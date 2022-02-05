PREP ROUNDUP: Connor Sauvage leads Douglas past Brookings

Thanks to some late-game heroics from Connor Sauvage, the Douglas boys basketball team earned a hard-fought 66-63 overtime victory over Brookings on Saturday.

The Bobcats carried a 32-28 lead into the fourth quarter, but the game came down to the wire with Brookings maintaining a three-point advantage.

Sauvage hit a 3-point shot at the end of the fourth to send the game into overtime.

With the game tied at 63-all at the end of OT, Sauvage made the game-winning 3 with one second remaining to seal the victory for the Patriots.

Sauvage led the way with 27 points, while Sawyer Brose finished with 16 points, including 9 of 10 shooting from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter and OT.

Jake Ammann paced Brookings with 16 points, while Jack Even chipped in with 14.

Douglas (2-11) will host Hot Springs on Tuesday.

RED CLOUD 71, SPEARFISH 70: Adriano Rama made a pair of free throws with 2.7 seconds remaining in regulation as the Crusaders picked up a win over the Spartans.

Rama led Red Cloud with 28 points, Hayden Haas added 15 points and Gabriel Brooks finished with 13.

Seth Hamilton paced Spearfish with 20 points, Rylan Palmer tacked on 17 points and Ryan Heinert had 11.

The Crusaders (11-4) will host St. Thomas More on Thursday, while the Spartans (5-8) host Sturgis on Tuesday.

WINNER 59, CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE 26: The Warriors earned their 14th win of the season with a victory over the Braves.

Slade Cournoyer led Winner with 14 points, while Blake Volmer and Shawn Hammerbeck chipped in with 11 apiece.

Teysean Eaglestaff paced CEB with 14 points and Elijah Bewer added eight.

The Warriors (14-1) host St. Francis Indian on Tuesday, whole the Braves (3-9) host McLaughlin.

CROW CREEK 69, PINE RIDGE 67: Thanks to a balanced offense, Crow Creek edged Pine Ridge on Saturday.

Talyn Comes Flying led the Chieftains with 22 points, Xavier Wind added 16 points, Jeremiah Shields had 12 and Lance Wind Jr. finished with 10.

Clayton Apple paced the Thorpes with 23 points, Beau Big Crow chipped in with 22 and Juan Espinosa added 10.

Crow Creek (6-8) hosts Chamberlain on Tuesday, while Pine Ridge (3-10) travels to Little Wound on Friday.

BELLE FOURCHE 48, CUSTER 38: The Broncs used a 16-6 fourth quarter to pick up a win over the Wildcats on Saturday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Belle Fourche (9-7) will host Rapid City Christian on Tuesday, while Custer (8-6) hosts St. Thomas More.

Girls Basketball

RED CLOUD 68, SPEARFISH 45: Red Cloud carried an 18-4 lead into the second quarter as it cruised past the Spartans on Saturday.

Stevi Falls led the Crusaders with 29 points, while Allison Richards finished with 19.

Stella Marcus led the way for Spearfish with 21 points.

Red Cloud (14-1) hosts St. Thomas More on Tuesday, while the Spartans (4-9) host Sturgis.

WINNER 80, CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE 30: The Warriors took a 41-11 lead into the half as they ran past Cheyenne-Eagle Butte on Saturday.

Bella Swedlund paced Winner with 33 points, Kelsey Sachtjen added 15 points and Ava Craven finished with 10.

Jenna Hammerbeck, Sachtjen and Craven led the Warriors on the boards with eight apiece.

Shawnee Lawrence paced the Braves with 15 points, while Cassie Carter had nine points and seven assists.

Winner (8-8) will host Todd County on Tuesday, while Cheyenne-Eagle Butte (3-12) hosts St. Francis Indian on Monday.

BELLE FOURCHE 55, CUSTER 44: Belle Fourche bounced back from a loss to defeat Custer at home on Saturday.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Broncs (10-6) host Rapid City Christian on Tuesday, while the Wildcats (8-7) travel to St. Thomas More Monday.

BROOKINGS 53, DOUGLAS 38: The Bobcats led 25-12 at the end of the first quarter on their way to a win over the Patriots.

No other information was made available for this game.

Douglas (2-12) will travel to Hill City on Tuesday.

Wrestling

Raiders cruise at Yankton Invite

The Rapid City Stevens wrestling team had four individual winners as it cruised to a first-place finish at the Yankton Invitational on Saturday.

The Raiders finished first with a score of 288.5, while Watertown was second with 198.5 and Pierre took third with 178.5.

Individually, Stevens was led by Corbin Zent at 106 pounds, Jack Schoenhard at 120, Logan Graf at 126 and Caleb Richter at 132.

Scotties top Black Hills Classic

The Philip wrestling team topped the rest of the field at the Black Hills Classic tournament in Hill City on Saturday.

The Scotties outpaced the rest of the field with a team score of 237, Custer was second with 228.5, Spearfish took third with 153, Rapid City Central came in fourth with 130.5 and Newcastle/Upton rounded out the top five with 115.5.

Philip had four competitors finish in first place, starting with Kipp Cordes at 120 pounds.

Gage Ravallette won at 132 pounds, Blair Blasius earned first place at 160 and Burk Blasius finished on top at 170.

Other area winners include, Tray Weiss of Custer (106 pounds), Riley Schmidt of Rapid City Central at 113, Landon Woodward of Custer (126), Thomas McCoy of Belle Fourche (138), Oakley Blakeman (145) and Clayton Donovan (152) of Spearfish and Caleb Rickenbach of Hot Springs (195).

