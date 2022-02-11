PREP ROUNDUP: Hot Springs finishes 4th at state gymnastics competition

Jaylen Nachtigall's team-leading floor exercise helped carry the Hot Springs gymnastics team to a fourth place finish among eight schools at the Class A state team competition Friday at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.

The junior scored a 9.267 and coupled that with an 8.917 on the vault, 8.150 on the bars and 7.200 on the beam. Teammate Kiera Allen earned a 9.100 on her floor exercise and an 8.767 on the vault as the Bison finished with a combined score of 132.133 to end 3.200 points behind state champion Madison.

Peyton Stewart added an 8.167 on the bars, 8.700 on the floor exercise and 8.683 on the vault as Hot Springs served as the only West River representative among both Class A and Class AA.

The individual state competition is scheduled for a 9 a.m. start Saturday at the Corn Palace.

Girls Basketball

ST. THOMAS MORE 47, VIBORG-HURLEY 34: The St. Thomas More defense stepped up in the second half as it picked up the win over Viborg-Hurley at the DWU Classic at the Corn Palace in Mitchell on Friday.

The Cougars led 18-16 at the end of the first quarter and extended it to 28-22 at the break.

The Cavaliers defense took over from there, only allowing six points in the second half to seal the win.

Reese Ross led the way for STM with 21 points, including 12 in the opening quarter, while pulling in 11 rebounds.

The Cavaliers (15-3) will host Douglas on Tuesday.

RAPID CITY CENTRAL 35, HARRISBURG 29: The Cobblers bounced back from a loss to defeat the Tigers Friday.

Sadie Glade paced Central with 17 points.

The Cobblers (12-3) will be back in action at Yankton on Saturday.

WINNER 74, MCLAUGHLIN 18: The Warriors carried a 47-4 lead into the half as it cruised to a win over McLaughlin.

Bella Swedlund led Winner with 28 points and four steals, while Ava Craven chipped in with 11 points.

Lakeitha Weasel paced the Mustangs with 12 points.

The Warriors (9-7) will play at Platte-Geddes on Tuesday, while McLaughlin (3-12) is at Faith at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

WEBSTER 68, TIOSPA ZINA 32: Webster led 34-15 at the half as it ran past Tiospa Zina on Friday.

Jaden Banik and Paige Snell led Webster with 13 points apiece, while Kennedee Bissonette finished with 13 for the Wambdi.

Tiospa Zina closed out the regular season at 1-17.

SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN 39, BELLE FOURCHE 26: The Chargers secured their 15th win of the season with a victory over the Broncs at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.

No other information was made available for this game.

Belle Fourche (11-7) is back in action when it hosts Faith on Friday.

STURGIS 61, HOT SPRINGS 22: The Scoopers rebounded from a loss to defeat Hot Springs Friday night in Sturgis.

No other information was made available for this game.

Sturgis (4-13) will host Red Cloud on Thursday, while the Bison (4-13) take on the Crusaders at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Boys Basketball

WINNER 64, MCLAUGHLIN 19: Blake Volmer scored 22 points and pulled in eight rebounds to lead Winner to a victory over the Mustangs.

Slade Cournoyer and Elijah Peterson chipped in with eight points apiece for the Warriors.

Lane Lawrence led McLaughlin with nine points, while Rayden Bull Head finished with 11 rebounds.

Winner (16-1) will play at Platte-Geddes on Tuesday, while the Mustangs (5-8) travel to Miller on Monday.

HARRISBURG 85, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 50: The Tigers jumped ahead early and didn’t look back en route to a win over the Cobblers.

Ethan Determan led Harrisburg with 21 points, while Gavin Aasheim finished with 12.

Reno Lowe paced Central with 15 points and Jace Brown tacked on 11.

The Cobblers (4-11) will play at Yankton at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

LITTLE WOUND 84, PINE RIDGE 69: Wakiyan Cuny scored his 1,000th point as Little Wound defeated the Thorpes.

Cuny paced the Mustangs with 30 points, Trey Yellow Boy added 16 points and Dylan Cuny finished with 14.

Clayton Apple paced Pine Ridge with 19 points, while Juan Espinosa and Lewis Ten Fingers finished with 14 points apiece.

Little Wound (12-4) hosts Lower Brule Monday, while the Thorpes (3-11) host Crazy Horse at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

GREGORY 58, SCOTLAND 42: The Gorillas pulled away from Scotland in the fourth quarter to pick up the win on Friday.

Daniel Mitchell led Gregory with 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Cruz Klundt finished with 19 points, 10 boards and seven assists.

Stephen Johnson paced Scotland with 13 points.

The Gorillas (11-7) will host Bridgewater-Emery at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

STURGIS 42, HOT SPRINGS 35: The Scoopers earned a big win over Hot Springs at home on Friday night.

No other information was made available for this game.

Sturgis (4-13) hosts Red Cloud on Thursday, while the Bison (12-4) play at the Crusaders at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Wrestling

STURGIS 66, SPEARFISH 11: The Scoopers had little trouble Friday night as they defeated the Spartans in a dual.

No other information was made available for this match.

Both teams will compete in the Region 4A tournament in Feb. 19 at Douglas High School in Box Elder.

