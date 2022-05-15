PREP ROUNDUP: Christian boys tennis splits pair of duels at East-West Invitational

Rapid City Christian split a pair of duels Saturday at the East-West Invitational in Sioux Falls.

The Comets (19-5) opened play with a 7-0 win over Sioux Falls Roosevelt and wrapped up the day with a 9-0 loss to Sioux Falls Washington.

In the first duel Christian swept Roosevelt without surrendering a single game. It went 5-0 in singles play and 2-0 in doubles play.

The Comets singles wins included Joe Schneller over Brock Kruger 6-0, 6-0 in No. 2 Singles, Andrew Dobbs over Evan Rodgers 6-1, 6-2 in No. 3 Singles, Jack Hancock over Boen McKee 6-3, 6-2 in No. 4 Singles, Noah Geyer over Travis Keegan 6-2, 6-1 in No. 5 Singles, Henry Beckloff over Caden Patzwald 6-0, 6-0 in No. 6 singles.

In doubles play Dobbs and Hancock defeated Kruger and McKee 6-2, 6-1 in No. 2 doubles and Geyer and Beckloff defeated Patzwald and Keegan 6-0, 6-2 in No. 3 Doubles.

In the second match the Warriors handled the Comets en route to a 9-0 victory. Washington swept singles and doubles play without losing a game.

Clayton Poppenga defeated Noah Greni 6-1, 6-3 in No. 1 Singles. Davis Shafer defeated Schneller 6-1, 6-1 in No. 2 Singles. Noah Morgans defeated Dobbs 6-1, 6-4 in No. 3 Singles. Chase Rima defeated Hancock 6-1, 6-2 in No. 4 Singles. Jacob Morgans defeated Geyer 6-1, 6-1 in No. 5 Singles. Harold Meyer completed the singles sweep with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Henry Beckloff in No. 6 Singles.

In doubles play Poppenga and Shafer defeated Greni and Schneller 6-2, 6-1 in No. 1 Doubles, Noah and Jacob Morgans defeated Dobbs and Hancock 6-2, 6-2 in No. 2 Doubles and Mayer and Rima defeated Geyer and Beckloff 6-1, 6-1 in No. 3 Doubles.

Stevens splits matches at East-West Invite

Rapid City Stevens' boys tennis team also split its Saturday duels at the East-West Invitational in Sioux Falls. The Raiders (17-8) dropped a 9-0 decision to Sioux Falls Lincoln and responded later in the day with a 9-0 win over Sioux Falls Jefferson.

Lincoln singles wins included Gage Gohl over Asa Hood 6-3, 6-0 in No. 1 Singles, Rocky McKenzie over Noah Rehorst 6-0, 6-2 in No. 2 Singles, Drew Gohl over Tristan Eizinger 6-3, 6-2 in No. 3 Singles, River McKenzie over Dayler Segrist 6-1, 6-1 in No. 4 Singles, Arthur Tao over Max Phares 6-1, 6-0 in No. 5 Singles and Christopher Tao over Tommy Nehring 7-5, 6-1 in No. 6 Singles.

In doubles play the Patriots wins included Rocky McKenzie and Gage Gohl over Hood and Segrist 6-3, 6-1 in No. 1 Doubles, Drew Gohl and River McKenzie over Rehorst and Eizinger 6-3, 6-3 and Arthur and Christopher Tao over Phares and Nehring 7-5, 7-6 (7-4).

Stevens returned to action later in the day and rolled to a 9-0 win over Jefferson.

Raiders singles wins included Hood over Champ Baumgarten 10-4 in No. 1 Singles, Rehorst over Dawson McCaulley 10-2 in No. 2 Singles, Eizinger over Charlie Grismer in No. 3 Singles, Segrist over Blake Walter 10-1 in No. 4 Singles, Parker Cotts over Asher Vandewater 10-5 in No. 5 Singles and Nehring over Carter Kemmis in No. 6 Singles.

In doubles play Hood and Segrist defeated McCaulley and Grismer 10-4 in No. 1 Doubles, Rehorst and Eizinger defeated Baumgarten and Walter 10-3 in No. 2 Doubles and Nehring and Phares knocked off Kyan and Carter Kemmis 10-1 in No. 3 Doubles.

Central swept by O'Gorman at East-West Invitational

The Rapid City Central boys tennis team dropped a 9-0 decision to Sioux Falls O'Gorman and a 9-0 decision to Sioux Falls Jefferson at the East-West Invitational.

Each O'Gorman player won their singles matches over Central (0-19) 6-0, 6-0.

The Knights' wins included Alexander Lupu over Anson Griffin in No. 1 Singles, Alex Mohama over Jeremy Dahl in No. 2 Singles, Cooper Johnson over Jaxon Jung in No. 3 Singles, Liam Sarmiento over Payton Pigsley in No. 4 Singles, Joshua Brower over Hugh Knickrehm in No. 5 Singles and Samuel Hayden over Greyson Weston in No. 6 Singles.

In doubles play, Lupu and Mohama defeated Griffin and Dahl 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 Doubles, Johnson and Hayden defeated Jung and Pigsley 6-0, 6-0 and Sarmiento and Brower defeated Knickrehm and Weston 6-1, 6-1.

Jefferson also swept Central 9-0.

The Cavaliers' singles wins included Baumgarten over Griffin 10-1 in No. 1 Singles, McCaulley over Dahl 10-1 in No. 2 Singles, Grismer over Jung 10-0 in No. 3 Singles, Walter over Triston Ducheneaux 10-0 in No. 4 Singles, Kyan Kemmis over Knickrehm 10-1 in No. 5 Singles and Carter Kemmis over Weston 10-1 in No. 6 Singles.

In doubles play McCaulley and Grismer defeated Dahl and Griffin 10-1 in No. 1 Doubles, Baumgarten and Walter defeated Dahl and Ducheneaux 10-1 in No. 2 Doubles and Kyan and Carter Kemmis defeated Weston and Knickrehm 10-1 in No. 3 Doubles.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0