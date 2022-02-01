PREP ROUNDUP: Christian boys earn road win over Lyman

The Rapid City Christian boys basketball team bounced back from a tough loss to pick up a 53-44 victory over Lyman Tuesday night in Presho.

The Comets opened the game with a lead and carried a 13-10 advantage into the second quarter.

Christian extended its lead to 26-18 at the half and maintained the eight-point advantage heading into the fourth quarter (36-28).

The Comet defense didn't let the Raiders get much closer as they held on for their 10th win of the season.

Mitch Heidecker led the way for Christian with a double-double as he scored 17 points, while pulling in 12 rebounds.

Sam Fischer chipped in with 12 points for the Comets and Elijah Hoyt added 11.

Sam McClanahan paced Lyman with 11 points, while Stockton McClanahan finished with nine.

Rapid City Christian (10-4) will host Chadron, Nebraska on Friday, while the Raiders (8-4) host Florence/Henry on Saturday.

SPEARFISH 62, LEAD-DEADWOOD 36: The Spartans took a 32-13 lead into the half and didn’t look back as they ran past the Golddiggers.

Antonio Serrano and Ryan Heinert led Spearfish with 11 points apiece, while Trey Wood added nine points and six rebounds.

Rocke Rainey paced Lead-Deadwood with 15 points, Beau Wichterman added 10 points and Crew Rainey finished with nine.

The Spartans (5-7) will play at Red Cloud Saturday, while the Golddiggers (1-14) host Philip on Thursday.

MOBRIDGE-POLLOCK 73, CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE 59: Thanks in part to a 26-15 third quarter, the Tigers earned a victory over the Braves.

Caelan McCollam led Mobridge with 18 points and 10 rebounds, Trent Schmeichel added 16 points, Jackson Eisemann had 15 points and Brady Bauer finished with 12 points.

Rance Harrison of CEB led all scorers with 26 points, while Elijah Brewer had 13 points and Teysean Eaglestaff added 10.

The Tigers (5-4) will play at Todd County on Saturday, while the Braves (2-7) host Crow Creek on Thursday.

ST. THOMAS MORE 58, STURGIS 28: The Cavaliers improved to 13-1 win a win over the Scoopers on Tuesday.

No other information was made available for this game.

St. Thomas More takes on De Smet at the Pentagon Classic in Sioux Falls on Saturday, while Sturgis (3-11) hosts Douglas on Thursday.

WHITE RIVER 103, ST. FRANCIS INDIAN 42: The Tigers had little trouble Tuesday night as they scored a win over St. Francis.

Joe Sayler paced White River with 34 points and Dylan Marshall added 27 points and 10 rebounds.

The Tigers (8-2) host Wall on Thursday, while the Warriors (2-10) host Crazy Horse on Saturday.

MT. VERNON PLANKINTON 63, GREGORY 60: Mt. Vernon Plankinton picked up a narrow win over the Gorillas on Tuesday.

Reed Rus led MVP with 17 points, Jordan Stoltz added 11 points and Ryan Chapman finished with 10.

Daniel Mitchell and Cole Serr paced Gregory with 11 points apiece, while Carson Klundt had 10 points.

Cruz Klundt added 10 points and led the Gorillas in rebounds with eight.

Gregory will play at Parkston on Friday.

PLATTE-GEDDES 46, CHAMBERLAIN 44: Caden Foxley made the game-winning shot with six seconds remaining as Platte-Geddes edged the Cubs.

No other information was made available for this game.

Chamberlain (7-4) hosts Stanley County on Thursday.

WINNER 72, MILLER 38: Blake Volmer scored 27 points, grabbed nine boards and dished out nine assists to lead the Warriors to a win over the Rustlers.

Slade Cournoyer added 14 points and five rebounds, while Ethan Bartels finished with 13 points.

Alex Schumacher paced Miller with 16 points and six steals, while Trevor Werdel added 13 points and six rebounds

Winner (13-1) will host Cheyenne-Eagle Butte on Saturday.

Girls Basketball

SPEARFISH 58, LEAD-DEADWOOD 20: The Spartans carried a 35-16 lead into the half as they cruised past Lead-Deadwood on Tuesday.

Stella Marcus led Spearfish with 24 points and seven rebounds, while Jozie Dana chipped in with 11 points.

Rachel Janssen paced the Golddiggers with 13 points and 13 rebounds.

The Spartans (4-8) will travel to Red Cloud on Saturday, while Lead-Deadwood (1-12) hosts Philip Friday.

WINNER 52, MILLER 24: The Warriors outscored Miller 19-2 in the fourth quarter and snapped a three-game losing skid with a win over the Rustlers.

Bella Swedlund led Winner with 23 points, while Kelsey Sachtjen finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Tyra Gates led Miller with 11 points.

The Warriors (7-7) will travel to St. Thomas More on Friday.

RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 53, LYMAN 41: Rapid City Christian earned its third win in a row after defeating the Raiders Tuesday night in Presho.

Olivia Kieffer led the Comets with 25 points, while Hayden Thorton tacked on 17.

Rapid City Christian (11-5) will host Chadron, Nebraska on Friday, while Lyman (5-8) hosts Highmore-Harrold Thursday.

RED CLOUD 69, BELLE FOURCHE 59: The Crusaders earned their 13th win of the season with a victory over Belle Fourche.

No other information was made available for this game.

Red Cloud (13-1) hosts Spearfish on Saturday, while the Broncs (9-6) host Custer.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0