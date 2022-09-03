PREP ROUNDUP: Golddiggers blanked by Blackhawks

Lead-Deadwood struggled offensively in its trip to East River this weekend.

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central shut out the Golddiggers 38-0 Saturday at Sanborn Central High School.

No further information was made available from the game.

Lower Brule 51, Flandreau Indian 0: Lower Brule racked up 207 yards of total offense as it mercy-ruled Flandreau Indian Saturday in Flandreau.

Quarterback Gavin Thigh completed 5 of 7 passes for 156 yards and four touchdowns. The senior also added a touchdown on the ground.

Nunpa Kirle led the way for the Sioux on the ground with 34 yards on two carries for one touchdown. The freshman also racked up 20 receiving yards and a score.

Marley Carpenter caught one pass for a 96 yard touchdown.

Ethan Johnson led Lower Brule defensively with 5.5 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss.

The Sioux return to the field at 5 p.m. Friday against Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Tiospaye Topa at Lower Brule High School.

Girls Soccer

Mitchell 7, Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood 0: Mitchell scored three goals in the first half and four goals in the second half en route to the lopsided victory.

No further information was made available from the game.

Boys Soccer

Mitchell 4, Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood 2: The Kernels led 3-0 at halftime before the Patriots pushed back in the second and outscored Mitchell 2-1 in the frame.

No further information was made available from the game.

Volleyball

White River 3, Stanley County 0: The Lady Tigers fought back after dropping the first two sets to knock off the Lady Buffaloes in five at Parkview Auditorium. White River won 21-25, 22-25, 25-23, 25-23, 15-4.

No further information was provided from this game.

McLaughlin 3, Todd County 0: McLaughlin defeated Todd County 25-15, 25-10, 25-16 in straight sets at McLaughlin High School.

No further information was provided from this game.

White River 3, Little Wound 0: The Lady Tigers wrapped up the day with a 26-24, 25-20, 15-7 win over the Lady Mustangs at Parkview Auditorium.

No further information was provided from this game.

Hill City 3, Red Cloud 0: The Rangers defeated the Lady Crusaders in straight sets 25-11, 25-7, 25-5 at Red Cloud Indian School.

No further information was provided from this game.

Gregory 2, Edgemont 0: The Gorillas edged out the Moguls 25-22, 25-23 at Gregory Memorial Auditorium.

No further information was provided from this game.

Gillette Volleyball Tournament

Rapid City Stevens 2, Rapid City Christian 0: The Patriots blanked the Comets 25-12, 25-20 Saturday in Gillette, Wyoming.

No further information was provided from the game.

Rapid City Central 2, Douglas, Wyo. 0: The Cobblers blanked Douglas 25-16, 25-10 in Gillette.

No further information was provided from the game.

Rapid City Christian 2, Casper Kelly Walsh, Wyo. 0: The Comets bounced back later in the day Friday to defeat Casper Kelly Walsh 25-9, 25-23.