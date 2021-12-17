PREP ROUNDUP: Crazy Horse beats Crow Creek to reach LNI title game

The Crazy Horse boys basketball team took the lead early and didn’t look back as it advanced to the title game of the Makosica Bracket with a 70-51 victory over Crow Creek on the second day of the Lakota Nation Invitational on Friday.

The Chiefs cruised to a 36-15 lead at the half and held on the rest of the way to secure the victory.

Kris Meeter led the way for Crazy Horse with 24 points, while Jaysen Meeter chipped in with 17 points.

Noah Iron Horse tacked on 13 points and seven rebounds for the Chiefs.

Quentin McBride of Crow Creek led all scorers with 31 points and Christian Bishop finished with nine.

Crazy Horse will play Custer at 5 p.m. on Saturday, while the Chieftains take on Todd County for third place at 6:30 p.m.

CUSTER 62, TODD COUNTY 59: After falling behind by 17 points at the half, the Wildcats battled back in the second to pick up a comeback victory over Todd County and earn their spot in the Makosica Bracket title game.

Gage Tennyson had a big game for Custer with 30 points and nine rebounds, while Rhett Lowe chipped in with 20 points.

Sayge Yellow Eagle paced the Falcons with 14 points and Charles Long had 12 points and nine rebounds.

MCLAUGHLIN 65, ST. FRANCIS INDIAN 36: Jeray Antelope scored 27 points as he led the Mustangs to a win over St. Francis on Friday.

Elias Sims added 19 points and six rebounds for McLaughlin, while Drake Young led the Warriors with 18 points and eight boards.

The Mustangs will play Omaha Nation in the consolation title game at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, while St. Francis plays Pine Ridge for seventh place at 12:30 p.m.

OMAHA NATION 68, PINE RIDGE 63: Omaha Nation scored a hard-fought win over Pine Ridge in a consolation semifinal game.

Keithin Miller led Omaha Nation with 22 points and 11 rebounds, while Todd Stabler finished with 13 points.

Beau Big Crow had a big game for the Thorpes with 35 points and Christian Pulliam chipped in with 10.

Oceti Sakowin Bracket

LOWER BRULE 73, LAKOTA TECH 63: Led by a balanced offense, the Sioux advanced to the title game in their bracket with a win over the Tatanka.

Lower Brule had five players score in double figures, starting with Brian LeRoche Jr., who scored 20 points. Ellwyn Langdreau added 16 points for the Sioux, Gavin Thigh added 14 points, Gary Lane chipped in with 12 points and Keshaume Thigh finished with 11.

Beau Donavan paced Lakota Tech with 17 points, Triston LeBeau added 11 points and Bradley Jenson finished with 10.

Lower Brule will play White River at 8 p.m. on Saturday, while the Tatanka take on Red Cloud for third place at 9:30 a.m.

TIOSPA ZINA 69, RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 64: The Wambdi earned a spot in the consolation title game with a win over Rapid City Christian.

Juron Adams paced Tiospa Zina with 27 points, Reondre Greeley added 14 points and Storm Sierra finished with 11.

Mitch Heidecker led the way for the Comets with 16 points and 10 rebounds, Jackson DiBona tacked on 14 points and Carson Glassbrenner chipped in with 12.

The Wambdi will play Little Wound at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, while Rapid City Christian plays Cheyenne-Eagle Butte for seventh place at 3:30 p.m.

LITTLE WOUND 60, CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE 46: Thanks to a trio of double-figure scorers, the Mustangs defeated Cheyenne-Eagle Butte in a consolation semifinal game.

Wikayan Cuny led Little Wound with 16 points, Trey Yellow Boy added 13 points and grabbed 17 boards, while Dylan Cuny finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Teysean Eaglestaff paced the Braves with 16 points and nine rebounds, while Kanon Keckler added 10 points.

Paha Sapa Bracket

MARTY INDIAN 74, WAKPALA 39: The Braves outscored Wakpala 42-19 in the first half as it earned a spot in the title game of the Paha Sapa bracket on Friday.

Lawrence Rouse led the way for Marty with 22 points and 13 rebounds, Elijah Walker added 19 points and 13 boards and Benicio Zephier finished with 15 points.

Lane Cadotte paced the Sioux with 15 points, while Wakiya Plenty Chief had 10 rebounds.

