PREP ROUNDUP: Custer boys, Spearfish girls top BHC wrestling tourney

The Custer boys and Spearfish girls wrestling teams topped their respective fields at the Black Hills Conference tournament Saturday in Box Elder.

The Wildcats finished the day with a score of 182, just half a point ahead of second-place Spearfish.

Lead-Deadwood was third with 118, Douglas wasn’t far behind with 117 and Belle Fourche rounded out the top five with 80.5.

Hot Springs took sixth place with 74, Hill City followed with 26 and St. Thomas More earned the eighth spot with 14.

Individually, Custer was led by six individual first-place winners, starting with Riley Scott at 106 pounds, Tray Weiss (113) and Landon Woodward (126). Parker Noem (170), Sterling Sword (182) and Zayne Severyn (220) rounded out the winners for the Wildcats.

The Spartans finished the day with a pair of top finishers, including John Jeffery at 120 pounds and Oakley Blakeman at 145.

Other local winners include Tirsten Fierbach of Lead-Deadwood at 132 pounds, Thomas McCoy of Belle Fourche (138), Xavier Wright of Hot Springs (152), Payton DeWitt of Douglas (160), Caleb Rickenbach of Hot Springs (195) and Tanner Davis of Hill City (285).

On the girls side, Spearfish had little trouble as it cruised past the rest of the competition with a team score of 83.

Belle Fourche was second with 30, Hot Springs took third with 16 and Douglas finished fourth with 12.

The Spartans finished first in four weight classes, including victories from Maraia Kruske at 106, Shea Irion at 120, Taylor Graveman (Fierbach) at 132 and Jayden Werlinger (154).

Zoey Holitz (170) and Detiny Triplet (285) of Douglas were the other two first place finishers on the girls’ side.

Girls Basketball

WINNER 55, ANDES CENTRAL/DAKOTA CHRISTIAN 40: Winner outscored Andes Central/Dakota Christian 38-19 in the second half as it earned a victory over the previously unbeaten Chargers at the Hanson Classic on Saturday.

Bella Swedlund led the way for the Warriors with 23 points, while Kelsey Sachtjen chipped in with 11 points and six rebounds.

Winner (6-4) will play at Crow Creek Jan. 24.

LAKOTA TECH 43, FLORENCE/HENRY 41: Lakota Tech took an early lead and held on late for a win over Florence/Henry at the Hanson Classic.

Tawney Rodriguez led the Tatanka with 14 points and nine rebounds, while Jodene Humter added 10 points and Shayla Bravo finished with nine.

Lakota Tech (11-1) is back in action Monday when it hosts Pine Ridge.

PARKSTON 42, ST. THOMAS MORE 38: Parkston used an 18-13 fourth quarter to edge the Cavaliers at the Hanson Classic on Saturday.

Reese Ross paced St. Thomas More with 17 points and 12 rebounds, while Mairin Duffy finished with 11 points.

Next up, the Cavaliers (8-3) will host Spearfish Jan. 25.

BRANDON VALLEY 54, DOUGLAS 22: The Lynx carried a 27-0 lead into the second quarter as they ran past the Patriots on Saturday.

Hilary Behrens led Brandon Valley with 19 points, while Tessa Bowar finished with 13.

Keana Walton paced Douglas with 14 points.

The Patriots (2-4) will play Pierre on Tuesday.

NEWCASTLE 58, RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 45: Newcastle, Wyoming picked up a win over the Comets at the Sacred Hoops Classic on Saturday.

Jaylen Ostenson led Newcastle with 18 points, while Olivia Kieffer had a big game for Christian with 33 points.

The Comets (7-4) will host Hill City on Thursday.

THUNDER BASIN 66, PINE RIDGE 8: Thunder Basin, Wyoming cruised to a win over the Thorpes at the Sacred Hoops Classic on Saturday.

Thunder Basin was led by Laney McCarty’s 19 points, while Timarie Looks Twice finished with three for Pine Ridge.

The Thorpes (4-6) will play at Lakota Tech on Monday.

RAPID CITY CENTRAL 53, CAMPBELL COUNTY 39: The Cobblers won their seventh game of the season with a victory over Campbell County, Wyoming at the Sacred Hoops Classic.

Sadie Glade led the way for Central with 19 points, while Madison Robertson finished with 17 for the Camels.

The Cobblers (7-1) will play at Brookings on Friday.

Boys Basketball

BELLE FOURCHE 53, NORTHWESTERN 42: Thanks to three double-digit scorers, the Broncs scored a win over Northwestern at the Pheasant Shoot-Out in Redfield on Saturday.

Aiden Griffin led Belle Fourche with 15 points, while Anthony Budmayr and Ryker Audiss added 13 apiece.

Quintin Fischbach paced Northwestern with 15 points.

The Broncs (6-3) will play at Hill City on Tuesday.

LITTLE WOUND 59, FLORENCE-HENRY 55: Dylan Cuny scored 16 points as he led Little Wound to a win over Florence Henry in Redfield.

Andres Dubray chipped in with 14 points for the Mustangs, Wakiyan Cuny added 12 points and Trey Yellow Boy finished with 10.

Tegan Summer paced Florence-Henry with 16 points.

Little Wound (7-2) hosts Red Cloud on Monday.

RAPID CITY CHRSITIAN 66, NEWCASTLE 36: The Comets won their second game in a row with a victory over Newcastle, Wyoming at the Sacred Hoops Classic on Saturday.

Carson Glassbrenner paced Christian with 20 points, Jackson DiBona added 14 points and Mitch Heidecker finished with eight points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks.

Trace Trainor led the Comets with 14 assists.

Slade Roberson had 13 points for Newcastle.

Rapid City Christian (7-3) will play at Red Cloud on Saturday.

THUNDER BASIN 55, PINE RIDGE 41: Pine Ridge had a tough day on Saturday as it lost to Thunder Basin, Wyoming in the Sacred Hoops Classic.

Deegan Williams led Thunder Basin with 12 points and Jordan Whirlwind Horse paced the Thorpes with 13.

Pine Ridge (2-6) is at Lakota Tech on Monday.

RAPID CITY CENTRAL 72, CAMPBELL COUNTY 64: Rapid City Central pulled away in the second half to earn a win over Campbell County, Wyoming at the Sacred Hoops Classic on Saturday.

Cooper Totten led the Cobblers with 21 points, while Jace Walter had 13 points for Campbell County.

Rapid City Central (3-5) will travel to Brookings on Friday.

