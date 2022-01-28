PREP ROUNDUP: Custer girls score narrow win over Hill City

The Custer girls basketball team earned a narrow 48-47 win over the Rangers Friday night in Hill City.

The victory snapped a two-game losing skid for the Wildcats.

No other information was made available for this game.

Custer (7-6) will host Douglas on Tuesday, while the Rangers (7-6) look to bounce back when they host Kadoka Area at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

WATERTOWN 56, DOUGLAS 37: Watertown used a 23-11 fourth quarter to pull away from the Patriots.

Maddy Rohde led the Arrows with 17 points, while Kendall Paulson finished with 12.

Lamara Castaneda paced Douglas with nine points.

The Patriots (2-8) will host Yankton at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

MT. VERNON/PLANKINTON 42, WINNER 35: Emilee Fox scored 23 points and became Mt. Vernon/Plankinton’s all-time leading scorer in a victory over the Warriors on Friday.

Cally Faulhaber added eight points and nine boards for MVP.

Belle Swedlund led Winner with 15 points and eight rebounds, while Cora Moss added six points.

The Warriors (6-6) will play Florence/Henry in the Sacred Hoops Classic at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

LOWER BRULE 71, TIOSPA ZINA 38: Lower Brule outscored the Wambdi 38-17 in the second half to score the win at the Dakota Oyate Challenge on Friday.

Courtney Traversie led the Sioux with 17 points, Brilyn LaRoche added 16 points and Kharmon Wells finished with 12.

Alexia Quinn led Tiospa Zina with 15 point and Kennadee Bissonette tacked on 10.

Lower Brule (6-6) and the Wambdi (1-11) will play in the final day of the Dakota Oyate Challenge on Saturday.

Boys Basketball

WINNER 60, MT. VERNON/PLANKINTON 51: The Warriors earned a tough victory and remained unbeaten with a win over Mt. Vernon/Plankinton on Friday.

Blake Volmer led Winner with 15 points and seven boards, Ethan Bartels added 14 points and Elijah Mills finished with 12.

Jordan Stoltz led MVP with 13 points, while Reed Rus had 12 points and six steals.

The Warriors (11-0) will travel to Gregory on Monday.

HAY SPRINGS, NEB. 57, EDGEMONT 30: Hay Springs, Nebraska led 37-16 at the half as it ran past the Moguls on Friday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Edgemont (3-12) will host Hemingford, Nebraska at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

RED CLOUD 66, LEAD-DEADWOOD 32: The Crusaders earned their ninth win of the season with a victory over Lead-Deadwood on Friday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Red Cloud (9-4) is at Belle Fourche on Tuesday, while the Golddiggers (1-12) host St. Thomas More at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Hockey

Thunder cruise past Watertown

The Rushmore Thunder boys varsity hockey team scored three goals in each of the first two periods as they cruised to a 8-1 win over the Watertown Lakers Friday night.

Rushmore’s offense shot early and often in the first period and found its first goal on a Dawson Wirth attempt in the seventh minute.

Six minutes later, Kaleb Merchen added to the early lead on assists from Hunter Walla and Wirth, and Alexander Dietrich made it 3-0 in the 15th minute on assists from Parker Brannan and Hayden Holec.

Merchen wasted little time scoring his second goal of the game to open the second period on passes from Wirth and Alexander Petrotto in the first minute.

Petrotto added to the Thunder lead on a goal in the 10th minute and Wirth scored his second of the game a minute later.

Zeke Farlee extended Rushmore’s lead to 7-0 in the third minute of the third period, before Austin Green scored the Lakers’ lone goal of the game in the 14th minute.

Merchen scored the final goal of the night and completed the hat trick in the 16th minute.

Rushmore will play Watertown at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

