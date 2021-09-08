PREP ROUNDUP: Lady Comets sweep Roncalli, Pierre

The Rapid City Christian girls' tennis team earned a road sweep Tuesday in Pierre, stopping Aberdeen Roncalli 8-1 and Pierre 5-4.

Against Pierre, the Lady Comets earned the win on the strength of two tie-breakers from Riley Geyer and Zeah Ryherd.

Ella Hancock, at No. 1 singles; Ryherd at No. 3; Geyer at No. 5 and Allison Hill at No.6 all earned a pair of wins.

In doubles play, Hancock and Hannah Beckloff, at No. 1, won a pair of matches on the day.

Rapid City Christian faces St. Thomas More Thursday at 4 p.m. at Parkview Tennis Courts.

Central golfers win quad at Elks Club

The Raid City boys' golf team, behind Ben Gibson and Logun Mason, ran away with the quadrangular Tuesday at the Elks Golf Course.

Central finished with a 159 in the nine-hole tournament, followed by St. Thomas More at 174, Hot Springs at 194 and Douglas at 201.

Gibson and Mason both led the way with 37s. Vincent Van Liere of STM and Teammate Finn O'Connor both shot a 42, while Kurt Hafer of Central shot a 44.