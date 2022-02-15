PREP ROUNDUP: Christian boys hold off Spartans

The Rapid City Christian boys basketball team earned a narrow 59-55 win over Spearfish after holding off the Spartans in the fourth quarter.

The Comets made it look easy in the first quarter as they jumped out to an 18-4 lead heading into the second.

The Spartans wouldn’t go away, however, as they battled back and cut the deficit to five at 30-25 at the break.

Despite trailing early, Spearfish kept the momentum in the third and eventually took a 45-43 lead into the final quarter.

In the fourth, Christian regained the lead and held on for the victory.

Jackson DiBona led the Comets with 15 points, Mitch Heidecker scored 12 points and grabbed eight boards, and Carson Glassbrenner finished with 11 points.

Seth Hamilton paced the Spartans with 16 points and six rebounds, while Antonio Serrano finished with 10 points.

Rapid City Christian (11-5) hosts Hill City on Thursday, while Spearfish (7-9) travels to Brandon Valley.

WINNER 54, PLATTE-GEDDES 50: The Warriors earned their 17th win of the season with an overtime victory over Platte-Geddes on Tuesday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Winner (17-1) will play at Mobridge-Pollock on Friday, while the Black Panthers (14-4) close out the regular season at Wagner.

BELLE FOURCHE 60, DOUGLAS 56: The Broncs won their third consecutive game after defeating the Patriots Tuesday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Belle Fourche (11-7) hosts Faith on Friday, while Douglas (4-12) travels to Sturgis on Tuesday.

Girls Basketball

RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 71, SPEARFISH 60: Rapid City Christian carried a double-digit lead into the half and closed out the season with a win as it cruised to a win over Spearfish on Tuesday.

Olivia Kieffer led the way for Christian with 26 points and nine rebounds, while Hayden Thorton chipped in with 18 points.

Holliday Thorton added 12 points for the Comets and Sarah Enos rounded out the double figure scorers with 10.

Stella Marcus paced the Spartans with 16 points, Taylor Duncan tacked on 15 points and Jozie Dana finished with 13.

Rapid City Christian closed out the regular season at 13-7, while Spearfish (5-11) is at Brandon Valley on Thursday.

ST. THOMAS MORE 51, DOUGLAS 10: Thanks to a strong defensive game, the Cavaliers ran past the Patriots Tuesday night in Rapid City.

No other information was made available for this game.

St. Thomas More (16-3) travels to Hot Springs on Friday, while Douglas (3-14) is at Sturgis Tuesday.

BISON 66, WAKPALA 56: The Cardinals finished out the regular season on a high note with a win over Wakpala.

No other information was made available for this game.

Bison finished at 6-13, while the Sioux (7-6) host Tiospaye Topa on Thursday.

WALL 82, OELRICHS 31: The Eagles jumped out to a 30-6 lead to close out the first quarter en route to a lopsided win over the Tigers.

No other information was made available for this game.

Wall (17-2) will finish the regular season Friday when it hosts Hill City, while Oelrichs finished at 3-15.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0