 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
PREP ROUNDUP

PREP ROUNDUP: Hot Springs' run ends in 11B semifinals

  • Updated
  • 0
110522-HotSprings.JPG

Hot Springs' Preston Iverson carries the ball during the Bison's class 11B semifinal game against Elk Point-Jefferson on Friday night in Elk Point.

 Trey Kaul / 605 Sports

The No. 3 Elk Point-Jefferson football team earned a spot in the Class 11B state championship game with a 47-14 win over No. 7 Hot Springs on Friday night in Elk Point.

Noah McDermott was 7 of 9 for 226 yards and two touchdowns, while Devon Schmitz finished with 115 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Preston Iverson led the way for the Bison with 75 yards on the ground and Landon Iverson chipped in with 48 yards and a pair of TDs.

The Huskies (11-0) will play Winner next Friday at the DakotaDome, while the Bison finished the season at 8-3.

WINNER 46, MCCOOK CENTRAL/MONTROSE 6: The No. 1 Warriors cruised to another 11B state title appearance with a win over No. 5 McCook Central/Montrose on Friday night in Winner.

People are also reading…

Aiden Barfuss paced the Warriors with 164 rushing yards and three touchdowns.  

Winner (11-0) will play Elk Point-Jefferson next Friday.

WARNER 63, HARDING COUNTY/BISON 20: No. 1 Warner had 377 total yards as it scored the win over No. 4 Harding County/Bison on Friday.

Hunter Cramer of Warner rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns, while Charlie Dulany added 59 rushing yards and two TDs.

Rylee Veal had a big game for the Ranchers, finishing with 242 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The Monarchs (11-0) will play Gregory in the state title game on Friday, while Harding County/Bison finished at 8-3.

Volleyball

SIOUX FALLS WASHINGTON 3, RAPID CITY STEVENS 1: Despite dropping the first set, the Warriors earned a four-set victory over Rapid City Stevens.

No other information was made available for this match.

The Raiders (22-11) will host Sioux Falls Lincoln today at 1:30 p.m.

SIOUX FALLS LINCOLN 3, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 0: Sioux Falls Lincoln cruised to a straight-set victory over the Cobblers in Rapid City on Friday.

No other information was made available for this match.

Rapid City Central (3-30) will close out the regular season when it hosts Sioux Falls Washington today at 1 p.m.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Nov. 1

Your Two Cents for Nov. 1

Whatever happened to the time when parents were held responsible for feeding and raising their kids? With all the welfare benefits available, …

Your Two Cents for Nov. 3

Your Two Cents for Nov. 3

If you want all the problems of California, Colorado, Illinois and New York, vote for Democrats. But I think we South Dakotans are smarter than that.

Your Two Cents for Nov. 4

Your Two Cents for Nov. 4

Separating cannabis sales and alcohol sales seems like a double standard when we allow alcohol to be sold alongside prescription drugs. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge in Pelosi attack case worked with daughter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News