PREP ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley defeats Flandreau, advances to Class A title game

The No. 1 ranked Dakota Valley boys basketball team punched its ticket to the Class A state championship game with a 59-47 victory over No. 4 Flandreau at Summit Arena in Rapid City on Friday.

The Panthers kicked off the game with a 20-7 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Fliers battled back and cut the deficit to 25-18 at the break.

Flandreau outscored Dakota Valley 14-13 in the third, before the Panthers regained the momentum and pulled away in the fourth.

Isaac Bruns paced Dakota Valley with 20 points, Sam Faldmo tacked on 14 points and Jaxson Wingert added 10.

Tash Landay led Flandreau with 23 points, while Alex Anderson finished with 14.

The Panthers (25-0) will play Sioux Valley for the state title at 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, while Flandreau (20-4) takes on St. Thomas More for third place at 6 p.m.

SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN 86, GROTON AREA 56: No. 8 Sioux Falls Christian outscored No. 5 Groton Area 23-6 in the fourth to advance to the consolation title game.

Brooks Nelson led the Chargers with 18 points, Tayton Snyder added 16 points, Ethan Bruns had 14 points and Nathan Koole finished with 12.

Koole led the team in rebounds with 10, while Bruns chipped in with nine.

Lane Tietz paced the Tigers with 18 points and Kaden Kurtz finished with 10.

Christian (15-10) will play Winner at 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, while Groton Area (20-5) takes on Lakota Tech for seventh place at noon.

WINNER 60, LAKOTA TECH 53: No. 3 Winner will play for the consolation championship after defeating No. 7 Lakota Tech on Friday.

Blake Volmer paced the Warriors (23-2) with 14 points and 15 rebounds, while Aiden Barfuss finished with 13 points.

Triston LeBeau led the Tatanka (16-7) with 24 points and 10 boards, while Beau Donovan had 12 points.

Class B

CASTLEWOOD 64, FREEMAN ACADEMY/MARION 48: No. 7 Castlewood cruised to a win over No. 6 Freeman Academy/Marion in a Class B consolation semifinal game on Friday.

Tristan Nielsen led the Warriors with 15 points, Lane Tvedt added 11 points and Joe Decker finished with 10.

Connor Epp paced the Bearcats with 17 points, Quincy Blue tacked on 11 points and Thalen Schroeder added 10.

Castlewood (18-7) will play Waubay/Summit for the consolation title at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, while Freeman Academy/Marion (21-4) takes on Aberdeen Christian for seventh place at 11 a.m.

WAUBAY/SUMMIT 56, ABERDEEN CHRISTIAN 42: No. 8 Waubay/Summit took a 36-18 lead into the half as it downed No. 5 Aberdeen Christian.

Jonathan Johnston led the Mustangs (21-4) with 15 points, while Seth Gaikowski and Damon Opdahl chipped in with 12 apiece.

Andrew Brennan paced the Knights (20-5) with 12 points and Ethan Russell finished with 11.

Class AA

SIOUX FALLS O’GORMAN 58, SIOUX FALLS WASHINGTON 57: No. 2 Sioux Falls O’Gorman edged No. 3 Sioux Falls Washington in overtime in the Class AA semifinals on Friday.

David Alpers led the Knights with 28 points and 12 rebounds, while Matt Eng finished with 12 points.

Joe Uttecht paced the Warriors with 28 points, Mikele Kimbalo added 12 points and Tommy Peterson finished with 14 rebounds.

O’Gorman (21-2) will play Sioux Falls Roosevelt for the state title at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, while Washington (15-8) takes on Harrisburg for third place at 5 p.m.

SIOUX FALLS ROOSEVELT 61, HARRISBURG 46: No. 1 Sioux Falls Roosevelt earned its spot in the state title game with a win over No. 4 Harrisburg.

Micah Johnson led the Rough Riders (23-0) with 18 points, Vance Borchers had 14 points and Marcus Phillips finished with 10.

Jacoby Mehrman paced the Tigers (15-8) with 15 points, while Gavin Aasheim added 11.

SIOUX FALLS LINCOLN 69, SIOUX FALLS JEFFERSONM 68: No. 7 Sioux Falls Lincoln pulled out the narrow victory over No. 6 Sioux Falls Jefferson on Friday.

JT Rock paced the Patriots with 22 points and eight rebounds, Caleb Hiatt added 14 points and the duo of Khalil Cisse and Elliot Whitney finished with 10 points apiece.

Taylen Ashley led the Cavaliers with 15 points, Kaden Year had 14 points and David Jones tacked on 12.

Griffin Wilde scored 11 points, while pulling in 11 boards for Jefferson.

Lincoln (13-10) will play Mitchell in the consolation title game at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, while the Cavs (13-10) take on Yankton for seventh place at 11 a.m.

MITCHELL 66, YANKTON 56: Despite falling behind early, No. 5 Mitchell battled back to defeat No. 9 Yankton in a consolation semifinal matchup.

Caden Hunker paced the Kernels (15-8) with 18 points and 13 rebounds, while Steele Morgan had 17 points and 12 boards.

Dylan Soulek finished with 17 points as well for Mitchell and Charlie McCardle rounded out the double-figure scorers with 11.

Rugby Ryken led the Bucks (13-10) with 25 points, while Mac Ryken finished with 11.

