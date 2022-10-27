PREP ROUNDUP: Hot Springs stuns again, upsets Roncalli to reach 11B semis

The No. 7 Hot Springs High School football team earned a spot in the semifinal round of the Class 11B football playoffs with a 28-0 upset win over No. 2 Aberdeen Roncalli at Dacotah Bank Stadium in Aberdeen on Thursday.

The Bison struck late in the opening quarter as Landon Iverson found the end zone on a 27-yard run with a little over a minute remaining.

Neither team was able to score in the second quarter, despite both having field-goal opportunities.

Hot Springs added to its lead late in the third quarter on a 5-yard touchdown run from Preston Iverson that capped a 94-yard drive.

Preston Iverson added another 5-yard touchdown run a little over two minutes later to make it 21-0 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bison put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter when Landon Iverson scored his second touchdown of the day on an 8-yard run.

Landon Iverson also chipped in on the defensive end with an interception in the end zone in the second half.

Up next, Hot Springs (8-2) will travel to Elk Point-Jefferson to take on the No. 3 Huskies on Friday for a chance to play in the Class 11B state title game.

WINNER 32, DEUEL 8: The No. 1 Warriors advanced to semifinal round of the 11B playoffs with a win over the No. 8 Cardinals in Winner on Thursday.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Warriors (10-0) will play McCook Central/Montrose for a spot in the state title game on Friday.

Class 9A

LYMAN 34, CASTLEWOOD 16: No. 2 Lyman scored 16 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to pick up a second-round victory over No. 7 Castlewood on Thursday.

Teagan Gourneau led the way for the Raiders with 19 carries for 75 yards and three touchdowns, while completing 12 passes for 109 yards and a score.

Tance Wagner chipped in with 18 carries for 99 yards.

Lane Tvedt paced the Warriors with eight completions for 160 yards and two touchdowns.

Lyman (9-1) will play No. 3 Gregory in the semifinals on Friday.

GREGORY 34, WOLSEY-WESSINGTON 19: The No.3 Gorillas captured a spot in the 9A semifinals with a win over No. 6 Wolsey-Wessington.

Rylan Peck led Gregory with 12 carries for 175 yards and two touchdowns, while going 7-for-17 for 120 yards and a pair of TDs.

The Gorillas (9-1) will take on Lyman on Friday.

HARDING COUNTY/BISON 20, PHILIP 15: No. 20 Harding County/Bison scored a walkoff touchdown to edge No. 5 Philip in the second round of the playoffs on Thursday.

Trailing 15-14 with the ball on their own 38-yard line, the Ranchers set themselves up as Kelby Hett connected on a 44-yard pass to Gage Gilbert.

Hett then found Kaden Green on an 18-yard pass in the end zone as time expired to complete the comeback victory.

Harding Co./Bison was led by Hett, who had 12 completions for 216 yards and three touchdowns, while Rylee Veal had 25 carries for 180 yards.

Jess Jones paced the Scotties with seven completions for 119 yards and two touchdowns.

The Ranchers (8-2) will play at No. 1 Warner in the semifinals on Friday, while Philip closed out the season at 8-2.

Class 11AAA

SIOUX FALLS O’GORMAN 29, RAPID CITY STEVENS 20: No. 2 Sioux Falls O’Gorman advanced to the semifinal round of the Class 11AAA playoffs with a win over No. 7 Rapid City Stevens on Thursday.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Raiders closed out the season at 3-7.

Class 11AA

PIERRE 42, STURGIS 14: No. 1 Pierre cruised to a win over No. 8 Sturgis on the first round of the Class 11AA playoffs on Thursday.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Scoopers closed out the season at 4-6.

ABERDEEN CENTRAL 34, SPEARFISH 7: The No. 3 Golden Eagles carried a 20-0 advantage into the half as they scored a victory over No. 6 Spearfish.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Spartans closed out the season at 4-6.