PREP ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley cruises to Class A state title

The top-seeded Dakota Valley boys basketball team battled back in the second half to win the Class A State Championship with an 82-65 victory over No. 6 Sioux Valley Saturday at Summit Arena in Rapid City.

Randy Rosenquist led the way for the Cougars (26-0) with 25 points, Isaac Bruns chipped in with 24 points, Jaxson Wingert added 16 points and Jaxon Hennies finished with 10.

Oliver Vincent paced the Cossacks (20-6) with 23 points, Damian Danzeisen added 16 points and Hayden Ruesink finished with 12 points.

ST. THOMAS MORE 43, FLANDREAU 42: No. 2 St. Thomas More edged No. 4 Flandreau for a third-place finish at the Class A State Tournament.

Cade Kandolin led the Cavaliers (22-3) with 20 points, while Caleb Hollenbeck chipped in with 12.

Liam Streitz led the Fliers (20-5) with 13 points, Chase LeBrun added 12 points and Tash Lunday finished with 11.

SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN 67, WINNER 54: No. 8 Sioux Falls Christian defeated No. 3 Winner in the Class A consolation title game.

Ethan Bruns and Brooks Nelson led the Chargers (16-10) with 17 points apiece, while Nathan Koole finished with 13.

Blake Volmer paced the Warriors (23-3) with 17 points and Slade Cournoyer tallied 16.

GROTON AREA 66, LAKOTA TECH 57: Despite falling behind early, No. 6 Groton Area defeated No. 7 Lakota Tech for seventh place on Saturday.

Lane Tietz led the Tigers (21-5) with 16 points, Jayden Zak added 13 points, Kaden Kurtz had 12 points and Tate Larson finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Triston LeBeau paced the Tatanka (16-8) with 24 points, while Beau Donovan tacked on 13 points and Marvin Richard finished with 11.

Class B

WHITE RIVER 83, POTTER COUNTY 74: Joe Sayler scored 37 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as he led No. 3 White River to a victory over No. 4 Potter County in the Class B third-place game Saturday in Aberdeen.

Dylan Marshall added 18 points for the Tigers (21-3), including 10 assists and seven boards, while Gavin Folkers chipped in with 13 points.

Grant Luikens led the Battlers (23-3) with 31 points, Cooper Logan tacked on 16 points, Drake Bassett added 15 points and Seth Sharp finished with 10 points and 11 boards.

WAUBAY/SUMMIT 40, CASTLEWOOD 39: No. 8 Waubay/Summit edged No. 7 Castlewood for the Class B consolation title.

Jonathan Johnston paced the Mustangs (22-4) with 11 points and eight rebounds, while Jackson Wohlleber finished with nine points.

Tristan Nielsen led the Warriors (18-8) with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

ABERDEEN CHRISTIAN 72, FREEMAN ACADEMY/MARION 65: No. 5 Aberdeen Christian used a 23-11 advantage in the third quarter to earn a seventh-place victory over No. 6 Freeman Academy/Marion.

Malek Wieker led the Knights (21-5) with 27 points and 10 rebounds, while Ethan Russell added 21 points and Jackson Isakson finished with 11 points.

Quincy Blue paced the Bearcats (21-5) with 22 points, Connor Epp added 20 points and Thalen Schroeder had 14 points and nine rebounds.

Class AA

SIOUX FALLS ROOSEVELT 54, SIOUX FALLS O’GORMAN 52: No. 1 Sioux Falls Roosevelt edged No. 2 Sioux Falls O’Gorman in overtime to win the Class AA State Championship Saturday night in Sioux Falls.

Marcus Phillips led the Rough Riders (24-0) with 16 points and seven rebounds, while Micah Johnson finished with nine points.

David Alpers paced the Knights (21-3) with 12 points and 10 boards, while Matt Eng tacked on 11 points.

SIOUX FALLS WASHINGTON 66, HARRISBURG 55: Mikele Kambalo scored 34 points to lead No. 3 Sioux Falls Washington to a third-place finish with a win over No. 4 Harrisburg on Saturday.

Angok Akot finished with a double-double for the Warriors (16-8) with 14 points and 16 rebounds.

Gavin Aasheim paced the Tigers (15-9) with 15 points and Jacoby Mehrman chipped in with 13.

SIOUX FALLS LINCOLN 69, MITCHELL 52: No. 7 Sioux Falls Lincoln outscored No. 5 Mitchell 40-16 in the second half to win the Class AA consolation title.

Elliot Whitney led the Patriots (14-10) with 24 points, while Khalil Cisse added 10 points and Caleb Hiatt finished with nine rebounds.

Caden Hinker paced the Kernels (15-9) with 22 points and nine boards, Charlie McCardle added 11 points and Steele Morgan tacked on 10 points.

SIOUX FALLS JEFFERSON 54, YANKTON 32: No. 6 Sioux Falls Jefferson finished in seventh place with a victory over No. 9 Yankton on Saturday.

Taylen Ashley led the way for the Cavaliers (14-10) with 15 points, Kaden Year added 12 points and Griffin Wilde finished with 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Rugby Ryken paced the Bucks (13-11) with 10 points.

