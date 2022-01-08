PREP ROUNDUP: Kyran Urban's double-double powers Edgemont boys to first win

Thanks in part to a fast start, the Edgemont boys basketball team picked up its first win of the season with a 34-18 victory over Sioux County, Nebraska on Saturday.

The Moguls cruised ahead early and gained a 16-4 lead heading into the second quarter. Edgemont added to its advantage with an 8-5 second quarter and carried a 31-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

“The boys take each game one at a time, build off of each experience and took a big step today winning together,” Edgemont head coach Joe Martin said. “The boys played sound defense and looked for shots inside and took outside shots all afternoon. I appreciate them making this a learning opportunity and respecting their young opponents as well.”

Kyran Urban finished with a double-double for the Moguls as he scored 15 points, while pulling in 12 boards and five steals. Braden Peterson chipped in with eight points for Edgemont.

The Moguls (1-7) will look to play off that momentum when they play New Underwood in the West River Tournament on Thursday.

SHILOH CHRISTIAN 53, RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 52: Shiloh Christian, North Dakota pulled out a narrow win over the Comets on the second day of the New Year’s Classic in Bismarck, North Dakota on Saturday.

Rapid City Christian led 28-25 at the half, but Shiloh was able to pull away in the fourth to seal the victory.

Jackson DiBona led the Comets with 16 points, while Elijah Hoyt and Carson Glassbrenner added 10 points apiece. Mitch Heidecker led the team in rebounds with 12 and Glassbrenner chipped in with eight.

Rapid City Christian (5-3) hosts Sturgis on Tuesday.

HARDING COUNTY 54, FAITH 52: The Ranchers held on in the fourth quarter to win its fourth consecutive game on Saturday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Harding County (6-1) will play at Dupree Tuesday, while the Longhorns (4-3) play in the West River Invitational starting Thursday.

SIOUX FALLS JEFFERSON 64, RAPID CITY STEVENS 52: The Cavaliers used a 37-24 second half to pick up the win over Rapid City Stevens on Saturday.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Raiders (4-4) will host Campbell County, Wyoming on Friday.

SIOUX FALLS ROOSEVELT 76, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 30: The Rough Riders jumped out to an early lead and didn’t let up as they ran past the Cobblers.

No other information was made available for this game.

Rapid City Central (1-5) returns home to take on Sturgis on Thursday.

Girls Basketball

WINNER 54, GREGORY 33: Bella Swedlund scored 23 points to lead the Warriors to a win over the Gorillas Saturday evening in Gregory.

Kelsey Sachtjen chipped in with 15 points for Winner.

The Warriors (5-3) will host Corsica-Stickney Thursday, while the Gorillas (1-5) travel to Wagner on Tuesday.

RAPID CITY STEVENS 48, SIOUX FALLS JEFFERSON 27: The Raiders improved to 7-1 with a win over the Cavaliers in Sioux Falls on Saturday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Next up, Rapid City Stevens will host Campbell County, Wyoming on Saturday.

RAPID CITY CENTRAL 56, SIOUX FALLS ROOSEVELT 47: After suffering its first loss of the season Friday, Rapid City Central got back on track with a win over Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Saturday.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Cobblers (5-1) will host Sturgis on Thursday.

ST. THOMAS MORE 41, BRIDGEWATER-EMERY 38: Despite trailing to open the fourth quarter, the Cavaliers battled back and won their seventh consecutive game with a win over the Huskies on Saturday.

No other information was made available for this game.

St. Thomas More (8-1) will host Custer on Tuesday.

JONES COUNTY 42, BISON 25: The Coyotes took a 31-20 lead into the fourth quarter and held on to pick up a win over the Cardinals.

No other information was made available for this game.

Jones County (5-2) will host Colome on Tuesday, while Bison (1-6) hosts Tiospaye Topa.

PHILIP 63, OELRICHS 22: The Scotties cruised to a win over Oelrichs Saturday night in Philip.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Scotties (4-4) travel to Hill City Tuesday, while the Tigers (1-5) host Crazy Horse Jan. 17.

EDGEMONT 35, SIOUX COUNTY, NEB. 33: The Moguls edged Sioux County, Nebraska on Saturday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Edgemont (4-3) will play in the West River Tournament starting Monday.

Hockey

RUSHMORE THUNDER 6, ABERDEEN COUGARS 2: Dawson Wirth finished with a hat trick to lead the Thunder to a win over Aberdeen Saturday night at the Rushmore Thunder Dome in Rapid City.

The Cougars took an early lead on a goal in the seventh minute, but the Thunder had an answer in the 11th minute thanks to a short-handed goal from Wirth.

Rushmore’s offense kept up the pressure to open the second period when Hunter Walla found the back of the net on assists from Wirth and Duncan Chisolm.

Wirth added his second short-handed goal of the game in the seventh minute and Chisolm lit the lamp on an assist from Hayden Holec in the 13th minute to make it 4-1.

After Aberdeen cut the deficit to 4-2 to close out the second period, the Thunder answered early in the period as Wirth completed the hat trick on assists from Walla and Alexander Dietrich.

Holec scored the final goal of the game in the 14th minute on assists from Chisolm and Tyson Dunbar.

Rushmore will be back in action Sunday at 4 p.m. when it hosts the Cougars to close out the weekend doubleheader.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0