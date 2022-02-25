PREP ROUNDUP: Christian boys pick up fourth straight win with victory over Hot Springs

The Rapid City Christian boys basketball team wrapped up the regular season with its fourth win in row after scoring a 51-45 victory over Hot Springs on Friday.

The Bison got an early lead in the first quarter and carried an 11-6 advantage into the second.

The Comets made up some ground in the second, but Hot Springs maintained a 19-17 lead at the half.

In the third, the Comets began to pull away as they outscored the Bison 18-11 and led 35-28 heading into the fourth.

Christian’s defense held on in the fourth to seal the victory.

Elijah Hoyt, Mitch Heidecker and Jackson DiBona led the way for the Comets with 11 points apiece. Heidecker led the team on the boards with 16.

Matt Close paced Hot Springs with 12 points, Cameron Macjewski added 11 points and Preston Iverson finished with nine.

Rapid City Christian finishes the regular season at 15-5, while the Bison closed it out at 13-7.

YANKTON 93, SPEARFISH 57: The Bucks led 53-29 at the half as they ran past the Spartans Friday night in Spearfish.

Rugby Ryken paced Yankton with 19 points, Drew Ryken added 17 points, Jaden Kral had 16 points and Dylan Prouty finished with 11.

Ryan Heinert led the Spartans with 15 points, while Seth Hamilton finished with 12.

Spearfish closes out the regular season at 8-12.

CHAMBERLAIN 68, MCLAUGHLIN 40: The Cubs carried a 34-19 lead into the half as they picked up a win over McLaughlin.

No other information was made available for this game.

Chamberlain (11-8) will play Dupree in the Region 6A playoffs on Tuesday, while the Mustangs (5-13) play at Winner.

WALL 84, FAITH 81: The Eagles battled back in the fourth quarter and scored a comeback victory over the Longhorns on Friday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Wall (12-8) will play Oelrichs in the first round of the Region 7A playoffs on Tuesday, while Faith (11-9) plays McIntosh.

BELLE FOURCHE 69, MOBRIDGE-POLLOCK 48: The Broncs closed out the regular season with its fifth win in a row.

Aiden Giffin led Belle Fourche with 21 points, while Gabe Heck and Anthony Budmayr chipped in with 12 apiece.

The Broncs (13-7) will play Hill City to open the Region 8A playoffs on Tuesday.

WHITE RIVER 66, LYMAN 56: White River defeated Lyman in its regular season finale on Friday.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Tigers close out the regular season at 16-2, while the Raiders finish at 14-6.

Girls Basketball

SPEARFISH 43, YANKTON 40: The Spartans wrapped up the regular season with a win over Yankton on Friday.

Stella Marcus led Spearfish with 16 points, Taylor Duncan added eight points and Jozie Dana finished with seven.

Ellie Karolevitz paced the Gazelles with 16 points and Claire Tereshinski tacked on nine.

The Spartans finish the regular season at 8-12.

Hockey

RUSHMORE THUNDER 11, HURON ALL STARS 0: The Rushmore varsity hockey team scored six goals in the second period on its way to a lopsided win over Huron.

Dawson Wirth scored a pair of goals in the first period, the first off an assist from Alexander Petrotto, followed by an unassisted goal in the ninth minute.

Rushmore scored early and often in the second period, starting with goals from Landon Bartling and Easton Knoll in the first six minutes.

From there, Knoll added his second goal, before Carter Kirk scored in the ninth minute and Hayden Holec made it 7-0 in the 13th minute.

Petrotto scored the final goal of the second period in the 16th minute.

Holec added another goal in the opening minutes of the third period, Duncan Chisolm scored a little over a minute later and Parker Brennan closed out the scoring in the 12th minute.

The Thunder will play the Sioux Center Storm at 4 p.m. on Saturday on the road.

