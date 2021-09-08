 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP ROUNDUP: Lady Comets sweep Roncalli, Pierre
alert
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

PREP ROUNDUP: Lady Comets sweep Roncalli, Pierre

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

The Rapid City Christian girls' tennis team earned a road sweep Tuesday in Pierre, stopping Aberdeen Roncalli 8-1 and Pierre 5-4.

Against Pierre, the Lady Comets earned the win on the strength of two tie-breakers from Riley Geyer and Zeah Ryherd.

Ella Hancock, at No. 1 singles; Ryherd at No. 3; Geyer at No. 5 and Allison Hill at No.6 all earned a pair of wins.

In doubles play, Hancock and Hannah Beckloff, at No. 1, won a pair of matches on the day.

Rapid City Christian faces St. Thomas More Thursday at 4 p.m. at Parkview Tennis Courts.

Central golfers win quad at Elks Club

The Raid City boys' golf team, behind Ben Gibson and Logun Mason, ran away with the quadrangular Tuesday at the Elks Golf Course.

Central finished with a 159 in the nine-hole tournament, followed by St. Thomas More at 174, Hot Springs at 194 and Douglas at 201.

Gibson and Mason both led the way with 37s. Vincent Van Liere of STM and Teammate Finn O'Connor both shot a 42, while Kurt Hafer of Central shot a 44.

Four golfers shot a 45 — Braeden Strain and Colby Konvalin of STM, Sawyer Brose of Douglas and Brock Schroeder of Hot Springs.

Some of the same golfers will be at the Douglas Wind tournament Thursday at Prairie Ridge Golf course, starting at 9 a.m., while others will be at the Custer Invitational at Rocky Knolls Golf Course, starting at 10 a.m.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese car maker targets European market

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese car maker targets European market

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News