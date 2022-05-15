 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
PREP ROUNDUP

PREP ROUNDUP: Christian boys tennis splits pair of duels at East-West Invitational

  • Updated
  • 0
050322-tennis5.jpg

Rapid City Christian's Andrew Dobbs competes in No. 3 singles action during a dual against Rapid City Stevens on May 3 at Sioux Park in Rapid City.

 Matt Gade, Journal staff

Rapid City Christian split a pair of duels Saturday at the East-West Invitational in Sioux Falls.

The Comets (19-5) opened play with a 7-0 win over Sioux Falls Roosevelt and wrapped up the day with a 9-0 loss to Sioux Falls Washington.

In the first duel Christian swept Roosevelt without surrendering a single game. It went 5-0 in singles play and 2-0 in doubles play.

The Comets singles wins included Joe Schneller over Brock Kruger 6-0, 6-0 in No. 2 Singles, Andrew Dobbs over Evan Rodgers 6-1, 6-2 in No. 3 Singles, Jack Hancock over Boen McKee 6-3, 6-2 in No. 4 Singles, Noah Geyer over Travis Keegan 6-2, 6-1 in No. 5 Singles, Henry Beckloff over Caden Patzwald 6-0, 6-0 in No. 6 singles.

In doubles play Dobbs and Hancock defeated Kruger and McKee 6-2, 6-1 in No. 2 doubles and Geyer and Beckloff defeated Patzwald and Keegan 6-0, 6-2 in No. 3 Doubles.

In the second match the Warriors handled the Comets en route to a 9-0 victory. Washington swept singles and doubles play without losing a game.

People are also reading…

Clayton Poppenga defeated Noah Greni 6-1, 6-3 in No. 1 Singles. Davis Shafer defeated Schneller 6-1, 6-1 in No. 2 Singles. Noah Morgans defeated  Dobbs 6-1, 6-4 in No. 3 Singles. Chase Rima defeated Hancock 6-1, 6-2 in No. 4 Singles. Jacob Morgans defeated Geyer 6-1, 6-1 in No. 5 Singles. Harold Meyer completed the singles sweep with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Henry Beckloff in No. 6 Singles.

In doubles play Poppenga and Shafer defeated Greni and Schneller 6-2, 6-1 in No. 1 Doubles, Noah and Jacob Morgans defeated Dobbs and Hancock 6-2, 6-2 in No. 2 Doubles and Mayer and Rima defeated Geyer and Beckloff 6-1, 6-1 in No. 3 Doubles.

Stevens splits matches at East-West Invite

Rapid City Stevens' boys tennis team also split its Saturday duels at the East-West Invitational in Sioux Falls. The Raiders (17-8) dropped a 9-0 decision to Sioux Falls Lincoln and responded later in the day with a 9-0 win over Sioux Falls Jefferson.

Lincoln singles wins included Gage Gohl over Asa Hood 6-3, 6-0 in No. 1 Singles, Rocky McKenzie over Noah Rehorst 6-0, 6-2 in No. 2 Singles, Drew Gohl over Tristan Eizinger 6-3, 6-2 in No. 3 Singles, River McKenzie over Dayler Segrist 6-1, 6-1 in No. 4 Singles, Arthur Tao over Max Phares 6-1, 6-0 in No. 5 Singles and Christopher Tao over Tommy Nehring 7-5, 6-1 in No. 6 Singles.

In doubles play the Patriots wins included Rocky McKenzie and Gage Gohl over Hood and Segrist 6-3, 6-1 in No. 1 Doubles, Drew Gohl and River McKenzie over Rehorst and Eizinger 6-3, 6-3 and Arthur and Christopher Tao over Phares and Nehring 7-5, 7-6 (7-4).

Stevens returned to action later in the day and rolled to a 9-0 win over Jefferson.

Raiders singles wins included Hood over Champ Baumgarten 10-4 in No. 1 Singles, Rehorst over Dawson McCaulley 10-2 in No. 2 Singles, Eizinger over Charlie Grismer in No. 3 Singles, Segrist over Blake Walter 10-1 in No. 4 Singles, Parker Cotts over Asher Vandewater 10-5 in No. 5 Singles and Nehring over Carter Kemmis in No. 6 Singles.

In doubles play Hood and Segrist defeated McCaulley and Grismer 10-4 in No. 1 Doubles, Rehorst and Eizinger defeated Baumgarten and Walter 10-3 in No. 2 Doubles and Nehring and Phares knocked off Kyan and Carter Kemmis 10-1 in No. 3 Doubles.

Central swept by O'Gorman at East-West Invitational

The Rapid City Central boys tennis team dropped a 9-0 decision to Sioux Falls O'Gorman and a 9-0 decision to Sioux Falls Jefferson at the East-West Invitational.

Each O'Gorman player won their singles matches over Central (0-19) 6-0, 6-0.

The Knights' wins included Alexander Lupu over Anson Griffin in No. 1 Singles, Alex Mohama over Jeremy Dahl in No. 2 Singles, Cooper Johnson over Jaxon Jung in No. 3 Singles, Liam Sarmiento over Payton Pigsley in No. 4 Singles, Joshua Brower over Hugh Knickrehm in No. 5 Singles and Samuel Hayden over Greyson Weston in No. 6 Singles.

In doubles play, Lupu and Mohama defeated Griffin and Dahl 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 Doubles, Johnson and Hayden defeated Jung and Pigsley 6-0, 6-0 and Sarmiento and Brower defeated Knickrehm and Weston 6-1, 6-1.

Jefferson also swept Central 9-0.

The Cavaliers' singles wins included Baumgarten over Griffin 10-1 in No. 1 Singles, McCaulley over Dahl 10-1 in No. 2 Singles, Grismer over Jung 10-0 in No. 3 Singles, Walter over Triston Ducheneaux 10-0 in No. 4 Singles, Kyan Kemmis over Knickrehm 10-1 in No. 5 Singles and Carter Kemmis over Weston 10-1 in No. 6 Singles.

In doubles play McCaulley and Grismer defeated Dahl and Griffin 10-1 in No. 1 Doubles, Baumgarten and Walter defeated Dahl and Ducheneaux 10-1 in No. 2 Doubles and Kyan and Carter Kemmis defeated Weston and Knickrehm 10-1 in No. 3 Doubles.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for May 11

Your Two Cents for May 11

In response to the concerned reader who claims “slanted” comments made in Two Cents opinion being “what is wrong" in our society.  Freedom of …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News