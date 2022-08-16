PREP ROUNDUP: Lady Comets top Spartans in tennis

Rapid City Christian earned wins from four singles players and two doubles teams in a 6-3 victory over Spearfish in girls tennis Tuesday at Spearfish High School.

For the Lady Comets (2-1), in singles, Cierra Crawford beat Ava Iszler 10-3 in Flight 2, Allison Hill topped Ella Iszler 10-3 in Flight 3, Katie Palmer bested Lindsey Huck 10-3 in Flight 4 and Tanya Ryherd beat Allie Mondloch 10-4 in Flight 5.

In doubles, Hill and Palmer topped both Iszler's 10-6 in Flight 2, while Ryherd and Monica Whitman bested Mondloch and Ava Berberick 10-6.

The Spartans (0-5) earned wins from Katie Mondloch over Riley Geyer at Flight 1 singles (10-2), Berberick over Whitman at Flight 6 singles (10-4) and Katie Mondloch and Huck over Hill and Palmer at Flight 1 doubles (10-5).

RC Christian is at Huron (8-1) on Thursday before taking part in the Madison Invitational on Friday and Saturday. Spearfish is also back on the court this weekend for the Madison Invitational.

Boys Golf

Local teams finish toward bottom at Warrior-Lynx Invite

Spearfish finished 11th, while Rapid City Stevens placed 13th and Rapid City Central 14th, at the Warrior-Lynx Invitational on Tuesday at Willow Run Golf Course in Sioux Falls.

The Spartans finished with a two-round score of 100-over 664, while the Raiders earned a 683 and the Cobblers scored a 764. O'Gorman won the event with a 15-over 579.

Stevens junior Jackson Swartz recorded the best score among West River participants, earning a 12-over 153 (77-76) to finish in a tie for 10th place individually. Charlie Rasmussen led Spearfish with a 161 (80-81), finishing in a three-way tie for 26th, while Logun Mason tied for 60th with a 176 (86-90).

O'Gorman senior Radley Mauney won the individual title, topping the 80-player field with a 5-under 136 (64-72), the only under-par score of the event.

The Spartans, Raiders and Cobblers are all back in action Monday for the Rapid City Central Invitational at Rapid City Elks Golf Course.