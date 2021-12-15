PREP ROUNDUP Cheyenne-Eagle Butte tops Crow Creek in 2OT on LNI 'Challenge Day'

The Cheyenne-Eagle Butte boys basketball team opened the Lakota Nation Invitational with an 85-83 victory over Crow Creek in double overtime as a part of the LNI Challenge Day at the The Monument Ice Arena on Wednesday.

The Braves took a 39-25 lead into the half, but the Chieftains battled back in the second half and sent the game into OT.

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte pulled away in the second OT to put the game out of reach.

Rance Harrison had a big game for the Braves with 43 points, while Teysean Eaglestaff finished with 21 points.

Kanon Kecker chipped in with 11 points and 11 rebounds for Cheyenne-Eagle Butte.

The Braves will play Lakota Tech in the first round of the tournament Thursday at 6:30 p.m., while Crow Creek takes on Omaha Nation at 6:30 p.m.

TODD COUNTY JV 75, TAKINI 12: The Falcons had four players score in double figures to pick up a win over Takini on Wednesday.

Ty Valandra and Spencer Bear Heels led Todd County with 18 points apiece, Wakinyan Selwyn added 14 points and Wakan Two Strike finished with 13.

Richard Hale III led the Skyhawks with six points.

Todd County will play Marty in the first round of the LNI Thursday at 12:30 p.m., while Takini takes on Wakpala at 9:30 a.m.

RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 77, MARTY INDIAN 28: Rapid City Christian outscored Marty 39-7 in the second half to pick up the win on Wednesday.

Sam Fischer paced the Comets with 20 points, while Jackson DiBona finished with 18.

Lawrence Rouse and Elijah Walker led the way for the Braves with nine points apiece.

Rapid City Christian will play White River in the first round of the tournament Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

CRAZY HORSE 73, DUPREE 17: Jaysen Meeter scored 32 points as the Chiefs cruised to a win over Dupree.

Kris Meeter and Brain Yellow Elk added 10 points apiece for Crazy Horse, while Bobby Brewer finished with six points to lead the Tigers.

The Chiefs will play Pine Ridge in the first round Thursday at 3:30 p.m., while Dupree takes on Santee at 3:30 p.m.

SANTEE 87, TIOSPAYE TOPA 29: Austyn Saul scored 25 points to lead the Warriors to a win over Tiospaye Topa.

Justus Denney added 15 points for Santee and Nunpa Torrez finished with 13.

The Thunderhawks were led by Manual Swan III, who scored 14 points.

Tiospaye Topa plays Oelrichs in the first round of the LNI Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

LITTLE WOUND 59, ST. FRANCIS INDIAN 23: The Mustangs jumped out to a 34-11 lead at the half to score a win over the Warriors.

Blaine Lewis led St. Francis with 10 points and six rebounds.

Little Wound will play Lower Brule Thursday at 3:30 p.m., while St. Francis takes on Todd County at 9:30 a.m.

LOWER BRULE 74, CUSTER 58: Lower Brule pulled away in the second half to secure a win over the Wildcats.

Ellwyn Langdreau led the Sioux with 19 points, Brian LaRoche Jr. and Keshaume Thigh added 18 points apiece and Lane Gray finished with 12.

Gage Tennyson of Custer led all scorers with 30 points, while pulling in eight rebounds.

The Wildcats will take on McLaughlin Thursday at 12:30 p.m.

TIOSPA ZINA 78, WAKPALA 29: Led by four double-digit scorers, the Wambdi ran past Wakpala on Wednesday.

Juron Adams led Tiospa Zina with 15 points, CJ Bissonette added 12 points and the duo of Perru Lufkins and Mike Smith had 10 points apiece.

Mikal Flying Bye paced the Sioux with eight points.

The Wambdi will play Red Cloud in the first round Thursday at 12:30 p.m.

MCLAUGHLIN 46, OELRICHS 29: The Tigers picked up a victory with a win over the Mustangs Wednesday.

Trevon Bagola led McLaughlin with 30 points, while Evan Archambault finished with 10.

Xavier Little paced Oelrichs with 10 points.

WHITE RIVER 71, PINE RIDGE 32: Joe Sayler scored 32 points as he led White River to a win over Pine Ridge.

Dylan Marshall chipped in with 11 points for the Tigers, while Gavin Folkers finished with 10.

Beau Big Crow paced the Thorpes with 10 points.

RED CLOUD 70, TODD COUNTY 51: Red Cloud outscored the Falcons 39-24 in the second half to pick up the victory.

Adriano Rama led the Crusaders with 16 points, while Josiah Cottier and Haedyn Haas finished with 10 apiece.

Ray Crow led the way for Todd County with 13 points.

