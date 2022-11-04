PREP ROUNDUP: Hot Springs' run ends in 11B semifinals

The No. 3 Elk Point-Jefferson football team earned a spot in the Class 11B state championship game with a 47-14 win over No. 7 Hot Springs on Friday night in Elk Point.

Noah McDermott was 7 of 9 for 226 yards and two touchdowns, while Devon Schmitz finished with 115 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Preston Iverson led the way for the Bison with 75 yards on the ground and Landon Iverson chipped in with 48 yards and a pair of TDs.

The Huskies (11-0) will play Winner next Friday at the DakotaDome, while the Bison finished the season at 8-3.

WINNER 46, MCCOOK CENTRAL/MONTROSE 6: The No. 1 Warriors cruised to another 11B state title appearance with a win over No. 5 McCook Central/Montrose on Friday night in Winner.

Aiden Barfuss paced the Warriors with 164 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Winner (11-0) will play Elk Point-Jefferson next Friday.

WARNER 63, HARDING COUNTY/BISON 20: No. 1 Warner had 377 total yards as it scored the win over No. 4 Harding County/Bison on Friday.

Hunter Cramer of Warner rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns, while Charlie Dulany added 59 rushing yards and two TDs.

Rylee Veal had a big game for the Ranchers, finishing with 242 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The Monarchs (11-0) will play Gregory in the state title game on Friday, while Harding County/Bison finished at 8-3.

Volleyball

SIOUX FALLS WASHINGTON 3, RAPID CITY STEVENS 1: Despite dropping the first set, the Warriors earned a four-set victory over Rapid City Stevens.

No other information was made available for this match.

The Raiders (22-11) will host Sioux Falls Lincoln today at 1:30 p.m.

SIOUX FALLS LINCOLN 3, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 0: Sioux Falls Lincoln cruised to a straight-set victory over the Cobblers in Rapid City on Friday.

No other information was made available for this match.

Rapid City Central (3-30) will close out the regular season when it hosts Sioux Falls Washington today at 1 p.m.