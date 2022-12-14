PREP ROUNDUP: Joe Sayler scores 2,000th point in LNI opener

White River’s Joe Sayler became the 44th South Dakota high school boys basketball player to score 2,000 career point as the Tigers earned an 82-52 victory over Marty in the play-in round of the Lakota Nation Invitational on Wednesday.

White River jumped out to a 46-25 lead at the half and a held off the Braves the rest of the way to seal the victory.

Sayler, a senior, led the way for the Tigers with 34 points, while Nicolas Marshall chipped in with 29 points and six rebounds.

Benicio Zephier paced Marty with 19 points and Terrill Rave finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

The Tigers (2-0) will play Todd County in the opening round of the Oceti Sakowin bracket at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, while the Braves (0-2) play Little Wound in the Matosica bracket in the Ice Arena at 9:30 a.m.

TODD COUNTY 55, LITTLE WOUND 45: The Falcons picked up a win over Little Would on the opening day of the LNI.

Ray Crow led Todd County (1-1) with 24 points and eight rebounds.

Tristen Kills Small paced the Mustangs (1-1) with 13 points, while Tatanka Catches Enemy finished with 11.

LOWER BRULE 65, MCLAUGHLIN 37: The Sioux jumped out to a 37-11 advantage at the half as they cruised to a win over McLaughlin.

Gavin Thigh led Lower Brule with 29 points, Lane Gray chipped in with 14 points and Brian LaRoche Jr. finished with 13.

Elias Sims led the Mustangs with 10 points and six boards.

The Sioux (2-0) will play Pine Ridge in the Oceti Sakowin bracket 6:30 p.m. Thursday, while McLaughlin (1-1) takes on Tiospa Zina in the Matosica bracket at 6:30 p.m.

PINE RIDGE 66, TIOSPA ZINA 53: Pine Ridge pulled away in the second half to score a win over Tiospa Zina on Wednesday.

Kanye Hollow Horn led the Thorpes (1-0) with 16 points, Justin Eagle added 12 points and Bradley Jensen finished with 10.

Sierra Storm led the Wambdi (1-1) with 17 points, Nate Thompson chipped in with 15 and Mike Smith finished with 10.

RED CLOUD 66, WALL 40: Led by a trio of double-digit scorers, Red Cloud earned a spot in the Oceti Sakowin bracket with a win over the Eagles.

Josiah Cottier led the Crusaders with 19 points, Wally Left Hand tacked on 18 points and Adriano Rama finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Cedar Amiotte paced Wall with 12 points.

Red Cloud (2-0) will play Rapid City Christian Thursday at 3:30 p.m., while Wall (1-1) takes on Crow Creek in the Matosica bracket in the Ice Arena.

LAKOTA TECH 73, ST. FRANCIS 30: Lakota Tech carried a 43-8 lead into the half as they cruised in the play-in round of the LNI on Wednesday.

Marvin Richard III led the Tatanka with 20 points, while Wakiyan Cuny and Kendrell Rooks chipped in with 10 points apiece.

Hocakan Two Eagle paced the Warriors with 13 points.

Lakota Tech (1-0) will take on Custer in the opening round of the Oceti Sakowin bracket at 12:30 p.m., while St. Francis (0-1) plays Cheyenne-Eagle Butte in the Matosica bracket at 3:30 p.m. in the Ice Arena.

CUSTER 67, CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE 44: The Wildcats cruised to a spot in the Oceti Sakowin bracket of the LNI with a win over Cheyenne-Eagle Butte.

Rhett Lowe paced Custer (1-0) with 21 points and Kyle Virtue finished with 20.

MacKenzie Cass led the way for the Braves (0-3) with 28 points and seven rebounds.

Girls

Lakota Nation Invitational

LAKOTA TECH 81, MARTY 26: Thanks to a balanced scoring attack, the Tatanka ran past Marty in the play-in round of the Lakota Nation Invitational on Wednesday.

Tawney Rodriguez led Lakota Tech with 13 points, Mya Mills and Jodene Hunter added 11 each and Shayla Bravo finished with 10.

Rozario Zephier paced the Braves with 13 points.

The Tatanka (1-0) will play Wall in the first round of the Oceti Sakowin bracket Thursday at 2 p.m., while Marty (0-1) plays Todd County in the Matosica bracket at 2 p.m.

WALL 69, TODD COUNTY 50: The Eagles led 42-22 at the half as they went on to pick up a win over Todd County on the first day of the LNI.

Rhea Tucker led Wall (2-0) with 21 points, while Paige Kjerstad chipped in with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Alexis Stephan tacked on 15 points for the Eagles.

Lesleen Makes Room For Them paced the Falcons (0-2) with 15 points, while Julissa Shaw chipped in with 12.

Skye Looking Horse and Pe’ta Brave added 10 points apiece for Todd County.

RED CLOUD 72, MCLAUGHLIN 36: The Crusaders used a 37-16 second half to pull away from the Mustangs.

Ahslan Blount led Red Cloud with 21 points, while the duo of Jewelia LeBeau and Lolo Carlow added 11 points apiece.

Mari Jo Richards paced McLaughlin with nine points.

The Crusaders (3-0) will play Dupree Thursday at 5 p.m., while the Mustangs (1-2) take on Crow Creek in the Matosica bracket at 5 p.m.

DUPREE 63, CROW CREEK 52: The Tigers scored a win over Crow Creek in the play-in round of the Lakota Nation Invitational.

Rylin Rousseau led the way for Dupree (1-2) with 23 points, Daci Lends His Horse added 13 points and Taylee Jewett finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Kharmon Wells paced the Chieftains (1-1) with 17 points, while Ronessa Sazue added 16.

WHITE RIVER 52, LOWER BRULE 36: The Tigers earned a spot in the Oceti Sakowin bracket with a win over Lower Brule on Wednesday.

Maleena Brave paced White River with 15 points and nine rebounds, while Kamaria Krogman chipped in with 11 points.

Courtney Traversie led the Sioux with 12 points and 12 rebounds, while Laci Middletent finished with 13 boards.

The Tigers (2-0) will play Custer at 11 a.m., while Lower Brule (1-1) plays Pine Ridge at 11 a.m.

CUSTER 65, PINE RIDGE 21: The Wildcats outscored the Thorpes 40-17 in the first half to score a win in their play-in matchup.

Allyson Cass led Custer (1-0) with 25 points, while Alice Sedlacek finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Tristiana Brewer paced Pine Ridge (0-1) with nine points.

LITTLE WOUND 54, CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE 34: Little Wound jumped out to an early lead and didn’t look back as it scored a win over the Braves.

Taiyah Pourier led the Mustangs with 15 points and Lalanni Janis finished with 12.

Tiana Johnson led the way for Cheyenne-Eagle Butte with 11 points.

Little Wound (1-2) will play Rapid City Christian Thursday at 2 p.m., while the Braves (0-2) take on St. Francis at 2 p.m.