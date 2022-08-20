PREP ROUNDUP: Hot Springs stuns Redfield on late interception, touchdown

After intercepting a third-down pass deep in its own territory with under three minutes to play, the Hot Springs football team executed a 95-yard drive on just four plays and scored a game-tying touchdown on a 24-yard run by quarterback Preston Iverson with 1:46 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Bison converted the ensuing point-after-try to pull ahead 14-13, then Cameron Maciejewski picked off a pass on Redfield's last chance to seal the season-opening win for Hot Springs on the road.

The Bison (1-0) host McCook Central/Montrose on Saturday.

T-D/A/AC/DC 44, Hill City 8: Isaac Dean return a second-quarter kickoff 84 yards for his team's lone score of the game as Hill City dropped its season opener to Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian on Saturday on the road.

Devin Buehler had two interceptions on defense for the Rangers (0-1).

The Thunderhawks (1-0) took a 14-0 lead through one quarter, then built a 21-8 advantage at halftime before pulling away with a 37-8 lead through three periods and tacking on an extra score in the fourth.

Hill City hosts Lead-Deadwood (0-1) on Friday at Ranger Field.

Girls Tennis

The Rapid City Stevens girls tennis team earned a pair of double-bagel wins Saturday in a 7-2 victory over Yankton on the road to remain unbeaten on the young season.

Anna Mueller and Evelyn Haar, playing in Flight 3 and Flight 6 singles for the Raiders (6-0), respectively, picked up 6-0, 6-0 wins over Paige Mitzel and Meagan Scott. Peyton Ogle beat Sabrina Krajewski 6-0, 6-4 in Flight 2, Kaiya Parkin topped Frannie Kouri 6-1, 6-3 in Flight 4 and Bella Scott bested Kara Koerner 6-0, 6-1 in Flight 5.

Ali Scott picked up the only loss in singles for Stevens, falling in a tight 5-7, 6-3, 7-10 match to Nora Krajewski in Flight 1.

In doubles, Bella Scott and Kaiya Parkin defeated Mitzel and Kori 6-1, 6-3 in Flight 2, and Lindsey Pfingston teamed up with Mueller to beat Koerner and Meagan Scott 6-1, 6-0. Haar and Sophie Schmid dropped a 6-2, 6-1 result to Krajewski's in Flight 1.

The Raiders return to the court Thursday against Pierre in the Rapid City Invite at Sioux Park.

Boys Soccer

Sioux Falls Lincoln 1, Rapid City Stevens 0: Simon Woods's goal in the 13th minute wound up being the decider as the Patriots handed the Raiders their first loss of the season Saturday at Yankton Trail Park in Sioux Falls.

Stevens (2-1-1) put just five of 17 shots on goal, while Lincoln (2-1-0) finished with seven shots on target.

The Raiders host Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Friday and Sioux Falls Jefferson on Saturday at Sioux Park.

Sioux Falls Washington 4, Rapid City Central 0: The Cobblers were shut out by the Warriors on Saturday at Yankton Trail Park in Sioux Falls.

No other information was made available.

Central (1-3-0) host Sioux Falls Jefferson on Friday.

Sturgis 4, Huron 3: The Tigers scored a narrow win over the Scoopers on Saturday at Woodle Field in Sturgis.

No other information was made available.

Sturgis (2-1-0) is at Belle Fourche on Tuesday.

Sioux Falls Christian 8, Belle Fourche 0: The Broncs were blanked by the Chargers on Saturday at Roundup Sports Complex in Belle Fourche.

No other information was made available.

Belle Fourche (2-1-0) hosts Sturgis on Tuesday.

Freeman Acad. 7, Custer 0: The Wildcats dropped the program's inaugural game Saturday in Freeman.

No other information was made available.

Custer (0-1-0) hosts St. Thomas More on Tuesday.

Girls Soccer

Rapid City Central 2, Sioux Falls Washington 2: The Cobblers surrendered a game-tying goal with eight minutes remaining Saturday to finish in a draw with the Warriors and remain winless on the season.

Eighth grader Mercy Godfrey scored in the eighth minute to give Central an early lead before Washington tied it up in the 25th minute. Eighth grader Rylee Healy scored in the 59th minute as the Cobblers went up 2-1, but Ella Vis evened the contest in the 72nd minute with a penalty kick goal.

Central (0-3-1) hosts Sioux Falls Jefferson on Friday at Sioux Park.

Sioux Falls Lincoln 3, Rapid City Stevens 0: The Raiders suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of the Patriots on Saturday.

No other information was made available.

Stevens (3-1-0) hosts Sioux Falls Washington on Friday at Sioux Park.

Sturgis 10, Huron 0: The Scoopers scored a big shutout win over the Tigers on Saturday at Woodle Field.

No other information was made available.

Sturgis (1-1-0) is at Belle Fourche on Tuesday.

St. Thomas More 2, Groton Area 0: The Tigers blanked the Cavaliers Saturday at Dakota Fields.

No other information was made available.

STM (0-2-0) travels to Dakota Valley on Friday.

Sioux Falls Christian 10, Belle Fourche 1: The Broncs fell in a blowout to the Chargers on Saturday at Roundup Sports Complex in Belle Fourche.

No other information was made available.

Belle Fourche (0-2-0) hosts Sturgis on Tuesday.