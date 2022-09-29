PREP ROUNDUP: Cobbler girls soccer wins 4th straight to close out regular season

The Rapid City Central girls soccer team wrapped up the regular season with some momentum as it cruised to an 8-0 victory over Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood Tuesday night in Rapid City.

Despite some delays due to lightning, the Cobbler offense stayed on task as they found the net early and often.

The first goal came in the first minute as Kiley Mellum scored on an assist from Jacie Stephens, before Mohrgyn Brug scored seven minutes later to make it 2-0.

Adrianna Green added another in the 29th minute to give Central a 3-0 lead at the half.

Jada Backes added to the lead 30 seconds into the second half, Rylee Healy made it 5-0 four minutes later and Lilly Coats kept the scoring going two minutes later.

Brug and Mellum each added another goal in the second half to cushion the lead a bit.

After a 1-5-2 start to the season, Central head coach Mark Morgan feels as though the team is getting on track at the right time.

“We are obviously happy about ending the season on the upswing,” he said. “I really feel that our record isn’t indicative of how well we played this year. I am proud of the girls and how well they’ve turned it around.”

The Cobblers closed out the regular season at 5-5-2 and will open the playoffs on the road.

“Going on the road in the playoffs is tough,” Morgan added. “But based on our standing, I hope that we might surprise them a little bit. I think we have a good enough team to play with anybody, but we just play as well as we did when we beat Stevens.”

The Patriots closed out the season at 0-11-1.

Boys Soccer

RAPID CITY CENTRAL 3, DOUGLAS/RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN/NEW UNDERWOOD 2: Caleb Hower found the back of the net in the 55th minute as he scored the game-winning goal to lead the Cobblers to a win over the Patriots on Tuesday.

Central struck first as Riley Roe scored in the 13th minute and Hower netted his first goal of the game less than 20 minutes later.

Douglas scored a pair of goals before the half, but Hower added the equalizer to put the match away.

The Cobblers closed out the regular season at 4-6-2, while the Patriots finished at 1-13.

Volleyball

ST. THOMAS MORE 3, RED CLOUD 0: The Cavaliers bounced back to score a straight set victory over Red Cloud on Tuesday.

STM opened with a 25-15 win in the first set, took the second 25-10 and put the match away with a 25-21 third.

Reese Ross led the way for the Cavs with nine kills and seven aces, while Gretchen Henry had five aces and six digs.

Enna Henry paced the team in assists with 10 and Megan Lee chipped in with three kills and two blocks.

St. Thomas More (11-9) will play in the Scottsbluff tournament starting today, while the Crusaders (4-10) play in the Lakota Nation Invitational.

LITTLE WOUND 3, MARTY 1: Despite dropping the third set, the Mustangs pulled away to defeat Marty.

Little Wound took the first set 25-16, won the second 25-14, but dropped the third 25-23.

The Mustangs bounced back in the fourth and put the match away with a 25-11 victory.

No other information was made available for this match.

Little Wound (3-7) and the Braves (1-10) will play in the Lakota Nation Invitational starting today.

DOUGLAS 3, STURGIS 1: The Patriots earned their second win in a row after defeating the Scoopers on Thursday.

Douglas took the first set 25-11, but Sturgis roared back in the second to tie the match with a 28-26 victory.

The Patriots took over from there, however, as they won the next two sets 25-14 and 25-20.

No other information was made available for this match.

Douglas (4-9) will host Belle Fourche October 8, while the Scoopers (2-16) host Spearfish on Thursday.

Tennis

RAPID CITY STEVENS 8, RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 1: The Raiders closed out an undefeated season with a win as they cruised past Rapid City Christian.

Ali Scott finished the season at 28-0 in singles play with a 10-4 victory over Riley Geyer in Flight 1.

Scott and her doubles’ partner Peyton Ogle cruised to a 10-0 win over Geyer and Ciera Crawford in Flight 1.

Rapid City Stevens will play in the state tournament in Rapid City on Thursday, while the Comets play on Monday.

RAPID CITY CENTRAL 5, SPEARFISH 4: The Cobblers edged Spearfish to earn their first win of the season.

No other information was made available for this match.

Cross Country

Natrona County leads the way at Sturgis Invite

A pair of Natrona County runners led the way as they topped their individual standings at the Sturgis Invite on Thursday.

Ally Wheeler took the top spot in the girls race with a time of 20:35.94, followed by Douglas’ Kira Ubence (20:38.84) and Lead-Deadwood’s Hallie Person (20:42.99).

Natrona County’s Ashley Gross was fourth (21:14.31) and Bethany Strand of Kelly Walsh, Wyoming rounded out the top five in 21:17.95.

In the team standings, Natrona County took the top spot with 23, Sturgis was second with 76, Custer earned third place with 104, Bowman County earned fourth with 125 and Campbell County closed out the top five with 125.

On the boys side, Tristan Enders led Natrona County in 16:33.75, followed by his teammate Jackson Dutcher (16:42.47), Austin Wanner of Bowman County (17:02.36), Lane Krautschun of Belle Fourche (17:26.76) and Taylor Wanner of Bowman County (17:26.76).

Bowman County topped the team standings with 49, while Natrona County was a close second with 55 and Sturgis placed third with 81.

Kelly Walsh was fourth with 113 and Belle Fourche finished fifth with 176.