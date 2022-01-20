PREP ROUNDUP: Faith girls advance in LMC tournament

The Faith girls basketball team advanced to the semifinal round of the Little Moreau Conference tournament on Tuesday.

The Longhorns opened the tournament with a 78-35 victory over Tiospaye Topa.

In other tournament action, Timber Lake picked up a win over Bison, Harding County cruised past McIntosh and Dupree scored a 61-57 win over Lemmon.

Action continues Friday when Faith takes on Timber Lake and Harding County battles Dupree in semifinal matchups.

Tiospaye Topa will play Bison and McIntosh takes on Lemmon in the consolation semis.

CROW CREEK 57, LITTLE WOUND 48: The Chieftains earned a victory over Little Wound on Thursday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Crow Creek (4-4) will host Todd County on Saturday, while the Mustangs (2-10) host Cheyenne-Eagle Butte.

WHITE RIVER 48, GREGORY 47: Lilly Krogman hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift White River to a win over Gregory on Tuesday.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Tigers (8-2) will host Bennett County on Tuesday, while the Gorillas (1-9) host Gayville-Volin on Saturday.

WALL 54, PHILIP 43: The Eagles captured their 11th victory in a row with a win over the Scotties.

No other information was made available for this game.

Wall (12-1) travels to New Underwood on Saturday, while Philip (5-7) hosts Dupree on Thursday.

Boys Basketball

WINNER 56, TRI-VALLEY 50: The Warriors jumped out to an 11-4 lead to close out the first quarter as they picked up a win over Tri-Valley.

Blake Volmer led Winner with 14 points and seven rebounds, while Slade Cournoyer chipped in with 12 points.

Braden Oyen paced Tri-Valley with 13 points, Connor Christensen added 12 points and Noah Haynes finished with 11.

The Warriors (10-0) will play at Todd County on Tuesday.

GREGORY 64, KIMBALL-WHITE LAKE 29: Daniel Mitchell scored his 1,000th career point as the Gorillas ran past Kimball-White Lake.

Mitchell led the way with 16 points, Jordan Songer added 15 points, Carson Klundt tacked on 14 points and Rane Kenzy finished with 10.

Jaxon Christensen had nine points for Kimball.

Gregory (5-5) hosts Gayville-Volin on Saturday.

LITTLE WOUND 86, CROW CREEK 42: Little Wound cruised to a win over the Chieftains Thursday.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Mustangs (8-3) will host Cheyenne-Eagle Butte on Saturday, while Crow Creek (3-4) hosts Todd County.

PIERRE 80, DOUGLAS 41: The Governors snapped a four-game losing skid with a win over the Patriots on Thursday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Douglas (0-7) will host Red Cloud on Tuesday.

Wrestling

Spearfish wins twice at home triangular

The Spearfish wrestling team earned a pair of wins as it hosted a triangular with Lead-Deadwood and Hot Springs on Thursday.

The Spartans opened the day with a 75-6 victory over the Bison and closed it out with a 66-15 win over the Golddiggers.

Three Spearfish wrestlers won both of their matchups via pin, including Aiden Kracht at 138 pounds, Oakley Blakeman at 145 and Landon Citrowske at 160.

Hot Springs edged Lead-Deadwood 39-30 in its other dual.

