PREP ROUNDUP: Crazy Horse surges past Edgemont in 7B play-in

The Crazy Horse boys basketball team used a big second quarter to pull away from Edgemont 61-25 in the play-in round of the Region 7B tournament Monday at Crazy Horse High School.

Leading 12-10 after the first quarter, the Chiefs outscored the Moguls 23-6 in the second and surrendered just nine points in the second half for the 36-point win.

No. 7 Crazy Horse (10-10) will travel to No. 2 Lyman (14-6) in the 7B first round Tuesday, while Edgemont closes out its season at 4-17.

Region 8B

TAKINI 56, BISON 49: The No. 10 Skyhawks avenged a regular season loss by beating the No. 7 Cardinals by seven Monday to advance to the Region 8B first round.

After a 6-6 first quarter, Takini outscored Bison in the remaining, 18-14, 16-14 and 16-15.

Takini (2-18) will face No. 2 Harding County (14-5) Tuesday on the road, while Bison finishes its season at 4-13.

TIOSPAYE TOPA 65, NEWELL 41: The No. 8 Thunderhawks topped the No. 9 Irrigators by 24 Monday to advance to the first round of the Region 8B tournament.

No other information was made available.

Tiospaye Topa (4-14) faces top-seeded Timber Lake (16-3) Tuesday on the road.

