PREP ROUNDUP: Hill City volleyball drops Sturgis in straight sets

The Hill City volleyball team earned its seventh win of the season after dropping Sturgis on Thursday.

Hill City won the first set 25-13, took the second 25-17 and put it away with a 25-22 third.

No statistics were made available for this match.

The Rangers (7-5) host Lead-Deadwood on Tuesday, while Sturgis (1-10) hosts Spearfish.

JONES COUNTY 3, STANLEY COUNTY 0: Jones County remained unbeaten with a straight-sets victory over the Buffaloes.

The Coyotes took the first set 25-16, edged Stanley County 27-25 in the second and put the match away with a 25-12 third.

No statistics were made available for this match.

Jones County (11-0) hosts Todd County on Thursday, while the Buffaloes (5-6) host Cheyenne-Eagle Butte on Saturday.

LAKOTA TECH 3, RED CLOUD 0: The Tatanka scored a straight-sets win over Red Cloud at home on Thursday.

Lakota Tech took the first set 25-23, won the second 25-17 and closed it out with a 25-15 third.

No statistics were made available for this match.

The Tatanka (3-1) travel to Hot Springs on Thursday, while the Crusaders (3-7) play at Rapid City Christian on Saturday.

FAITH 3, KADOKA AREA 1: The Longhorns fell behind early, but battled back to pick up the win over the Kougars.

Kadoka Area won the first set 25-23, but Faith won the next three 25-21, 25-10 and 26-24 to put the match away.

No statistics were made available for this match.

The Longhorns (7-7) travel to New Underwood on Thursday, while the Kougars (5-4) host Bennett County Sept. 27.

KIMBALL/WHITE LAKE 3, WINNER 1: The WiLdKats dropped the first set, but had little trouble the rest of the way as they defeated the Warriors.

Winner took the first set 25-20, but Kimball/White Lake won the second 25-15 and led 2-1 thanks to a 25-17 third.

The WiLdKats kept the momentum in the third and put the match away with a 25-18 victory.

No statistics were made available for this match.

Kimball/White Lake (4-4) will play in the Ipswich Subway Tournament on Saturday, while Winner (0-6) hosts Todd County on Saturday.

Football

CROW CREEK 50, CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE/TIOSPAYE TOPA 0: Crow Creek took a 44-0 lead into the half on its way to picking up a win over the Braves on Thursday.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Chieftains (3-1) host Marty Sept. 24, while Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Tiospaye Topa (0-4) hosts McLaughlin.

LITTLE WOUND 50, CRAZY HORSE 0: The Mustangs scored 22 unanswered points in the first quarter en route to a win over Crazy Horse.

No other information was made available for this game.

Little Wound (2-1) is at Pine Ridge next Friday, while the Chiefs (3-2) host Takini.

Boys Soccer

SPEARFISH 3, DOUGLAS/RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN/NEW UNDERWOOD 0: Spearfish earned its third win in a row after defeating Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood on Thursday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Spearfish (5-3-1) will play at Sturgis on Tuesday, while the Patriots (0-8) are at James Valley Christian on Saturday.

Girls Soccer

SPEARFISH 10, DOUGLAS/RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN/NEW UNDERWOOD 0: The Spartans cruised to their sixth win of the season with a victory over the Patriots.

No other information was made available for this game.

Spearfish (6-3) plays at Sturgis on Tuesday, while Douglas (0-7-1) hosts Rapid City Stevens Thursday.