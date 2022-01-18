PREP ROUNDUP: Douglas offense struggles in loss to Pierre

The Douglas girls basketball team had trouble keeping up Tuesday as they dropped a 55-14 decision to Pierre in Box Elder.

The Governors were dominant on both ends of the ball in the opening quarter as they jumped out to a 21-0 advantage heading into the second.

The Patriots scored their first points of the contest in the second quarter, but Pierre extended its lead to 34-6 at the break.

The Governors, who held a 45-14 lead heading into the fourth, played another strong defensive quarter as they held Douglas scoreless for the remainder of the game.

Reese Terwilliger paced Pierre with 13 points, while Ayvrie Kaiser finished with 11.

Keana Walton and Olivia Ashley led the way for the Patriots with four points apiece.

Douglas (2-5) travels to Belle Fourche on Thursday.

WHITE RIVER 65, LYMAN 28: The Tigers bounced back from a tough loss to defeat the Raiders on Tuesday.

No other information was made available for this game.

White River (7-2) will host Gregory on Thursday, while Lyman (2-7) hosts Sunshine Bible Academy on Saturday.

BELLE FOURCHE 58, HILL CITY 50: The Broncs picked up their second win in a row with a victory over the Rangers.

No other information was made available for this game.

Belle Fourche (5-5) will host Douglas on Thursday, while Hill City (6-4) is at Rapid City Christian.

NEW UNDERWOOD 39, LITTLE WOUND 34: New Underwood edged Little Wound on the road on Tuesday.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Tigers (5-5) will play at Wall on Saturday, while the Mustangs (2-10) host Crow Creek Thursday.

TODD COUNTY 65, CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE 29: The Falcons jumped out to a 22-5 lead to close out the first quarter on their way to a win over the Braves.

Bailey White Hat led Todd County with 22 points, Alexis Walking Eagle added 11 points and Wiconi Uses Arrow had 10.

Cassie Carter paced CEB with eight points.

The Falcons (4-2) host Bennett County Thursday, while the Braves (2-7) will host Standing Rock, North Dakota.

Boys Basketball

EDGEMONT 40, HAY SPRINGS 28: The Moguls outscored Hay Springs, Nebraska 18-2 in the third quarter and avenged a loss from Jan. 11 with the win on Tuesday.

Kolten Darrow led Edgemont with 12 points, all on 3-pointers in the second half, while Kyran Urban added nine points and 10 rebounds.

Braden Peterson chipped in with eight points, four assists and six boards for the Moguls.

Edgemont (3-9) will play Hemingford, Nebraska at the Panhandle Conference Tournament in Chadron on Thursday.

TODD COUNTY 69, CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE 67: Led by three double figure scorers, the Falcons defeated Cheyenne-Eagle Butte Tuesday.

Stephan Guerue led Todd County with 17 points, Ray Crow added 15 and Ashton Eagle Bear finished with 10.

Rance Harrison led the Braves with 30 points and Teysean Eaglestaff added 10.

The Falcons (4-4) will play at Crow Creek on Saturday, while Cheyenne-Eagle Butte (2-4) hosts Chamberlain Friday.

