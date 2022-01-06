PREP ROUNDUP: Hill City girls edge Spearfish in overtime

The Hill City girls basketball team overcame a late deficit to score the narrow 58-54 victory over the Spartans in overtime Thursday night in Spearfish.

The Rangers jumped ahead early, carried a 10-point lead in the first quarter and led 12-10 heading into the second.

Spearfish fought back in the second and carried a one point advantage at 26-25 at the break.

After a 13-13 third, the Spartans led by seven heading into the final minutes of the fourth quarter and looked to close out the game.

The Rangers battled back and sent the game into overtime and took over from there to finish it out.

Abby Siemonsma led the way for Hill City with 19 points, Whitney Edwards chipped in with 15 points and Maggie Taylor finished with 13 points and eight rebounds.

Jozie Dana paced Spearfish with 13 points, Taylor Duncan added nine points and Mya Kochuten finished with eight.

The Rangers (3-3) will play Elkton-Lake Benton in the DSU Girls’ Classic at Dakota State University on Saturday, while the Spartans (3-4) travel to Brandon Valley Jan. 14.

WHITE RIVER 64, KADOKA AREA 53: The Tigers improved to 6-1 with a victory over the Kougars Thursday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Both teams will be back in action Saturday when White River plays West Central and Kadoka Area (6-2) hosts Colome.

Boys Basketball

SPEARFISH 85, HILL CITY 60: The Spartans snapped a four-game losing skid with a win over the Rangers.

Seth Hamilton and Antonio Serrano paced Spearfish with 18 points apiece, Ryan Heinert added 16 points and Trey Wood finished with 15.

Willy Walther led Hill City with 27 points, while Kobe Main tacked on nine.

The Spartans (3-4) travel to Brandon Valley Jan. 14, while the Rangers (0-4) host Edgemont at 7 p.m. Friday.

WHITE RIVER 75, KADOKA ARA 43: White River cruised to its second consecutive victory with a win over the Kougars on Thursday.

Joe Sayler led the way for the Tigers with 18 points and seven steals, Dylan Marshall added 16 points and six assists and Gavin Folkers finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.

Dawson Reckling paced Kadoka Area with 17 points and six rebounds, while Kash Block added 11 points.

White River (5-1) will host Bennett County Thursday, while the Kougars (2-3) host Colome on Saturday.

LYMAN 54, GREGORY 45: The Raiders bounced back from a loss to score a win over Gregory on Thursday.

Toby Estes led Lyman with 19 points, Colton Collins added 13 points and Jacob Sazue finished with 12.

Daniel Mitchell led the Gorillas with 24 points and eight rebounds, while Jordan Songer added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Raiders (3-1) will host Colome on Thursday, while Gregory (2-4) is at Wagner Tuesday.

TIMBER LAKE 51, FAITH 49: Dixon Booth hit a 3-point shot as time expired to lead Timber Lake past the Longhorns on Thursday.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Panthers (6-0) will play in the Redfield Classic Jan. 15, while Faith (4-2) hosts Harding County on Saturday.

Wrestling

Warriors win two at Chamberlain Triangular

The Winner wrestling team earned a pair of dual victories at the Chamberlain triangular on Thursday.

The Warriors defeated the Cubs 56-12 in their first matchup and followed it with a 59-22 victory over the Wildcats.

Despite losing to Winner, Custer was able to bounce back and pick up a 54-21 win over Chamberlain.

Gymnastics

Nachtigall, Hot Springs top quadrangular

The Hot Springs gymnastics team, led by Jaylen Nachtigall, finished first at the Rapid City Area Schools gymnastics quadrangular on Thursday.

Hot Springs led the team scored with 134.550, while Wall finished second with 109.600, Rapid City Central took third with 81.100 and Rapid City Stevens finished fourth with 72.950.

Nachtigall took first place in two events, including the all-around (34.650) and vault (8.950).

Kiera Allen helped the Bison finish first as she earned the top spot in the beam competition with a score of 9.0.

Lexi Petersen of Central also won a pair of events, including bars (8.750) and floor (9.200).

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0