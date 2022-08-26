PREP ROUNDUP: Kadoka football scores big win over Harding Co./Bison

Thanks to 343 yards on the ground, Kadoka Area improved to 2-0 to open the season as they earned a 40-22 win over Harding County/Bison on Friday night in Kadoka.

Despite the score being tied at 22-all at the half, Kadoka Area scored 18 unanswered points in the second half to seal the victory.

Gus Stout led Kadoka Area with 138 yards on 16 carries, while Reece Ohrtman had 14 carries for 56 yards and three touchdowns.

Rylee Veal led the way for Harding County/Bison with 19 carries for 105 yards and a touchdown, while Braden Routier finished with nine carries for 54 yards and two touchdowns.

The Kougars will play at Lyman Friday, while the Ranchers (1-1) look to bounce back when they host Faith.

WALL 49, PHILIP 14: The Eagles carried a 49-8 lead into the fourth quarter as they defeated the Scotties.

Burk Blasius led Wall with 12 carries for 139 yards and a touchdown, while completing 5 of 11 passes for 119 yards and a pair of scores.

Cedar Amiotte had 11 carries for 120 yards and two touchdowns, while Rylan McDonnell caught two passes for 61 yards and a TD.

Ryker Peterson paced Philip with 12 carries for 77 yards and a touchdown.

The Eagles (2-0) will host New Underwood Friday, while the Scotties host Bennett County.

JONES COUNTY 41, SUNSHINE BIBLE ACADEMY 0: Jones County finished with 457 yards of total offense as it ran past Sunshine Bible Academy on Friday.

Matthew Birkeland paced the Coyotes with 173 yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns and Gunnar Whitney had 12 carries for 50 yards and a touchdown.

Quarterback Kaden Kinsley completed nine passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns, while carrying the ball 10 times for 86 yards and a score.

Jones County (1-1) will play at White River on Friday.

GREGORY 60, WOLSEY-WESSINGTON 34: The Gorillas kicked off the season with a win over Wolsey-Wessington.

Rylan Peck had a big game for Gregory, passing for 103 yards and two touchdowns on five completions, while scoring three TDs on 15 carries for 131 yards.

Gregory will play at Platte-Geddes on Friday.

FAITH 46, NEWELL 0: The Longhorns had little trouble Friday as they cruised to a win over the Irrigators.

No stats were made available for this game.

Faith (2-0) will play at Harding County/Bison Friday, while Newell (1-1) hosts Timber Lake.

WHITE RIVER 22, BENNETT COUNTY 20: White River edged Bennett County and earned its first win of the season.

No stats were made available for this game.

The Tigers (1-1) host Jones County Friday, while the Warriors (0-2) travel to Philip.

Girls Tennis

The Rapid City Stevens girls tennis team topped two of the three flights in doubles competition on the second day of the Rapid City Invite at Sioux Park.

The Raiders cruised in Flight 3 doubles thanks to a trio of wins from Anna Mueller and Lindsey Pfingston, including a 10-1 victory over Mitchell’s Elle Clement and Mia Larson in the championship match.

In Flight 2, Kaiya Parkin and Scott had a tougher time, but eventually scored the 10-6 win over Mitchell’s Carsyn Weich and Harbor Blindauer in the title match.

In Flight 1, St. Thomas More’s Katelyn Denholm and Sophia Meyer advanced to the championship match after defeating Evelyn Haar and Sophie Schmid of Stevens, but fell just short against Pierre.

Singles competition kicks off at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Boys Soccer

RAPID CITY STEVENS 5, SIOUX FALLS ROOSEVELT 0: Rapid City Stevens put 17 shots on frame, netting five goals as the Raiders overwhelmed Sioux Falls Roosevelt Sioux Park Stadium Friday night.

Gabe Cox had a pair of goals and Sam Tschetter scored once and had an assist in leading the Raiders, 3-1-1.

Zack Williams and Tanner Ward also found the net for the hosts. Ward launched a free kick from more than 40 yards away that sailed just above the outstretched hands of the Roosevelt keeper.

The Raiders took 24 shots in the contest with 17 on frame. Roosevelt took just three shots, two on free kicks that sailed over the net.

Ryan Gaughan also had an assist for Stevens.

The Raiders will host Sioux Falls Jefferson at 11 A.M. today in a game moved to the Dakota Fields Soccer Complex due to vandalism at the Noordermeer Field.

SIOUX FALLS JEFFERSON 3, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 2: Andrew Hirsch scored the game-winning goal in the 41st minute to give the Cavaliers a win over the Cobblers.

Jefferson struck first as Mason Koch scored in the seventh minute, but Jacob Mellum had an answer for Central less than six minutes later.

The Patriots regained the lead in the 29th minute, but Riley Roe answered five minutes later to tie the match at 2-2.

The Cobblers (1-4) will host Sioux Falls Roosevelt today at 11 a.m.

Girls Soccer

RAPID CITY CENTRAL 1, SIOUX FALLS JEFFERSON 1: The Cobblers and Cavaliers played to a 1-1 draw in Rapid City on Friday night.

Lanie Weaver gave Central the lead in the 29th minute, but Kassidy Larsen tied the match in the 76th minute.

Neither team was able to find the back of the net the rest of the way.

The Cobblers (0-3-2) will host Sioux Falls Roosevelt today at 9 a.m.

YANKTON 4, DOUGLAS/RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN/NEW UNDERWOOD 0: Yankton scored three second half goals on its way to a win over the Patriots.

No other information was made available for this game.

Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood (0-3-1) is at Sioux Falls O’Gorman today at 9 a.m.

Volleyball

ABERDEEN CENTRAL 3, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 1: Aberdeen Central won the first two sets on their way to scoring a victory over the Cobblers.

The Golden Eagles won the first two sets 25-9 an 25-17, but Rapid City Central battled back to win the third, 25-19.

Aberdeen Central regained the momentum in the fourth and closed it out with a 25-8 victory.

No stats were made available for this match.

The Cobblers (1-1) is at Pierre today at 2 p.m.

PIERRE 3, RAPID CITY STEVENS 1: The Governors took the last two sets as they picked up the victory over Rapid City Stevens.

Pierre opened the match with a 25-21 win, but the Raiders didn’t fold as they earned a 25-18 victory in the second.

The Governors put the match away with 25-9 and 25-21 wins in the next two sets.

No stats were made available for this game.

Rapid City Stevens (0-1) is at Aberdeen Central today at 1:30 p.m.