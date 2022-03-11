PREP ROUNDUP: Groves's late-game heroics not enough as Faith falls in 2OT in Class B semis

Faith's Kaycee Groves hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds of regulation to force overtime with De Smet in the Class B State Tournament semifinals Friday at Watertown Civic Arena, then hit another to force double-overtime.

The senior finished with 31 points and played all 40 minutes, but the No. 2 Bulldogs eked out a 52-50 victory over the No. 6 Lady Longhorns to reach the state championship against Viborg-Hurley on Saturday.

Kennadi Buchholz led the way for De Smet (24-1) with 22 points and 21 rebounds, while Jada Burke finished with 13 points.

TyAnn Mortenson finished with 14 for Faith (19-6).

The Bulldogs will play Viborg/Hurley in the title game at 6:45 p.m. Saturday, while the Longhorns take on Corsica-Stickney for third place at 5 p.m.

VIBORG/HURLEY 43, CORSICA-STICKNEY 38: The No. 8 Cougars continued their unexpected journey to the Class B state title game with a win over the No. 4 Jaguars.

Coral Mason paced Viborg/Hurley (21-4) with 14 points and 13 rebounds, while Denae Mach added 10 points.

Avery Broughton led Corsica-Stickney (21-4) with 14 points and Rachel Gerlach finished with 12.

ABERDEEN RONCALLI 59, WHITE RIVER 44: The No. 1 Cavaliers carried a 50-22 advantage into the fourth quarter as they ran past the No. 5 Tigers in the first round of the Class B consolation bracket.

Morgan Fiedler led Roncalli (23-2) with 18 points, Olivia Hanson added 17 points and Madelyn Bragg finished with 16.

Maleighya Estes paced White River (18-5) with 25 points and eight boards.

The Cavs will play Aberdeen Christian in the consolation title game at 12:45 p.m. Saturday, while the Tigers take on Wall for seventh place at 11 a.m.

ABERDEEN CHRISTIAN 60, WALL 56: Aberdeen Christian held off the Eagles for a victory on Friday in the Class B consolation first round.

Mallory Miller led the No. 7 Knights (21-4) with 24 points, Joy Rohrbach added 16 points and Grace Kaiser tacked on 12.

Paige Kjerstad paced No. 3 Wall (21-4) with 16 points, Ava Dinger had 11 points and Nora Dinger finished with 10. Ava Dinger led the Eagles on the boards with nine.

Class A

HAMLIN 52, WEST CENTRAL 38: Hamlin outscored the Trojans 19-6 in the fourth quarter as it earned its way into the Class A state championship game on Friday.

Brooklyn Brandriet paced the No. 3 Chargers (23-2) with 17 points and eight rebounds, while Kami Wadsworth finished with 13 points.

Rylee Haldeman led No. 2 West Central (22-3) with 14 points and Tabor Teel finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.

Hamlin will play St. Thomas More for the state championship at 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

RED CLOUD 64, LAKOTA TECH 44: Stevi Fallis scored 27 points and grabbed six rebounds as she led the No. 8 Crusaders to a win over the No. 4 Tatanka on Friday in the first consolation round.

Sharissa Haas chipped in with 12 points and Allison Richards finished with nine points and five steals.

Tobi Carlow paced Lakota Tech (20-3) with 18 points, while Jodene Hunter tacked on nine.

Red Cloud (21-3) will play Dakota Valley in the consolation title game at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, while Lakota Tech takes on Sioux Falls Christian for seventh at 11 a.m.

DAKOTA VALLEY 47, SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN 42: The No. 7 Panthers pulled away from the No. 6 Chargers in their consolation semifinal matchup.

Peyton Tritz led Dakota Valley (20-5) with 19 points, while Rylee Rosenquist finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds.

Ellie Lems paced Christian (20-5) with 15 points.

Class AA

SIOUX FALLS O’GORMAN 50, BRANDON VALLEY 37: The No. 2 Knights advanced to the Class AA state championship game with a win over the No. 3 Lynx.

Hannah Ronsiek led O’Gorman (20-3) with 16 points, while Mahil Abdouch added 14 points and Bergen Reilly finished with 10 rebounds.

Hilary Behrens led the Brandon Valley (18-5) with 20 points.

The Knights will play Rapid City Stevens in the state title game at 7:45 p.m. Saturday, while Brandon Valley takes on Sioux Falls Jefferson for third place at 6 p.m.

SIOUX FALLS WASHINGTON 46, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 33: The No. 1 Warriors bounced back from a first-round loss to defeat the No. 5 Cobblers on Friday in the consolation first round.

Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda led the Washington (21-2) with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Brooklyn Harpe finished with 11 points.

Sadie Glade paced Central (16-7) with 17 points.

Sioux Falls Washington will play Harrisburg for the consolation title at 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, while the Cobblers take on Sioux Falls Lincoln for seventh place at noon.

HARRISBURG 55, SIOUX FALLS LINCOLN 49: Thanks in part to a 21-7 third quarter, the No. 11 Tigers scored an upset consolation semifinal win over the No. 7 Patriots.

Sydney Hybertson led Harrisburg (10-13) with 17 points, while Emilee Boyer chipped in with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Adyson Sand of Lincoln (10-13) led all scorers with 21 points and Mariah Siem finished with 14.

