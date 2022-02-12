PREP ROUNDUP: Hot Springs' Kiera Allen places 3rd at state gymnastics individual meet

Hot Springs sophomore Kiera Allen finished with an all-around score of 35.350 to place third at the Class A state gymnastics individual competition Saturday at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.

Allen's best performance came on the bars where she scored an 8.733 to place third. She also came in fourth on the beam with a score of 8.883, eighth in the floor exercise with a 9.017 and 10th on the vault with an 8.817. She ended 1.783 points shy of state champion Paige Simon of Deuel among 21 qualifying athletes.

Bison junior Jaylen Nachtigall finished in eighth place with a score of 33.800, her best performance coming on the floor exercise where she earned a 9.033, and Peyton Stewart ended in 10th place with a 33.600, picking up an 8.950 on her floor exercise.

Girls Basketball

YANKTON 38, No. 4 RAPID CITY CENTRAL 36: Yankton outscored the Cobblers 10-1 in the final four minutes of regulation to pick up the upset win on Saturday.

Claire Tereshinski led the Gazelles with 17 points, while Molly Savey finished with eight.

Sadie Glade paced Central with 15 points.

The Cobblers (12-4) will host Huron on Friday, before hosting Mitchell Saturday.

No. 3 RAPID CITY STEVENS 48, HARRISBURG 38: The Raiders won their third game in a row with a victory over the Tigers on Saturday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Rapid City Stevens (14-2) will host Mitchell on Friday.

TODD COUNTY 45, MILLER 33: The Falcons bounced back from a loss to defeat Miller on Saturday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Todd County (7-7) will host Little Wound on Tuesday.

WALL 63, STANLEY COUNTY 36: The Eagles cruised to their 16th win of the season after defeating Stanley County on Saturday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Wall (16-2) hosts Oelrichs Tuesday, before closing out the regular season with a home game against Hill City on Friday.

RED CLOUD 71, HOT SPRINGS 32: Despite dropping their last contest, the Crusaders ran past the Bison Saturday night in Red Cloud.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Crusaders (15-2) will play at Sturgis on Thursday, while Hot Springs (4-13) hosts Edgemont on Tuesday.

Boys Basketball

YANKTON 59, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 39: The Bucks led early as it scored the win over Rapid City Central.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Cobblers (4-12) will travel to Huron on Friday.

HARRISBURG 71, RAPID CITY STEVENS 64: The Tigers pulled away to pick up a win over the Raiders.

No other information was made available for this game.

Rapid City Stevens (8-8) looks to bounce back when it travels to Mitchell on Friday.

JONES COUNTY 71, ST. FRANCIS INDIAN 47: The Coyotes used a 34-16 second half to defeat the Warriors.

No other information was made available for this game.

Jones County (4-13) is at New Underwood Monday, while St. Francis (2-13) hosts Cheyenne-Eagle Butte on Tuesday.

RED CLOUD 52, HOT SPRINGS 46: Red Cloud got back on track with a win over a tough Hot Springs team on Saturday.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Crusaders (12-5) will travel to Sturgis on Thursday, while the Bison (12-5) host St. Thomas More on Tuesday.

Wrestling

Scotties finish first at Badlands Brawlers tourney

The Philip wrestling team took home the team title at the Badlands Brawlers tournament in Wall on Saturday.

The Scotties finished first with 150, Rapid City Central was second with 129, Lyman took third with 79, Newell earned fourth place with 64 and Bennett County rounded out the top five with 42.

Philip had four first-place winners, including Kipp Cordes at 120 pounds, Ryker Peterson at 138, Blair Blasius at 160 and Burk Blasius at 170.

Other area winners include, Jager McCarthy of Central at 106 pounds, Gavin Risse of Bennett County at 113, Hunter Collins (126) and Kellen Griffith (132) of Lyman, Chase VanDerBoom of Newell (145), Trace Wagner of Lyman (152), Brody Knapp (182) and Jaxon Morrison (195) of Central, Rocky Wiedman of Todd County (220) and Colton Niles of Newell (285).

Winner takes top spot at Huron Invite

The Warriors finished with a team score of 231 as they scored the top spot over the rest of the field at the Huron Invitational on Saturday.

Aberdeen Central came in second with 191, while Bon Homme/Scotland rounded out the top three with 163.

Winner had five individual first-place finishers, including Maxton Brozik at 113 pounds, Karson Keiser at 120, Kaden Keiser at 145, Jack Peters at 152 and Riley Orel at 160.

