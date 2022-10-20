PREP ROUNDUP: Deuel pulls away from STM in 11B opening round

The No. 8 Deuel football team advanced to the second round of the Class 11B playoffs with a 27-10 victory over No. 9 St. Thomas More at Cardinal Field in Clear Lake on Thursday.

The first half was close, with Deuel scoring first, followed by an answer from the Cavaliers to make it 7-7 heading into the second quarter.

STM took its first lead of the game with a field goal before the half and the Cavs carried a narrow advantage at the break.

The Cardinals regained the advantage in the opening minutes of the third quarter on a short touchdown run but failed to convert the 2-point conversion.

Deuel extended its lead to 19-10 on another short TD run with 6:19 remaining in the game and forced a turnover a short time later to set up the final touchdown of the contest.

With the win, the Cardinals will travel to Winner to take on the No. 1 ranked Warriors on Thursday.

St. Thomas More finished the season at 5-4.

WINNER 62, LEAD-DEADWOOD 7: The No. 1 Warriors had no trouble in their first-round matchup after running past No. 16 Lead-Deadwood on Thursday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Winner (9-0) will play Deuel in the second round, while the Golddiggers close out the season at 4-5.

ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 58, RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 7: The No. 3 Huskies earned their spot in the second round of the 11B playoffs with a win over No. 14 Rapid City Christian on Thursday.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Comets closed out the season at 5-4.

Class 9A Playoffs

HARDING COUNTY/BISON 38, CHESTER AREA 10: No. 4 Harding County/Bison secured a spot in the second round of the Class 9B playoffs with a victory over No. 13 Chester Area.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Ranchers (7-2) will play Philip in the next round Thursday night in Harding County.

PHILIP 36, ESTELLINE/HENDRICKS 0: No. 5 Philip shut out No. 12 Estelline/Hendricks in the first round of the 9B playoffs.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Scotties (8-1) take on Harding County/Bison in the second round on Thursday.

LYMAN 50, OLDHAM-RAMONA/RUTLAND 0: The No. 2 Raiders cruised in their first-round matchup to score a win over No. 15 Oldham-Ramona Rutland.

Teagan Gourneau led the way for Lyman with 10 completions for 128 yards and two touchdowns, while Tance Wagner had four carries for 100 yards and a TD.

Lyman (8-1) will take on Castlewood in the second round on Thursday.

CASTLEWOOD 26, TIMBER LAKE 0: The No. 7 Warriors earned a spot in the second round of the 9A playoffs with a win over No. 10 Timber Lake.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Panthers closed out the season at 5-4.

GREGORY 50, IROQUOIS/LAKE PRESTON 0: No. 3 Gregory jumped out to an early lead as it defeated the No. 14 Sharks in the first round of the playoffs.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Gorillas (8-1) will host Wolsey-Wessington on Thursday.

9B Playoffs

HITCHCOCK-TULARE 50, JONES COUNTY 0: No. 2 Hitchcock-Tulare advanced to the second round of the 9B playoffs with a victory over No. 15 Jones County.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Coyotes closed out the season at 3-6.

DELL RAPIDS ST. MARY 30, FAITH 20: No. 10 Dell Rapids St. Mary earned the upset win over No. 7 Faith on Thursday.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Longhorns closed out the season at 6-3.

KADOKA AREA 60, NEW UNDERWOOD 6: The No. 3 Kougars earned a lopsided win over No. 14 New Underwood in the first of the 9B playoffs on Thursday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Kadoka Area (6-3) will play De Smet in the second round on Thursday, while the Tigers finished at 2-7.

Regular Season Games

RAPID CITY STEVENS 44, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 6: The Raiders closed out the regular season on a high note after handily defeating crosstown rival Rapid City Central Thursday night in Rapid City.

No other information was made available for this game.

Rapid City Stevens (3-6) will travel to Sioux Falls O'Gorman for the first round of the 11AAA playoffs on Thursday, while the Cobblers finished at 0-9.

SPEARFISH 28, STURGIS 27 (OT): Spearfish closed out the regular season with a narrow victory over the Scoopers.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Spartans (4-5) will play Aberdeen Central in the first round of the 11AA playoffs on Thursday, while the Scoopers (4-5) take on Pierre in the first round.

BERESFORD 52, LAKOTA TECH 0: Beresford closed out the regular season with a win over Lakota Tech Thursday night.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Watchdogs closed out the season at 7-2, while the Tatanka finished at 0-9.

VERMILLION 27, BELLE FOURCHE 0: The Tanagers picked up the shut-out win over the Broncs on Thursday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Belle Fourche closed out the regular season at 3-6.

Volleyball

RED CLOUD 3, LITTLE WOUND 1: Despite losing the first set, the Crusaders picked up a win over Little Would on Thursday.

The Mustangs took the early advantage with a 25-23 win in the first set, but Red Cloud battled back to win the next three 25-15, 25-12 and 25-20.

No statistics were provided for this match.

The Crusaders closed out the regular season at 8-16, while Little Wound (9-11) takes on Bennett County in its regular season finale on Monday.