PREP ROUNDUP: Hardhats strike late in win over Billings

Rapid City Post 22 tallied three runs in the top of the seventh to break a tied ballgame and held on for a 6-3 win over Billings Post 4 on Saturday on the road.

Mars Sailer hit a go-ahead RBI-single in top-half of the final frame, then an Alex Dietrich groundout scored a run from third before Sailer made it home safely on a wild pitch. The Hardhats secured the victory in the field with a double play to end the game in the bottom of the seventh.

Sailer finished 3 for 4, including a triple, with two runs and two RBIs, while Zeke Farlee collected three runs. Dietrich and Wilson Kieffer also earned doubles. Wyatt Anderson allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out four in four innings. Palmer Jacobs picked up a three-inning save.

BILLINGS SCARLETS 22, RC POST 22 10: In their second game of the day, the Hardhats gave up 15 runs in the first inning en route to a four and a half inning mercy-rule loss Saturday night.

Farlee had the only multi-hit game for Post 22, going 2 for 2 with a pair of runs. Sailer and Kieffer, who both registered triples, tallied two runs, while Peyton Tipton and Hayden Holec drove in two runs each.

RC POST 320 22, CASPER 4: The Stars rocked Casper on the road Saturday afternoon with an 18-run victory.

No other information was made available.

Boys Tennis

Stevens splits duals with Jefferson, Mitchell

The Raiders came from behind the beat the Cavaliers 5-4 on Saturday before falling to the Kernels in Sioux Falls.

In Stevens' first dual against Jefferson, Nolan Rehorst beat Anthony Erickson 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 singles, Dayler Segrist topped Blake Walter 6-2, 7-5 at No. 4 singles, Max Phares got past Kyan Kemmis 6-2, 7-5 at No. 5 singles and Tommy Nehring cruised past Carter Kemmis 6-1, 6-0 at No. 6 singles. Rehorst and Tristan Eizinger teamed up to beat Champ Baumgarten and Walter 7-6(6), 6-4 at No. 2 doubles.

Against Mitchell, Eizinger beat Aidan Patrick 6-4, 6-4 at No. 3 singles, Segrist topped Jack Vermeulen 6-0, 6-3 at No. 4 singles and the No. 3 doubles pair of Phares and Nehring bested Vermeulen and Connor Thelen 7-6(10), 6-3.

Track & Field

Edgemont claims 9 events at Discount Fuel Invite

The Moguls took home first-place medals in five boys events and four girls events Saturday at the Discount Fuel/Gas & Go Invitational track and field meet in Kadoka.

On the boys side, Ryker Howell won the 100-meter dash (11.71 seconds) and the 200 (24.06), Braden Peterson claimed the 400 (53.83) and the long jump (19 feet, 1.5 inches) and anchored the relay team of Jared Leite, John Heisler and Keaton Darrow that placed first in the 4x400 (3:57.29).

For the Edgemont girls, Morgan Peterson won the 100 hurdles (16.29), while the relay team of Tavian Urban, Peterson, Jackie Heisler and Bridget Neville won the 4x100 (54.53), the relay team of Peterson, Heisler, Addison Neville and Bridget Neville won the 4x200 (1:56.10) and the relay team of Peterson, Heisler, Bridget Neville and Urban won the sprint medley (4:52.29).

Among other boys events winners, Hill City's Grayson Rahn won the 110 hurdles (17.93) and the 300 hurdles (43.79), Newell's Garrett Winkler won the 800 (2:08.45), Philip's Reese Henrie won the 1600 (5:17.26) and its relay team of Caden Millerm Lane Kuchenbecker, Kash Slovek and Jess Jones won the 4x200 (1:42.55), Bennett County's Tyce Gropper won the 3200 (10:54.84), Faith's relay team of Jackson Schauer, Thomas Thunder, Cade Selby and Shayde Lemmel won the 4x100 (46.61), Kadoka Area' relay team of Don Schofield, Kole Hermann, Hudson Taylor and Garrett Hermann won the sprint medley (4:21.64), Faith's Gabe Bushong won the shot put (43 feet, 2 inches) and the discus (125 feet, 1 inch), Jones County's Jett Nix won the high jump (5 feet, 8 inches), Lead-Deadwood's Cruz Mollman won the pole vault (10 feet) and Philip's Samuel Hand won the triple jump (37 feet, 5 inches).

Among other girls event winners, Bennett County's Eden Fanning won the 100 (13.35), New Underwood's Portia Wiebers won the 200 (27.46) and the 300 hurdles (49:00.00), Lakota Tech's Taylor Byerley won the 400 (1:03.00) and the 800 (2:31.34), Hill City's Paiton Flick won the 1600 (6:26.76), Newell's Bethany Mahaffy (14:29.08), New Underwood's relay team of Alyssa Scott, Madilyn Wulf, Kallie Flint and Mandie Chambliss won the 4x400 (4:43.41), Hill City's Cassidy Moody won the shot put (34 feet, 4 inches), Hill City's Whitney Edwards won the discus (100 feet, 8 inches), Kadoka Area's Rebecca Shuck won the high jump (5 feet, 3 inches), Lead-Deadwood's Clarissa Heisinger won the pole vault (8 feet, 6 inches), White River's Rhea Tucker won the long jump (16 feet, 1.25 inches) and New Underwood's Sydney Sobolewski won the triple jump (30 feet, 2.75 inches).

