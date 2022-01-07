PREP ROUNDUP: Christian boys win at New Year’s Classic

The Rapid City Christian boys basketball team earned its third victory in a row with a 43-38 win over Dickinson Trinity, North Dakota at the New Year’s Classic in Bismarck, North Dakota on Friday.

Jackson DiBona led the way for the Comets with 16 points, while Sam Fischer chipped in with 11. Mitch Heidecker paced the team on the boards with 10 rebounds.

Rapid City Christian (5-2) will play Shiloh Christian, North Dakota on the second day of the New Year’s Classic at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

NEW UNDERWOOD 57, LEAD-DEADWOOD 32: New Underwood used a 30-11 second half to run past Lead-Deadwood on Friday.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Tigers (5-1) will play in the West River tournament on Thursday, while the Golddiggers (1-7) travel to Belle Fourche Tuesday.

SIOUX FALLS ROOSEVELT 51, RAPID CITY STEVENS 29: The Rough Riders remained unbeaten with a win over the Raiders.

Marcus Phillips paced Roosevelt with 10 points.

Stevens will play at Sioux Falls Jefferson on Saturday.

SIOUX FALLS JEFFERSON 71, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 42: Sioux Falls Jefferson had little trouble in a win over Rapid City Central on Friday.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Cobblers (1-5) will play at Sioux Falls Roosevelt at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

CHADRON, NEB. 46, BELLE FOURCHE 42: Chadron outscored Belle Fourche 15-6 in the fourth quarter, including the final six points of the game, to pick up a narrow win over the Broncs on Friday.

Justus Alcorn of Chadron led all scorers with 24 points.

Belle Fourche (3-3) will host Lead-Deadwood on Tuesday.

Girls Basketball

NEW UNDERWOOD 36, LEAD-DEADWOOD 9: The Tigers outscored Lead-Deadwood 13-0 in the second quarter as they cruised a win on Friday.

No other information was made available for this game.

New Underwood (3-4) will play at Kadoka Area on Tuesday, while the Goldiggers (0-9) travel to Belle Fourche.

SIOUX FALLS JEFFERSON 42, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 39: The Cavaliers pulled away late and handed the Cobblers their first loss of the season on Friday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Rapid City Central (4-1) will play at Sioux Falls Roosevelt at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

RAPID CITY STEVENS 61, SIOUX FALLS ROOSEVELT 46: The Raiders won their sixth game of the season with a victory over Sioux Falls Roosevelt.

No other information was made available for this game.

Rapid City Stevens (6-1) travel to Sioux Falls Jefferson for a 1:30 p.m. tip on Saturday.

Wrestling

PHILIP 43, WESSINGTON SPRINGS/WOONSOCKET/WOLSEY-WESSINGTON 30: After dropping the first match, the Scotties went on a roll and won six straight to score a dual victory over Wessington Springs on Friday.

Latham Gabriel won his match at 120 pounds by forfeit, while Kipp Cordes (126 pounds) and Jace Blasius (132) earned decision victories to take a 12-6 advantage.

From there, Gage Ravellette won by technical fall at 138 pounds and Ryker Peterson defeated Cale Mohling by pin in 2:54 at 145.

Philip will compete in the Miller/Highmore-Harrold Bandit Invitational starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

