.

LITTLE WOUND 3, ST. FRANCIS INDIAN 0: No. 4 Little Wound earned a straight-set victory over No. 5 St. Francis Indian.

The Mustangs (12-12) won the first set 25-11, edged the Warriors 25-23 in the second and closed it out with a 25-16 third.

No other information was made available for this match.

St. Francis Indian closed out the season at 8-18.

PINE RIDGE 3, BENNETT COUNTY 0: No. 2 Pine Ridge advanced to the second round of the playoffs with a win over No. 7 Bennett County.

The Thorpes opened with a 25-15 win in the first, took the second 25-20 and closed it out with a 25-19 third.

No other information was made available for this match.

Pine Ridge (18-12) will play Winner on Thursday, while the Warriors closed out the season at 3-24.

WINNER 3, RED CLOUD 0: No. 3 Winner earned a spot in the second round of the playoffs with a win over the No. 6 Crusaders.

The Warriors (11-19) took a 2-0 advantage with 25-18 and 25-23 wins in the first two sets, before closing it out with a 25-15 third.

No other information was made available for this match.

Red Cloud finished the season at 8-17.

Region 6A

MILLER 3, CROW CREEK 0: Top seeded Miller cruised to a straight-set victory over No. 8 Crow Creek in the opening round of the 6A Playoffs on Tuesday.

The Rustlers won the first set 25-15, took the second 25-3 and put the match away with a 25-4 third.

No other information was made available for this match.

Miller (30-2) will play Dupree in the second round on Thursday, while the Chieftains closed out the season at 5-19.

MOBRIDGE-POLLOCK 3, MCLAUGHLIN 0: The No. 2 Tigers advanced to the second round of the playoffs with a win over No. 7 McLaughlin.

Mobridge took the first set 25-6, won the second 25-8 and finished it out with a 25-11 third.

No other information was made available for this match.

The Tigers (25-6) will host Stanley County on Thursday, while the Mustangs finished the season at 7-17.

STANLEY COUNTY 3, CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE 1: No. 3 Stanley County secured a spot in the second round of the playoffs with a win over No. 6 Cheyenne-Eagle Butte.

The Buffaloes won the first set 25-19 and took the second 25-20, but the Braves battled back to win the third 25-21.

Stanley County (14-12) regained the momentum in the fourth and put the match away with a 25-19 victory.

No other information was made available for this match.

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte finished out the season at 6-20.

Region 8B

TIMBER LAKE 3, TAKINI 0: No. 1 Timber Lake advanced to the second round of the Region 8B playoffs with a win over No. 8 Takini.

The Panthers won the first set 25-14, took the second 25-5 and put it away with a 25-8 third.

No other information was made available for this match.

Timber Lake (21-8) will play Lemmon on Tuesday, while the Skyhawks finished out the season at 6-18.

LEMMON 3, BISON 0: No. 4 Lemmon punched its ticket to the second round of the playoffs with a win over No. 5 Bison.

The Cowgirls (15-15) won the first set 25-13, took the second 25-21 and finished it out with a 26-24 third.

No other information was made available for this match.

The Cardinals finished the season at 11-17.

NEWELL 3, HARDING COUNTY 0: No. 2 Newell cruised to the second round of the playoffs with a win over No. 7 Harding County.

The Irrigators took the first two sets with a pair of 25-16 wins, before closing it out with a 25-22 third.

No other information was made available for this match.

Newell (24-9) will play Faith on Thursday, while the Ranchers finished the season at 7-24.

FAITH 3, MCINTOSH 0: No. 3 Faith advanced to the second next round of the playoffs with a win over No. 6 McIntosh.

The Longhorns (20-12) secured the win with 25-17, 25-21 and 25-16 victories.

No other information was made available for this match.

The Tigers closed out the season at 11-19.

Region 7B

JONES COUNTY 3, CRAZY HORSE 0: No 1. Jones County ran past No. 9 Crazy Horse in its Region 7B first round matchup on Tuesday.

The Coyotes won the first set 25-1 and put the match away with a pair of 25-2 victories in the next two.

No other information was made available for this match.

Jones County (29-1) will play Wall on Thursday, while the Chiefs close out the season at 3-16.

PHILIP 3, WHITE RIVER 0: No. 2 Philip took its spot in the second round of the playoffs with a win over No. 7 White River.

The Scotties won the first set 25-15, took the second 25-9 and closed it out with a 25-16 third.

No other information was made available for this match.

Philip (19-11) will play Kadoka Area on Thursday, while the Tigers closed out the season at 13-12.

KADOKA AREA 3, NEW UNDERWOOD 0: No. 6 Kadoka Area scored the upset victory over No. 3 New Underwood on Tuesday.

The Kougars (15-14) took the first two sets 25-17 and closed it out with a narrow 26-24 victory in the third.

No other information was made available for this match.

The Tigers finished the season at 18-14.

Region 6B

FAULKTON AREA 3, LOWER BRULE 0: No. 2 Faulkton Area cruised to the second round off the Region 6B playoffs with a win over No. 7 Lower Brule.

The Trojans won the first set 25-9, took the second 25-7 and closed it out with a 25-5 third.

No other information was made available for this match.

Faulkton Area (19-11) will play Ipswich on Thursday, while the Sioux finished at 11-14.

IPSWICH 3, LYMAN 0: The No. 3 Tigers earned their spot in the second round of the playoffs with a win over No. 6 Lyman.

Ipswich (16-13) put the match away with 25-17, 25-16 and 25-11 victories.

No other information was made available for this match.

The Raiders finished the season at 18-17.

Regular Season

STURGIS 3, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 0: The Scoopers closed out the regular season with a win after defeating Rapid City Central on Tuesday.

Sturgis won the first set 25-21, took the second 25-14 and finished it out with a 25-18 third.

No other information was made available for this match.

The Scoopers finished the season at 5-25, while the Cobblers (3-29) host Sioux Falls Lincoln on Friday.

RAPID CITY STEVENS 3, SPEARFISH 1: Despite losing the first set, the Raiders battled back to score a win over the Spartans.

Spearfish won the first set 25-20, but Stevens roared back to take the next three 25-18, 25-22 and 25-18.

No other information was made available for this match.

The Raiders (22-10) will host Sioux Falls Washington on Friday, while the Spartans (11-20) host Douglas to close out the regular season on Thursday.