PREP ROUNDUP: Cobbler boys edge Golden Eagles in season opener

The Rapid City Central boys basketball team edged Aberdeen Central 57-52 in their season opener Friday night in Aberdeen.

WHITE RIVER 88, JONES COUNTY 44: Joe Sayler poured in 37 points, converting seven 3-pointers, to lead the Tigers to a big win over the Coyotes.

Nic Marshall scored 21 points and Gavin Folkers added 10 for White River. Copper Federson paced Jones County with 27 points.

NEW UNDERWOOD 75, EDGEMONT 10: The Tigers derailed the Moguls by 65 points in their season opener.

CRAZY HORSE 75, CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE 40: The Chiefs had little trouble against the Braves en route to a 35-point win.

SPEARFISH 64, BELLE FOURCHE 44: The Spartans took care of the Broncs in Black Hills Conference action Friday night in Belle Fourche.

ST. THOMAS MORE 56, THUNDER BASIN, WYO. 38: The Cavaliers made it 2-0 against out-of-state competition with a victory over Thunder Basin in Gillette, Wyoming.

HOT SPRINGS 39, ALLIANCE, NEB. 37: The Bison edged Nebraska competition in their season opener Friday night in the Cornhusker State.

WINNER 57, WAGNER 33: The Warriors scored a 24-point win over the Red Raiders on Friday.

LEAD-DEADWOOD 55, BENNETT CO. 31: The Golddiggers got their season off on a high note with a big win over the Warriors.

TIMBER LAKE 63, LEMMON 42: The Panthers raced past the Cowboys on Friday night.

Girls Basketball

EDGEMONT 39, NEW UNDERWOOD 36 (OT): The Moguls needed an extra period to beat the Tigers on Friday night in Edgemont.

BELLE FOURCHE 59, SPEARFISH 55: The Broncs scored a narrow win over the Spartans in their season opener Friday in Belle Fourche.

WAGNER 73, WINNER 26: The Red Raiders rolled past the Warriors for a 67-point victory Friday night.

BENNETT COUNTY 54, LEAD-DEADWOOD 36: The Warriors topped the Golddiggers on Friday night in Lead.

TIMBER LAKE 59, LEMMON 43: The Panthers beat the Cowgirls on Friday night in Timber Lake.

HARDING COUNTY 41, NEWELL 25: The Ranchers used defense to beat the Irrigators by 16 points in their season opener in Buffalo.

KADOKA AREA 57, PHILIP 39: The Kougars scored an 18-point victory over the Lady Scotties on Friday night.

BURKE 47, KIMBALL-WHITE LAKE 42 (OT): The Lady Cougars needed overtime to beat the WiLdKats by five points Friday night in White Lake.

Boys Wrestling

RAPID CITY INVITATIONAL

West River wrestlers stood out on the opening day of the Rapid City Invitational Friday at Summit Arena.

Twenty-nine boys wrestlers advanced to the quarterfinals of the championship bracket on Day 1.

At 106 lbs. Korbin Bunch from Rapid City Stevens, Jagar McCarthy from Rapid City Central, Shea Richter from Stevens, Max Shoenhard from Stevens and Rylan Robbins from Winner Area moved on to the third round.

At 113 lbs. Ryan Tschetter from Central, Tray Weiss from Custer, Teryn Zebroski from Sturgis Brown and Brayden Collins from Stevens stayed alive.

At 120 lbs. John Jeffery from Spearfish, Tegan Zebroski from Sturgis and Corbin Zent from Stevens advanced.

At 126 lbs. Stevens’ Jacob Williams moved on to represent West River in the quarterfinals.

At 132 lbs. Joe Juenger from Stevens and Beau Peters from Sturgis moved on to the third round.

At 138 lbs. Jace Blasius from Philip Area advanced to the quarterfinals.

At 145 lbs. Gage Ravellette from Philip Area stayed alive.

At 152 lbs. Blair Blasius from Philip Area and Thomas McCoy from Belle Fourche advanced to the quarterfinals.

At 160 lbs. Corter Doney from Stevens advanced to the third round.

At 170 lbs. Burk Blasius from Philip Area, Jonathan Lewis from Custer and Riley Orel from Winner Area moved on.

At 182 lbs. Reese Jacobs from Sturgis, Jack Kruger from Winner Area and Parker Noem from Custer made it to the third round.

At 195 lbs. Aiden Werlinger from Sturgis and Ryder Bailey from Custer stayed alive.

At 220 lbs. Zak Juelfs from Sturgis advanced to the quarterfinals.

Day 2 of the Rapid City Invitational commences at 9 a.m. Saturday at Summit Arena.

Girls Wrestling

RAPID CITY INVITAIONAL

In the girls competition, 11 West River wrestlers advanced to the semifinals.

At 100 lbs. Kyra Vandenberg from Belle Fourche advanced to the final four.

At 106 lbs. Haven Baker from Spearfish and Trinity Duran from Stevens advanced and will face off Saturday in the semis.

At 120 lbs. Brooklin Baird from Sturgis and Hailey Rodriguez from Belle Fourche will square off in the semifinals.

At 126 lbs. Madison Snyder from Sturgis advanced to the semis.

At 142 lbs. Taylor Graveman from Spearfish and Marieda Kalahar from Rapid City Stevens moved on to the final four.

At 154 lbs. Trinity Zopp from Lead-Deadwood advanced to the semifinals.

At 170 lbs. Kadie Medel from Stevens and Marlee Heltzel advanced to the final four.

Day 2 of the Rapid City Invitational commences at 9 a.m. Saturday at Summit Arena.