PREP ROUNDUP: Hot Springs earns four-set win over STM

Despite losing to St. Thomas More earlier this month, the Hot Springs volleyball team got a little revenge as it earned a 3-1 victory over the Cavaliers in Rapid City Tuesday night.

The Bison took the early lead with a 25-23 win in the first set, before extending it to 2-0 with a 25-14 victory in the second.

STM gained some momentum after edging Hot Springs 26-24 in the third, but the Bison bounced back with a 25-14 win in the fourth.

Reese Ross led the way for the Cavs with 13 kills and three aces, Megan Lee added 11 kills and Enna Henry paced the team in digs with 13.

Ariana King chipped in with 13 assists and 11 digs for the Cavaliers, while Scarlet Grimshaw finished with 10 digs.

Hot Springs (8-4) will host Lakota Tech Thursday, while St. Thomas More (10-7) looks to bounce back at Rapid City Christian.

RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 3, BELLE FOURCHE 0: The Comets earned their seventh win in a row thanks to a victory over the Broncs on Tuesday.

Christian scored the narrow 27-25 win in the first set, took the second 25-20 and closed it out with a 25-16 third.

Ana Egge led the Comets with 19 kills and 26 digs, while Olivia Kieffer added 18 kills and Sophie DeWitt chipped in with 26 digs.

Kylie Kallio led Christian in assists with 40.

The Comets (16-3) will play at St. Thomas More on Thursday, while the Broncs (7-4) host a tournament on Saturday.

WALL 3, LYMAN 2: The Eagles took the last two sets as they picked up a comeback victory over the Raiders.

Lyman took the first set 25-20, but Wall bounced back to edge the Raiders 26-24 in the second.

After Lyman regained the lead with a 25-19 third, the Eagles won the next two sets 25-13 and 16-14.

No other information was made available for this match.

Wall (5-2) will play at White River on Thursday, while the Raiders (3-8) travel to Lower Brule Tuesday.

DOUGLAS 3, RED CLOUD 0: Douglas bounced back from a pair of losses to score a victory over the Crusaders.

The Patriots earned the 25-10 win in the first round, took the second 25-8 and put the match away with a 25-22 third.

No other information was made available for this match.

Douglas (4-10) will host Sturgis Sept. 29, while Red Cloud (3-8) hosts Lead-Deadwood on Tuesday.

SPEARFISH 3, STURGIS 0: The Spartans picked up their fourth win of the season after defeating the Scoopers on Tuesday.

Spearfish took the first set 25-19, cruised to a 25-9 victory in the second and finished out the match with a 25-19 third.

No other information was made available for this match.

The Spartans (4-14) will play at Custer on Thursday, while Sturgis (1-12) travels to Hot Springs on Tuesday.

PHILIP 3, WHITE RIVER 0: The Scotties earned their ninth win of the season after scoring a straight-set win over the Tigers.

Philip edged White River 28-26 in the first set, scored a hard fought 25-23 win in the second and finished it out with a 25-15 third.

No other information was made available for this match.

The Scotties (9-3) host Lead-Deadwood on Thursday, while the Tigers (4-6) travel to Wall.

LOWER BRULE 3, SUNSHINE BIBLE ACADEMY 1: The Lady Sioux secured their fourth win in a row with a victory over Sunshine Bible Academy.

Lower Brule took a 2-0 lead with a pair of 25-17 wins, but the Crusaders battled back to take the third 26-24.

The Lady Sioux regained the momentum in the fourth set and sealed the deal with a 25-21 win.

Lydia Lo led SBA with 10 assists and four aces, while Annaliese Vanzee finished with nine kills.

Lower Brule (4-3) will host Wessington Springs on Thursday, while the Crusaders (2-8) travel to Sully Buttes on Thursday.