The Braves will play Santee in the title game at 2 p.m. on Saturday, while Wakpala takes on Oelrichs for third place at 9:30 a.m.

SANTEE 77, OELRICHS 58: Justus Denney scored 24 points as he led Santee to a win over the Tigers.

Austyn Saul chipped in with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Stanley Walkling led the Tigers with 13 points, while Jaylen Rouillard and Xavier Little added 10 points apiece.

TODD COUNTY JV 89, TAKINI 13: The Falcons jumped out to a 54-7 lead at the half on their way to dropping Takini on Friday.

Wakinyan Selwyn led Todd County with 29 points, Spencer Bear Heels added 14 points, Ty Valandra had 13 points and Michael Rogers finished with 11.

Damion Yellow Owl paced the Skyhawks with 10 points.

The Falcons will play Dupree in the consolation title game at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, while Takini takes on Tiospaye Topa for seventh place at 9:30 a.m.

DUPREE 53, TIOSPAYE TOPA 39: The Tigers stormed back in the second half to defeat the Thunderhawks on Friday.

Dupree was led by Klayte McLellan’s 17 points, while Manual Swan III finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds for Tiospaye Topa.

Girls

Makosica Bracket

TODD COUNTY 47, CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE 41: The Falcons punched their ticket to the Makosica title game with a win over Cheyenne-Eagle Butte.

Bailey White Hat paced Todd County with 14 points, Julisa Shaw added 11 points and Alexis Walking Eagle finished with 10 points and 10 boards.

Shawnee Lawrence led the Braves with 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Cassie Carter finished with 13 points.

The Falcons will play Lower Brule in the title game at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, while Cheyenne-Eagle Butte plays Little Wound for third place at 5 p.m.

LOWER BRULE 56, LITTLE WOUND 38: Courtney Traversie had a big game to lead the Sioux to a win over Little Wound in a semifinal matchup on Friday.

Traversie finished with a double-double as she scored 25 points, while also pulling in 24 rebounds.

Kharmon Wells chipped in with 14 points for the Lower Brule.

Angeliyah Big Boy paced the Mustangs with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

PINE RIDGE 55, ST. FRANCIS INDIAN 41: After heading into the half tied at 19 points apiece, the Thorpes pulled way in the second for the win.

Lolo Carlow paced Pine Ridge with 23 points, while Tristiana Brewer finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Sharlee Kills In Sight led the Warriors with 23 points and Cante Anderson added 14 points and 11 rebounds.

The Thorpes will play Omaha Nation for the consolation title at 2 p.m. on Saturday, while St. Francis takes on Tiospa Zina for seventh place at 11 a.m.

OMAHA NATION 50, TIOSPA ZINA 43: Omaha Nation advanced to the consolation title game with a win over Tiospa Zina.

Janissa Whitewater led the Chiefs with 22 points, while Maleah Miller finished with 16 point and 12 rebounds.

Alexia Quinn paced the Wambdi with 17 points and Kenadee Bissonette added 11 points and 12 boards.

Oceti Sakowin Bracket

RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 65, DUPREE 51: The Comets earned a spot in the consolation title game with a win over Dupree.

Olivia Kieffer led the way for Christian with 19 points and nine rebounds, while Haydon Thorton added 12 points and Holiday Thorton finished with nine.

Chloe Dupree paced the Tigers with 26 points and 10 rebounds.

The Comets will play Crow Creek at 5 p.m. on Thursday, while Dupree takes on Wakpala for seventh place at 2 p.m.

CROW CREEK 73, WAKPALA 39: The Chieftains advanced to the consolation title thanks in part to a 39-18 advantage in the second half.

Rozee Drapeau and Angelina LeBeau led Crow Creek with 14 points apiece, while Audrey Drapeau finished with 13.

Ceymone Eagleman paced the Sioux with 28 points and Tyrianna Hawk Bear led on the boards with 12.

Paha Sapa Bracket

MARTY INDIAN 64, TODD COUNTY JV 39: The Braves outscored Todd County JV 40-16 in the second half as they secured a spot in the title game with a win.

Hawk Bair led Marty with 24 points, Jayla Bruguier tacked on 16 points and Genesis Patton finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.

Julisa Shaw paced the Falcons with 16 points and seven boards.

The Braves will play Santee at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, while Todd County JV takes on Oelrichs for third place at 8 a.m.

