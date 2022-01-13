PREP ROUNDUP: Faith boys pull away from Moorcroft

After trailing early, the Faith boys basketball team used a strong third quarter to earn a 59-43 victory over Moorcroft, Wyoming on the second day of the West River Tournament in Newell on Thursday.

The Wolves led 13-9 to close out the first quarter, but the Longhorns battled back in the second and led 25-22 at the break.

Faith began to pull away in the third and outscored Moorcroft 14-5 for a 39-27 advantage heading into the fourth.

The Longhorns kept up the pressure in the fourth and put the game away.

Corbin Mackaben led Faith with 18 points, Jackson Schauer added 16 points and Caden Selby finished with 14 points and six rebounds.

Chaz Dewey and Cole Stripp paced the Wolves with 10 points apiece.

The Longhorns will play Upton, Wyoming at 6 p.m. on Friday, while Moorcroft takes on Newell at 3 p.m.

UPTON 71, NEWELL 15: Upton led 44-12 at the half and cruised to an easy win over the Irrigators on Thursday.

Luca Brooks led Upton with 14 points, Nathan Baker added 13 points and Reece Barritt finished with 12.

Devon Jones paced Newell with five points.

The Irrigators will play Moorcroft at 3 p.m. on Friday.

NEW UNDERWOOD 44, EDGEMONT 32: The Tigers earned a victory over the Moguls on the second day of the West River Invite in Newell.

No other information was made available for this game.

New Underwood (6-1) will play Hot Springs at 4:30 p.m. on Friday

HOT SPRINGS 60, WALL 56: Hot Springs picked up a narrow victory over the Eagles Thursday in Newell.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Bison (5-1) will play New Underwood at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, while Wall (3-2) takes on Edgemont at 6 p.m.

Non Tournament Games

MOBRIDGE-POLLOCK 66, CROW CREEK 43: The Tigers led 48-29 to close out the third quarter as they ran past Crow Creek.

Jackson Eisemann led Mobridge with 16 points, six rebounds and four assists, while Caelan McCollam added 14 points and nine rebounds.

Ashton Pfitzer tacked on 10 points and pulled in 14 rebounds for the Tigers.

Jeremiah Shields and Talyn Comes Flying led the Chieftains with 11 points apiece.

Mobridge-Pollock (4-2) hosts Standing Rock, North Dakota on Monday, while Crow Creek (3-3) will host Lower Brule Saturday.

Girls Basketball

CORSICA-STICKNEY 53, WINNER 40: The Jaguars earned their eighth win of the season with a victory over the Warriors on Thursday.

Rachel Gerlach led Corsica-Stickney with 18 points, Avery Broughton scored 16 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and Casey Tolsma finished with 10 points.

Bella Swedlund paced Winner with 19 points and eight rebounds and Kelsey Sachtjen tallied 12 points.

The Warriors (5-4) will play Andes Central/Dakota Christian in the Hanson Classic in Mitchell on Saturday.

MOBRIDGE-POLLOCK 68, CROW CREEK 59: Mobridge-Pollock had four players score in double figures as it defeated Crow Creek on Thursday.

Landyn Henderson paced the Tigers with 20 points and 11 rebounds, Mariah Goehring added 18 points, Heidi Olson had 11 points and Reagan Weisbeck finished with 10.

Angelina LeBeau led the Chieftains with 19 points, while Rozee Drapeau chipped in with 10.

Mobridge-Pollock (5-2) will host McLaughlin on Thursday, while Crow Creek (2-4) hosts Lower Brule Saturday.

KIMBALL/WHITE LAKE 54, GREGORY 50: The WildKats scored a narrow win over Gregory on Thursday.

Kate Havlik led KWL with 20 points, Ryann Nielsen added 13 points and 12 rebounds and Harley Namanny finished with 13 points.

Jessy VanDerWerff led the Gorillas with 26 points, while Bridget Eliason had 10.

The WildKats (2-6) will play at Bridgewater-Emery on Tuesday, while Gregory (2-7) is at Chamberlain.

Wrestling

Spartans win twice at Douglas Triangular

The Spearfish wrestling team picked up a pair of wins at the Douglas Triangular on Thursday.

The Spartans opened the day with a 56-21 win over Douglas, before defeating Rapid City Central 48-33 later in the evening.

In the other matchup, the Cobblers scored a 43-33 victory over the Patriots.

