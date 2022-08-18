PREP ROUNDUP: Faith downs Dupree with fourth quarter comeback

Dupree led Faith 13-0 with six minutes to go in the fourth quarter, before the Longhorns stormed back to claim a 14-13 home victory.

The Longhorns (1-0) scored a touchdown and tacked on a 2-point conversion to cut their deficit to 13-8 with 4:37 left in the contest.

Faith took a 14-13 lead on an 11-yard touchdown pass form Jess Harper to Caden Selby and failed to get any points after.

On the ensuing drive Selby intercepted a pass to stall Dupree (0-1) and secure the Faith victory with less than one minute to play.

Kadoka Area 38, White River 0

No further information was made available.

Stevens' Jackson Swartz, Belle Fourche earn titles at West River Invite

Jackson Swarts of Rapid City Stevens finished at par to win the individual championship at the West River Invitational on Thursday at Meadowbrook Golf Course.

Belle Fourche won the team title at the tournament shooting 325, three strokes better than second place Spearfish.

Individual Standings

1. Jackson Swarts (Stevens), E

2. Benjamin Gibson (Central), +3

3. Brayden Carbajal (Belle Fourche), +4

4. Parker Reede (Spearfish), +6

5. Aiden Voyles (Belle Fourche), +7

6. Jack Hight (Spearfish), +10

7. Isaac Voyles (Belle Fourche), +10

8. Hayden Heig (STM), +11

9. Charlie Rasmussen (Spearfish), +11

10. Landon Bartling (Stevens JV), +12

Team Standings

1. Belle Fourche;325

2. Spearfish;332

3. Stevens;337

4. Central;343

5. STM;352

6. Stevens JV;362

7. Sturgis;363

8. Rapid City Christian;422

9. Red Cloud;587

10. Douglas, Hot Springs, Lead-Deadwood;NS

Girls Tennis

Huron 7, Rapid City Christian 2

Huron defeated Rapid City Christian 7-2 on Thursday at the Huron Tennis Courts.

The Tigers went 5-1 in singles play. Huron's Anne Claire Rubish bested Riley Geyer 6-3, 6-3 in No. 1 Singles. Huron's Elizabeth Heinen defeated Ciera Crawford 6-2, 6-1 in No. 2 Singles. Christian's Allison Hill defeated Bianca Medina 6-3, 6-2 in No. 3 Singles. Huron's Bethany Engelhart defeated Katie Palmer 6-5 (7-4), 6-4 in No. 4 Singles. Huron's Say Ma defeated Tetiana Ryherd 6-3, 6-0 in No. 5 Singles. Ann Hoek defeated Monica Whitman 6-3, 6-2 in No. 6 Singles.

Huron went 2-1 in doubles action. Huron's Rubish and Heinen defeated Geyer and Crawford 6-0, 6-3. Christian's Hill and Palmer defeated Medina and Engelhart 3-6, 6-3, 11-9. Huron's Ma and Hoek defeated Ryherd and Whitman 6-1, 6-1.

The Comets return to action at 9 a.m. Saturday with singles play at the Madison Invitational in Madison.