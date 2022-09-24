PREP ROUNDUP: Emma Hargens scores twice as Central girls edge Spearfish for 3rd straight win

After a tough start to the season, the Rapid City Central girls soccer team is finding its groove as it scored a narrow 2-1 victory over Spearfish on Saturday at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish.

Sophomore defender Emma Hargens scores both goals for the Cobblers, while Sevana Thompson netted the Spartans' lone goal.

The Cobblers (4-5-2) will play at Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood in their season finale on Thursday, while Spearfish (7-4) is at St. Thomas More Tuesday.

ST. THOMAS MORE 3, DOUGLAS/RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN/NEW UNDERWOOD 0: The Cavaliers scored a pair of goals in the second half as they earned their second win in a row with a victory over the Patriots.

No other information was made available for this match.

St. Thomas More (5-6) will close out the regular season when it hosts Spearfish on Tuesday, while Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood (0-9-1) hosts Sturgis on Monday.

Boys Soccer

ST. THOMAS MORE 4, DOUGLAS/RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN/NEW UNDERWOOD 0: The Cavaliers had little trouble Saturday as they cruised to a win over Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood thanks to a trio of goals from Tom Solano.

Aiden Mace scored the first goal of the match, before Solano added another, both assisted by Will Green.

Solano added two more goals in the second half to put the match out of reach.

The Cavaliers (8-3) will close out the regular season when they host Spearfish on Tuesday, while the Patriots (1-11-0) host Sturgis on Monday.

FREEMAN ACADEMY 6, HOT SPRINGS 1: The Bobcats jumped out to a 3-0 lead at the half as they scored a win over Hot Springs.

No other information was made available for this match.

The Bison (2-7) close out the regular season at Belle Fourche on Tuesday.

RAPID CITY CENTRAL 1, SPEARFISH 1: The Cobblers and Spartans played to a draw on Saturday.

No other information was made available for this match.

Rapid City Central (3-6-2) will travel to Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood on Thursday, while Spearfish (6-3-2) is at St. Thomas More on Tuesday.

Football

Sioux Falls Washington 41, Rapid City Central Central 21: The Cobblers played their best game of the season so far but are still looking for their first win as they fell to the Warriors on Saturday at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

No other information was made available.

Central (0-5) hosts winless Sioux Falls Roosevelt (0-5) on Friday.

CROW CREEK 50, MARTY 0: The Braves took a 44-0 lead into the half as they scored the victory over Marty on Saturday.

No other information was made available for this match.

The Chieftains (4-1) will travel to McLaughlin on Thursday, while the Braves (0-5) host Lower Brule on Thursday.

MCLAUGHLIN 54, CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE/TIOSPAYE TOPA 6: The Mustangs bounced back from a loss to defeat Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Tiospaye Topa.

No other information was made available for this match.

McLaughlin (3-2) will host Crow Creek on Thursday, while the Braves (0-5) host Standing Rock, North Dakota on Friday.

ST. FRANCIS INDIAN 42, FLANDREAU 6: The Warriors picked up their first win of the season on Saturday.

No other information was made available for this match.

St. Francis (1-4) hosts Omaha Nation, Nebraska on Thursday, while Flandreau Indian (0-5) hosts Winnebago on Friday.

Cheer/Dance

Pierre tops dance, Stevens takes top spot in cheer

The Rapid City Stevens and Pierre cheer and dance teams topped the rest of the field in their respective competitions at the Raider Spirit Invite on Saturday.

In the dance competition, the Raiders took the top spot as grand champion with a score of 252.5, while Rapid City Central was second with 199.5, Pierre was a close third with 199, Sturgis was fourth with 188 and Belle Fourche rounded out the top five with 184.

The Governors topped the grand champion standings with a final score of 251, while taking first in the pom (252) and hip hop (250).

The Raiders finished first in the jazz competition with a score of 250.

Tennis

Raiders take East-West Invite with sweep of Jefferson, Lincoln

The Rapid City Stevens girls tennis team continued to roll as it secured the East-West Invite title with a pair of wins on Saturday.

The Raiders opened the day with an 8-1 win over Sioux Falls Jefferson, followed by a tough 5-4 win over Sioux Falls Lincoln.

Bella Scott helped lead Stevens as she scored victories over Ava Heintz of Jefferson (6-0, 6-0), followed by a 6-3, 6-2 win over Julia Hedrick of Lincoln.

The Raiders (26-0) will play Rapid City Central on Tuesday.