SANTEE 61, OELRICHS 29: Santee led 38-19 at the half as it defeated the Tigers in a semifinal game on Friday.

Siemona Wabasha led the Warriors with 20 points, while Tierahnee Tuttle finished with nine.

Tlea Rouillard and Molly Little led paced Oelrichs with nine points apiece.

MCLAUGHLIN 38, TIOSPAYE TOPA 32: The Mustangs topped Tiospaye Topa in a consolation semifinal game on Friday.

Kimimila White Mountain led McLaughlin with eight points and eight rebounds, followed by Raegin Yellow Earrings, who added seven points.

Leilani Bowker paced the Thunderhawks with 19 points and 25 rebounds, while Adrianna Johnson finished with 10 points.

The Mustangs will play Takini at 11 a.m. on Saturday, while Tiospaye Topa takes on Crazy Horse for seventh at 8 a.m.

TAKINI 55, CRAZY HORSE 24: The Skyhawks carried a 30-13 lead into the half as they ran past Crazy Horse on Friday.

Halo Waloke paced Takini with 15 points and 12 rebounds, Jynea St. John added 13 points and Amiyah St. John finished with 15 rebounds.

Relaya Gotheridge led the Chiefs with seven points and four rebounds.

Non-Tournament Basketball

Boys

BELLE FOURCHE 64, NEWCASTLE 53: The Broncs had three players score in double digits as they defeated Newcastle, Wyoming on the first day of the Stateline Classic in Lead on Friday.

Aiden Giffin led the way for Belle Fourche with 20 points, while Ryker Audiss and Anthony Budmayr chipped in with 10 apiece.

The Broncs (2-1) will play Sundance, Wyoming on day two of the Stateline Classic at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

WINNER 67, WEST CENTRAL 55: Winner outscored West Central 27-14 in the second quarter on its way to picking up the victory.

Slade Cournoyer paced the Warriors with 17 points, Ethan Bartels added 13 points and Blake Volmer finished with 12.

Winner (3-0) will play at Sully Buttes at 3:15 p.m. on Saturday.

MORRILL 33, EDGEMONT 21: Morrill, Nebraska earned a victory over the Moguls on Friday night.

Braden Peterson led Edgemont with 17 points, five rebounds and four steals, while Riley Waite finished with 10 boards.

The Moguls (0-3) will host Harding County Dec. 30.

Girls

RAPID CITY STEVENS 68, DOUGLAS 31: The Raiders improved to 3-0 with a win over the Patriots in Box Elder.

Angell Arredondo and Talyiah Green led Douglas with seven points apiece.

Rapid City Stevens will host crosstown rival Rapid City Central at 7 p.m. on Saturday, while the Patriots (1-2) take on the Cobblers in Rapid City on Tuesday.

ABERDEEN CENTRAL 50, SPEARFISH 37: The Golden Eagles used a 20-8 third quarter to pull away from the Spartans on Friday.

Kyra Griese paced Aberdeen Central with 18 points, while Kianna Mounga and Taryn Hettich finished with 13 points apiece.

Brylee Grubb led Spearfish with nine points and eight rebounds, while Stella Marcus chipped in with nine points.

The Spartans (2-1) will host Pierre at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

WEST CENTRAL 58, WINNER 48: West Central earned a victory over Winner after outscoring the Warriors 31-13 in the second and third quarters.

Bella Swedlund of Winner led all scorers with 31 points, while Ellie Brozik finished with nine.

Swedlund also finished with 13 rebounds and Kelsey Sachtjen chipped in with 10.

The Warriors (2-2) will host Bon Homme on Dec. 28.

PIERRE 52, STURGIS 24: The Governors earned their first win of the season with a victory over the Scoopers on Friday.

Sawyer Dennis paced Sturgis with six points.

The Scoopers (0-3) will host Aberdeen Central at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Wrestling

Lead-Deadwood splits at East-West duals

The Lead-Deadwood wrestling team split a pair matchups at the East-West Duals in Hot Springs on Friday.

The Golddiggers kicked off the day with a 33-21 win over Bennett County, before Miller/Highmore Harrold scored a 46-12 victory in an afternoon affair.

In other action, Hot Springs earned a win, suffered a loss and had a draw finish to close out the day.

The Bison opened with a narrow 37-36 victory over Bennett County, lost a 66-18 decision to Lyman and finished in a 42-all draw with Miller/Highmore Harrold.

