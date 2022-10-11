PREP ROUNDUP: Hill City snaps 3-match losing skid with BHC win over STM

Despite dropping the first set, the Hill City volleyball team battled back to score a four-set victory over St. Thomas More Tuesday night in Rapid City.

The Cavaliers jumped out to solid start as they won the first set 25-19.

Unfortunately for STM, Hill City had an answer and maintained the momentum the rest of the way as they took the next three sets 25-19, 25-21 and 25-20.

Reese Ross led the way for the Cavaliers with 18 kills and four aces, Riley Gylten tacked on seven kills and Megan Lee added had four aces and four blocks.

Ariana King led the team in digs with 16, while Scarlet Grimshaw and Gretchen Henry chipped in with 14 apiece.

The Rangers (16-10) will play at Wall on Thursday, while St. Thomas More (14-14) hosts Custer.

RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 3, HOT SPRINGS 0: The Lady Comets cruised to a win over the Bison on Tuesday.

Christian won the first set 25-9, took the second 25-18 and closed it out with a 25-9 victory.

Olivia Kieffer paced the Comets with 18 kills, while Ana Egge added 11 kills and 12 digs.

Sophie DeWitt had 11 digs for Christian and Kylie Kallio led the team with 26 assists.

The Comets (25-6) will travel to Gordon-Rushville, Nebraska on Thursday, while the Bison (16-10) host Douglas.

RAPID CITY STEVENS 3, DOUGLAS 0: Rapid City Stevens bounced back from a loss to pick up a win over the Patriots on Tuesday.

The Raiders took the first set 25-17, won the second 25-19 and put the match away with a 25-17 third.

No other information was made available for this match.

Rapid City Stevens (16-7) will play at Sioux Falls O’Gorman on Friday, while Douglas (6-11) travels to Hot Springs Thursday.

PINE RIDGE 3, LITTLE WOUND 2: Pine Ridge snapped a four-match losing skid with a win over Little Wound.

Tuesday’s match was a back-and-forth affair, with the Thorpes taking the first set 25-17, followed by a pair of wins for the Mustangs (25-23 and 25-22).

Pine Ridge regained the momentum with a 25-17 win in the fourth and put the match away with a 15-6 fifth.

No other information was made available for this match.

The Thorpes (9-9) will host St. Francis Indian on Thursday, while Little Wound (8-11) hosts Jones County on Saturday.

KADOKA AREA 3, WHITE RIVER 1: The Kougars earned their second win in a row with a victory over the Tigers.

White River opened the match with a 25-19 win in the first set, but Kadoka Area stormed back to win the next three 25-19, 25-19 and 25-9.

No other information was made available for this match.

The Kougars (10-10) will play at Jones County Thursday, while the Tigers (10-10) travel to Colome.

CUSTER 3, RED CLOUD 2: After falling behind 2-1, the Wildcats fought back to score a hard-earned victory over the Crusaders.

The Wildcats grabbed the first set 25-23, but Red Cloud won the next two 25-8 and 25-17 for a 2-1 advantage.

From there, Custer regained the lead with a 27-25 fourth before closing it out with a 15-8 win in the fifth.

No other information was made available for this match.

The Wildcats (7-16) travel to St. Thomas More on Thursday, while Red Cloud (7-13) hosts Belle Fourche.

EDGEMONT 3, NEWELL 0: The Moguls ran past the Irrigators for a straight-set victory on Tuesday.

Edgemont scored the victory with 25-18, 25-15 and 26-24 wins.

No other information was made available for this match.

The Moguls (13-7) will host Hulett, Wyoming on Thursday, while Newell (19-6) travels to New Underwood.

PHILIP 3, WALL 0: The Scotties picked up their third victory in a row with a win over the Eagles Tuesday night in Wall.

Philip won the first set 25-16, took the second 25-21 and edged the Eagles for a 28-26 victory in the third.

No other information was made available for this match.

The Scotties (16-10) will play at Lyman on Thursday, while Wall (12-9) hosts Hill City.