PREP ROUNDUP: Hill City boys upset Belle Fourche in 8A playoffs

The No. 6 Hill City boys basketball team upset No. 3 Belle Fourche and advanced to the final of the Region 8A playoffs with a narrow 58-56 win over the Broncs on Tuesday.

The Rangers (8-13) will play at No. 2 Rapid City Christian (16-5) Friday, while Belle Fourche closes out the season at 13-8.

CUSTER 44, HOT SPRINGS 34: The Wildcats punched their ticket to the final round of the 8A playoffs with a win over the Bison.

Custer (11-10) will play St. Thomas More (18-2) on Friday, while Hot Springs finishes the season at 13-8.

Region 7A

TODD COUNTY 60, BENNETT COUNTY 52: The No. 4 Falcons earned a spot in the final round of the Region 7A playoffs with a win over the No. 5 Warriors.

Todd County (9-10) is at No. 1 Lakota Tech (14-5) on Friday, while Bennett County finishes the season at 7-11.

RED CLOUD 80, ST. FRANCIS INDIAN 47: The No. 2 Crusaders cruised to the final round of the 7A playoffs with a win over No. 7 St. Francis.

Red Cloud (14-6) takes on No. 3 Little Wound (15-6) in the next round on Friday, while the Warriors close out the season at 3-17.

LITTLE WOUND 65, PINE RIDGE 49: The No. 3 Mustangs advanced to the next round of the Region 7A playoffs with a win over the No. 6 Thorpes.

Pine Ridge finishes the season at 4-16.

Region 6A

WINNER 62, MCLAUGHLIN 31: The No. 1 Warriors carried a 36-17 lead into the half as they secured a spot in the final round of the Region 6A playoffs with a win over No. 8 McLaughlin on Tuesday.

Ethan Bartels led Winner with 16 points, Blake Volmer added 14 points and the duo of Slade Cournoyer and Shawn Hammerbeck tacked on nine apiece.

Cournoyer led the team on the boards with 11 rebounds.

Lane Lawrence led the Mustangs with 13 points, while Elias Sims finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Warriors (20-1) will host No. 4 Mobridge-Pollock (9-10) Friday, while McLaughlin closes out the season at 5-15.

MOBRIDGE-POLLOCK 73, CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE 71: Thanks to four double-figure scorers, No. 4 Mobridge-Pollock earned a victory over No. 5 Cheyenne-Eagle Butte.

Jackson Eisemann paced the Tigers (10-10) with 18 points, Michael Wald added 15 points, Ashton Pfitzer tacked on 12 points and Brady Bauer finished with 10.

Rance Harrison of CEB led all scorers with 25 points, while Teysean Eaglestaff added 19 points and eight boards.

The Braves finish the season at 8-11.

STANLEY COUNTY 63, CROW CREEK 50: No. 2 Stanley County earned a spot in the next round of the playoffs with a win over the No. 7 Chieftains on Tuesday.

Lathan Prince led the Buffaloes with 27 points, Stran Scott added 18 points and Cormac Duffy finished with 11.

Talon Comes Flying paced Crow Creek with 15 points.

Stanley County (14-7) will play Chamberlain (13-8) Friday, while the Chieftains finish the season at 7-14.

CHAMBERLAIN 75, DUPREE 27: The No. 3 Cubs advanced to the next round of the playoffs with a win over the No. 6 Tigers.

Dupree finished the season at 8-13.

Region 7B

WHITE RIVER 86, JONES COUNTY 61: Joe Sayler scored 42 points as the No. 1 Tigers cruised to a victory over No. 9 Jones County in the Region 7B playoffs on Tuesday.

Dylan Marshall scored 16 points on the way to netting his 1,000th career point for White River and Nic Marshall finished with 12 points, six boards and five assists.

The Tigers (17-2) will play No. 4 Wall (13-8) in a SoDak 16 qualifier on Friday, while the Coyotes finish the season at 8-14.

PHILIP 47, KADOKA AREA 46: The No. 3 Scotties scored the narrow victory over No. 6 Kadoka Area Tuesday night in Philip.

The Scotties (15-6) will play No. 2 Lyman (15-6) Friday, while the Kougars clos out the season at 11-10.

LYMAN 69, CRAZY HORSE 42: The No. 2 Raiders scored a win over the No. 7 Chiefs in the Region 7B playoffs on Tuesday.

Crazy Horse finish the season at 10-11.

Region 8B

HARDING COUNTY 80, TAKINI 23: No. 2 Harding County had no trouble in the first round of the Region 8B playoffs as they defeated No. 10 Takini.

The Ranchers (15-5) play No. 3 Faith (12-9) on Friday, while the Skyhawks close out the season at 2-19.

FAITH 78, MCINTOSH 34: The No. 3 Longhorns will get a chance to play for a SoDak 16 spot after defeating No. 6 McIntosh on Tuesday.

The Tigers closed out the season at 5-13.

TIMBER LAKE 67, TIOSPAYE TOPA 30: The No. 1 Panthers advanced to the final round of the Region 8B tournament with a win over the No. 8 Thunderhawks.

Timber Lake (17-3) will take on No. 4 Lemmon (12-9) Friday, while Tiospaye Topa finished at 4-15.

LEMMON 78, WAKPALA 52: The No. 4 Cowboys defeated No. 5 Wakpala in the first round of the Region 8B playoffs.

The Sioux clos out the season at 11-9.

