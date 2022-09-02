PREP ROUNDUP: Burk Blasius leads Wall past New Underwood

Thanks in part to a big game from Burk Blasius, the Wall football team remained unbeaten with a 62-12 win over New Underwood Friday night in Wall.

Blasius completed 7 of 9 passes for 254 yards and four touchdowns, while Cedar Amiotte finished with three carries for 19 yards and a touchdown.

Rylan McDonnell caught three passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns, Mason Heath added one catch for 65 yards and a score and Amiotte finished with one catch for 52 yards and a TD.

Quarterback Cole Knuppe led the Tigers with seven completions for 111 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Burke Beer chipped in with five carries for 44 yards and a touchdown and hauled in four passes for 86 yards and a TD.

Wall (3-0) is at Kadoka Area on Friday, while the Tigers (0-3) host Bennett County Sept. 16.

GREGORY 27, PLATTE-GEDDES 6: The Gorillas scored all of their points in the second half as they pulled away for the win on Friday.

Rylan Peck led the way for Gregory with 106 yards on the ground, including a 60-yard TD run in the third quarter.

Aidan Bultje led Platte-Geddes with four passes for 74 yards.

The Gorillas (3-0) will play at Bennett County on Friday, while Platte-Geddes (1-2) is at Kimball/White Lake.

LYMAN 34, KADOKA AREA 14: The Raiders cruised to their third win of the season with a victory over Kadoka Area.

Lyman’s Teagan Gourneau threw for 124 yards and three touchdowns, while Cooper Long had three touchdowns on 106 yards receiving.

Reece Orthman paced Kadoka Area with 64 yards and two touchdowns.

Lyman (3-0) hosts White River Friday, while the Kougars (2-1) host Wall.

TODD COUNTY 58, CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE/TIOSPAYE TOPA 6: The Falcons improved to 2-0 with a win over the Braves on Friday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Todd County will host Flandreau Indian Thursday, while Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Tiospaye Topa is at Lower Brule Friday.

RED CLOUD 34, MCLAUGHLIN 0: Red Cloud picked up its first win of the season with a victory over the Mustangs.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Crusaders (1-1) will play at Crazy Horse on Friday, while McLaughlin (1-1) hosts Marty on Saturday.

WINNER 62, WEBSTER AREA 8: The Warriors had little trouble Friday night as they ran past the Bearcats.

No other information was made available for this game.

Winner (3-0) will host Beresford on Friday.

YANKTON 38, SPEARFISH 0: Yankton remained unbeaten with a shutout victory over the Spartans on Friday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Spearfish (0-2) looks to get on track when it hosts Douglas on Friday.

JONES COUNTY 53, WHITE RIVER 20: After dropping its first game of the season, Jones County earned its second win in a row with a victory over White River on Friday.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Coyotes (2-1) will host Philip on Friday, while the Tigers (1-2) travel to Lyman.