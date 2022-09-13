PREP ROUNDUP: Central volleyball snaps losing streak with win over Douglas

The Rapid City Central volleyball team snapped a six-match losing skid with a win over Class AA foe Douglas on Tuesday.

Central fell behind early after losing the first set 25-23 but bounced back to take the next two 27-25 and 25-23.

The Cobblers put the match away with a 25-14 victory in the fourth set.

No statistics were made available for this match.

Rapid City Central (2-10) will host Sioux Falls Jefferson and Sioux Falls Roosevelt starting Friday, while Douglas (3-7) is at Mitchell Saturday.

Rapid City Christian 3, Philip 0: The Rapid City Christian volleyball team picked up its fifth win in a row after defeating the Scotties in Philip on Tuesday.

The Comets opened the match with a 25-17 victory in the first before taking a 2-0 advantage with a 25-13 second.

Christian kept the momentum in the third and put the match away with a 25-14 victory.

Olivia Kieffer led the way with 15 kills, Ana Egge added 13 kills, Sophie DeWitt had 19 digs and Kylie Kallio finished with 30 assists.

The Comets (13-3) will host Red Cloud Saturday, while Philip (7-2) is at Harding County on Thursday.

HILL CITY 3, HOT SPRINGS 0: The Rangers earned their sixth win of the season after defeating Hot Springs.

Hill City won the first set 25-12, took the second 25-21 and closed out the match with a 25-9 victory.

No statistics were made available for this match.

The Rangers (6-4) will host Sturgis on Thursday, while the Bison (7-2) travel to Belle Fourche.

SPEARFISH 3, LEAD-DEADWOOD 0: The Spartans ended an eight-game losing skid with a win over the Golddiggers.

Spearfish won the first set 25-14, took the second 25-9 and closed it out with a 25-12 third.

No statistics were made available for this match.

The Spartans (3-13) travel to Mitchell on Saturday, while Lead-Deadwood (2-7) is at St. Thomas More on Thursday.

Golf

Raiders edge Spartans at Spearfish invite

The Rapid City Stevens boys’ golf team finished with a team score of 343 as it earned the narrow victory over the rest of the field at the Spearfish Invite on Tuesday.

The Spartans were a close second with 344, Rapid City Central was third with 350, Sturgis earned fourth with 354, Belle Fourche took fifth with 364, Lead-Deadwood was sixth with 387 and Custer rounded out the top seven with 398.

Parker Reede of Spearfish took home medalist honors after defeating Ben Gibson of Central in a playoff.

Aiden Voyels of Belle Fourche took third with 81, while Jackson Swartz of Stevens, Braxton Tiemean of Sturgis and Charlie Rasmussen of Spearfish tied for fourth with 82 apiece.

Bennett Gordan of Sturgis took home seventh with 84 and Caden Jack of Lakota Tech, along with Carter Mackabee and Landon Bartling of Stevens, finished in a tie for eighth with 85 apiece.

Most of the schools involved in Tuesday’s tournament will compete at the Mitchell invite on Friday.

Chamberlain tops Big Dakota Conference tourney

Chamberlain finished with three top five placers as it earned the top spot at the Big Dakota Conference Tournament in Winner on Tuesday.

The Cubs were first with 346, Winner was a close second with 353, Pierre took third with 394, Mobridge-Pollock earned fourth with 424 and Todd County rounded out the top five with 488.

Chamberlain was led by Dakota Munger, who finished first with 76, Sandler Wiekamp was third with 84 and London Houska finished in a tie for fifth with Winner’s Maxton Brozik (88).

The Warriors had three other golfers finish in the top eight, including Karson Keiser, who was second with 83, Landon Calhoon was sixth with 90 and Carter Craven finished eighth with 92.

Most of the team’s involved with Tuesday’s tournament will be back in action Sept. 26 at the Region 3A tourney.

Boys Soccer

SPEARFISH 7, STURGIS 1: The Spartans jumped ahead early and cruised to a win over the Scoopers on Tuesday.

No statistics were made available for this match.

Spearfish (4-3-1) hosts Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood on Thursday, while Sturgis (4-5-1) hosts Belle Fourche.

Girls Soccer

SPEARFISH 4, STURGIS 0: Spearfish won its fourth match in a row with a victory over Sturgis on Tuesday.

No statistics were made available for this match.

The Spartans (5-3) will host Douglas /Rapid City Christian/New Underwood on Thursday, while the Scoopers (3-6) host Belle Fourche.

Girls Tennis

Raiders earn sweep over Central, Spearfish

The Rapid City Stevens girls’ tennis team improved to 17-0 with a pair of wins over Rapid City Central and Spearfish on Tuesday.

The Raiders kicked off the day with a 9-0 victory over the Cobblers, before closing it out with a 6-3 win over the Spartans.

Bella Scott earned a pair of wins for Stevens after defeating Mattie Poynter of Central 10-1 and Allie Mondloch of Spearfish 10-2.

Scott, along with her doubles’ partner Kaiya Parkin, also earned a victory over Ava and Ella Iszler of Spearfish 10-2.

Rapid City Stevens returns to action at Aberdeen Roncalli and Aberdeen Central on Friday and Saturday.

Rapid City Central is at Aberdeen Central and Aberdeen Roncalli starting Friday, while Spearfish is at Mitchell and Yankton on Saturday.