LAKOTA TECH 60, OMAHA NATION 22: Tristen LeBeau and Jordan Whirlwind Horse each scored 11 points to lead Lakota Tech to a win on Wednesday.

Garnett Parker led the way for Omaha Nation with five points.

Girls Baksetball

RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 69, MARTY INDIAN 30: The Comets carried a 37-17 lead into the half on their way to a win over Marty on Wednesday.

Olivia Kieffer paced Christian with 29 points and eight rebounds, while Haydon Thorton finished with 16 points.

Hawk Bair led the Braves with 12 points and Jayla Bruguier tacked on 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Comets will play Custer in the first round of the tournament Thursday at 5 p.m., while Marty plays Takini in its first-round matchup.

CUSTER 46, LOWER BRULE 26: The Wildcats gained some momentum heading into the LNI with a victory over Lower Brule

Lower Brule will play Pine Ridge Thursday at 11 a.m.

PINE RIDGE 71, TIOSPA ZINA 41: Thanks to a 38-21 second-half advantage, the Thorpes dropped Tiospa Zina on Wednesday.

Lolo Carlow paced Pine Ridge with 23 points, while Tristiana Brewer finished with 17 points and eight rebounds.

Alexia Quinn led the Wambdi with 16 points, Jaia Bursheim added 10 points and Kami Crawford finished with 10 rebounds.

Tiospa Zina takes on Todd County Thursday at 2 p.m.

WHITE RIVER 84, ST. FRANCIS INDIAN 25: Maleighya Estes paced the Tigers with 33 points as they defeated St. Francis Indian.

Rhea Tucker chipped in with 13 points for White River, while Sharlee Kills In Sight led the Warriors with 11 points.

The Tigers will play Crow Creek in the first round of the LNI Thursday at 11 a.m., while St. Francis plays Little Wound at 8 a.m.

SANTEE 54, TIOSPAYE TOPA 35: Santee, Nebraska outscored Tiospaye Topa 26-14 in the second half to seal a victory on Wednesday.

Tierahnee Tuttle paced the Warriors with 16 points, Hehaka Frazier added 10 points and Octavia Bluebird finished with 12 boards.

Kaylynn Holy Bear led the Thunderhawks with 17 points, while Leilani Bowker had 13 rebounds.

Tiospaye Topa and Santee will play in the first round of the LNI Thursday at 2 p.m.

OMAHA NATION 55, OELRICHS 51: The Chiefs outscored Oelrichs by 14 points in the second half to earn a hard-fought victory.

Maleah Miller paced Omaha with 20 points and Janissa Whitewater chipped in with 17.

The Chiefs will play Cheyenne-Eagle Butte in the first round Thursday at 5 p.m., while Oelrichs plays McLaughlin at 5 p.m.

TODD COUNTY JV 48, TAKINI 31: The Falcons JV team scored a victory over Takini on Wednesday.

Todd County JV will play Crazy Horse Thursday at 11 a.m.

CROW CREEK 62, CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE 31: The Chieftains used a 26-9 second half to score a win over Cheyenne-Eagle Butte.

Ronessa Sazue led Crow Creek with 14 points, while Hannah Sazue finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.

Cassie Carter paced the Braves with 13 points and six boards.

RED CLOUD 65, TODD COUNTY 35: Thanks to a balanced offensive attack, the Crusaders defeated Todd County on Wednesday.

Stevi Falls led Red Cloud with 20 points, Allison Richards added 13 points and Sharissa Haas finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Bailey White Hat and Alexis Walking Eagle paced the Falcons with 11 points apiece.

The Crusaders will play Wakpala Thursday at 8 a.m., while Todd County takes on Tiospa Zina at 2 p.m.

DUPREE 64, CRAZY HORSE 3: Dupree ran past Crazy Horse thanks to a 31-2 advantage at the half.

Rylin Rousseau led the Tigers with 10 points, Taylee Jewett added eight points and America Moran paced the Chiefs with two points.

Dupree will play Lakota Tech Thursday at 2 p.m., while Crazy Horse takes on Todd County JV at 11 a.m.

LAKOTA TECH 79, LITTLE WOUND 22: The Tatanka continued to roll as they cruised past Little Wound.

Jodene Hunter led Lakota Tech with 14 points, while Tobi Carlow and Tawney Rodriguez chipped in with 13 apiece.

WAKPALA 61, MCLAUGHLIN 19: Wakpala had little trouble Wednesday as it ran past McLaughlin.

Ceymone Eagleman led the Sioux Falls with 22 points, Antania Otter Robe had 15 points and Tyrianna Hawk Bear finished with 15 points and 14 rebounds.

Mya Weasel led the Mustangs with five points.

For Thursday's slate of games, check out the local sports schedule.

